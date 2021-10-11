Whether you own multiple cards or none, here are some reasons why you should still own a GrabPay Card

Find yourself wishing for free Grab rides and food delivery? Here’s the secret to making it possible -- the GrabPay Card.

The GrabPay Card is a prepaid Mastercard that lets you spend with your GrabPay wallet balance at more than 50 million locations where Mastercard is accepted - online, in-store and even overseas.

This means you get to earn GrabRewards points much faster through your daily expenses - something no other card offers you - which you can use to redeem free Grab services, shopping vouchers and more.

Earn up to two per cent in GrabRewards points as you spend

Across any purchase you make online or in-store, you can earn up to six points for every S$1 spent which works out to up to 1.2 per cent back in points. Best part? Unlike most other cards, there are no limits to the number of points you can earn here.

Standard exclusions apply, like insurance payments and top-up of other e-wallets that do not qualify for points-earning.

Your earnings don’t stop there.

Pay for your dining, groceries and monthly subscriptions to boost your GrabRewards points earnings

Earn four bonus points for every S$1 spent (converts to an additional 0.8 per cent back in points) when you spend on five GrabPay Card Accelerator categories:

Dining and takeaway

Groceries

Gym memberships

Streaming services

Digital goods

This works out to two per cent back in points for your daily meals, weekly grocery haul, monthly Netflix subscription or gym membership.

Terms and conditions (subject to change): The booster is capped at a maximum of 20 transactions per user per monthly cycle. The monthly cycle lasts from the 15th of every month to the 14th of the next consecutive month. In addition, the booster is capped at a maximum of 500 points per transaction.

All the things you can do with the points you’ve earned

You don’t just have to redeem free Grab services. With hundreds of rewards across a wide range of categories in the GrabRewards catalogue, choose from shopping vouchers from the likes of Capitaland, Sephora, Lazada or accumulate your points for the latest electronics like a set of Apple Airpods Pro.

Check out the full GrabRewards catalogue on your Grab app here.

So do you need a GrabPay Card? If you already own a suite of cards, it may be a good-to-have especially if you’re a frequent Grab user. With overseas travel plans on hold, this is also a good alternative to your air miles card to reap your rewards more quickly.

If you are a student or fresh out into the workplace with fewer credit card options and have been using cash for your daily expenditure, we say this is one card that certainly pays (in GrabRewards points) to get more out of your spending without taking on more credit.

Plus, enjoy the GrabPay Card at no annual fees so you don’t have to worry about hitting yearly spend amounts.

Ready to own your GrabPay Card? All it takes is a quick identity verification on the Grab app, no minimum income required. Find out more about the GrabPay Card or sign up here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with Grab made the writer want to maximise her GrabRewards points earnings.