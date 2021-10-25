Free coffee, sushi rolls & 50% off rewards for hotel stays to celebrate shopFarEast Member’s Day

Visiting malls, even if it’s just to window shop, is a Singaporean pastime.

So chances are you would already be visiting one of Far East Mall’s 17 shopping malls in Singapore.

And if you want to get the most bang for your buck (read: freebies and offers) at these malls, then you should check out the shopFarEast (SFE) app.

Sign up and get free treats

Feeling peckish after an hour of shopping?

From Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, get a complimentary snack by simply downloading the shopFarEast app and registering as a member.

All you have to do next is redeem this deal in your app and present it in-store.

Here’s what you can get:

1. Popeyes – Large mashed potatoes (UP: S$4.30)

Located at Square 2, #01-04, Popeyes serves up spicy and mild fried chicken, chicken tenders, seafood, and signature sides inspired from Louisiana.

The complimentary large mashed potato is limited to the first 100 redemptions at Popeyes at Square 2.

2. Bread & Hearth – Le Croissant (UP: S$3.20)

Located at Katong V, #02-27, the cafe serves handcrafted artisan bread and pastry using traditional European methods.

The complimentary Le Croissant is limited to the first 100 redemptions at Bread & Hearth at Katong V.

3. Rollie Olie – 4 piece Kpop or Caterpillar Maki (UP: S$6)

Located at Woods Square, #B2-02, the food joint brings a modern play on traditional flare, with their sushi rolls, Poké Bowls, and more, with a refreshing Californian/Hawaiian twist.

The complimentary sushi rolls are limited to the first 60 redemptions at Rollie Olie at Woods Square.

4. Gloria Jean’s Coffees – Small cup of Voltage (UP: S$7.50)

Gloria Jean's Coffees at West Coast Plaza, #B1-07 delivers quality coffee with a full-bodied flavour.

The complimentary small cup of Voltage is limited to the first 150 redemptions at Gloria Jean’s Coffees at West Coast Plaza.

5. Ya Kun Family Cafe – Kaya Peanut Toast Set (UP: S$4.80)

Located at Clarke Quay Central, #01-31, the cafe is the place to get coffee, scrumptious traditional kaya toast, and soft-boiled eggs.

The complimentary kaya peanut toast set is limited to the first 50 redemptions at Ya Kun Family Cafe at Clarke Quay Central.

Get rewarded for shopping

Shop and dine at participating Far East Malls, earn points and redeem your rewards.

It’s that simple. And more than just shopping deals, shopFarEast members can earn points whenever they shop at Far East Malls.

These points can be used to redeem e-vouchers or a staycation.

With Member's day drawing near (Oct. 29 to 31), Far East Organization is making it doubly easy for all members to get more points and rewards.

During this period, members will receive 10 times SFE$ points (Get 10 SFE$ with every S$1 spent, capped at 2,000 SFE$) and a free S$4.40 parking coupon​ when they spend a minimum of S$50.

Also, reward redemptions are at 50 per cent off. So, you’ll only need half the amount of points for the same rewards.

E-vouchers

S$5 Far East Malls E-voucher at 250 SFE$ (UP: 500 SFE$)

S$10 Far East Malls E-voucher at 450 SFE$ (UP: 900 SFE$)

S$50 Far East Malls E-voucher 2,100 SFE$ (UP: 4,200 SFE$)

2D1N hotel stay

Choose from 4-star and 5-star hotels through the shopFarEast app.

Oasia Hotel Downtown – Superior Room at 2,250 SFE$ (UP: 4,500 SFE$)

The Clan Hotel – Deluxe room at 3,250 SFE$ (UP: 6,500 SFE$)

Barrack Hotel Sentosa – Premier room at 4,250 SFE$ (UP: 8,500 SFE$)

In honour of Member’s Day, Far East Malls will be having two giveaways exclusively for members over on Instagram @shopfareast:

1. 3-course meal (UP: S$40++) @ Cocotto at Far East Square

Slurp up delicious Japanese-inspired food in a pot at Cocotto.

10 lucky members will stand a chance to win this complimentary 3-course meal for two worth over S$40 each in an exclusive member dining event on Oct. 31, 2021.

More details can be found on shopFarEast’s Instagram.

2. Far East Malls e-Voucher giveaway worth $400

How to accumulate points?

Download the shopFarEast app. Shop and dine at participating Far East Malls to earn points. Note that every S$1 spent or S$3 spent on groceries equates to one point with a minimum spend of S$10 per receipt. Scan and upload receipts via the app. Enjoy a range of exclusive rewards and privileges.

These are malls in the Far East Malls network:

Bijou Clarke Quay Central Far East Square Greenwich V HillV2 Hougang 1 Icon Village Junction 10 Katong V Lucky Chinatown Mess Hall at Sentosa Orchard Central Pacific Plaza Riverside Point Square 2 West Coast Plaza Woods Square

Don’t lose out on the exclusive deals with the shopFarEast app. Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by Far East Organization has given the writer an excuse to shop and dine more.

Top images via Far East Organization.