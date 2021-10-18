You can save up to 20% on your monthly groceries at Giant

Here’s some good news amidst the changing Covid-19 restrictions: one of Singapore’s major supermarket chains, Giant, will continue to run a nation-wide campaign to mark down its prices by an average of 20 per cent for a wide range of products, on top of its ongoing price reduction on hundreds of daily essentials.

A year of low prices

Known as Lower Prices That Last, the campaign, which was first launched in September 2020, saw Giant invest in long-term price reductions on hundreds of everyday essentials across its 53 stores islandwide.

These changes were made in light of the financial strain that numerous people in Singapore face, to provide shoppers some semblance of security and to ease some of the pandemic-related anxiety.

Almost 700 items have had their prices reduced

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Lower Prices That Last campaign, Giant added more essential products to this campaign.

This adds up to a total of almost 700 items.

Giant has consistently managed to reduce prices for almost 700 everyday essentials, in order to commit to delivering “Lower Prices That Last” daily for the long term.

Many of these products have had their prices reduced by more than 25 per cent to nearly 40 per cent.

In addition, the selection of these items were based on Giant’s research of the products that mattered most to customers.

Here are some products with their respective prices before and after.

New items

Perdigao Frozen Whole chicken 1KG

S$2.65

Was S$3.75

Dettol Antibacterial Body Wash Twin Pack 2 x 950g

S$13.95

Was S$15.75

Mili Whole Mushrooms 425g

S$1.24

Was S$1.40

Huggies Gold Pants Unisex (Size M – XXL)

S$18.85

Was S$21.95

Fruit Tree Juice No Sugar Added 1L

S$2.25

Was S$2.70

Yu Pin King Gold Label Light Soy Sauce 500ml

S$1

Was S$1.60

Pantene Shampoo/Conditioner Hair Fall Control/Daily Moisture Renewal/Total Damage Care

S$6.50

Was S$11.50

Existing LPTL items

And here are some of your daily essentials that Giant continues to provide at the same low price since 2020.

China Fuji Apple

5 for S$2.50

Was S$5

Leafy Veg

Any 3 for S$2

Was S$2.70

China Golden Pomfret

2 for S$6

Was S$9

Ecuador Vannamei Prawns

S$1 /100g

Was S$1.89 /100g

Meadows Fresh Full Cream Milk 1L

S$1.95

Was S$2.50

Lee Kum Kee Panda Brand Oyster Sauce 510g

S$3

Was S$3.70

Listerine Mouthwash 1L

S$7.20

Was S$9.90

Can be stacked with discounts

In addition, these price reductions can be stacked with discounts, such as a current promotion where seniors receive a 3 per cent discount on items bought during the weekdays (previously only Tuesdays) from now till Dec. 31, 2021.

Giant is also giving an additional S$10 voucher for customers who use the S$100 grocery voucher issued by the government.

All in all, good news if you have elderly relatives or even just want to shop for yourself.

You can find out more information here.

