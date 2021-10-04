Mega savings, free delivery & more: 4 reasons S’poreans should do their grocery shopping online

Like many other Singaporean households, grocery shopping is somewhat of a weekly affair for me and my family.

As I live together with four other family members, the amount of groceries we have to buy each week usually adds up to a sizeable amount.

While this used to mean that I had to accompany my mum to the supermarket to help her shop and carry the groceries home, the advent of online grocery shopping has (very thankfully) made our lives easier.

And because I am a firm advocate of online grocery shopping, here are my top four reasons why you should do your grocery shopping online too.

1) You get mega savings and perks

The first reason is (arguably) the most important one - there are mega savings and perks when you do your grocery shopping online.

For instance, FairPrice online is currently having a sign-up special where users can enjoy S$10 off each for their first three purchases.

Besides this, you can also earn and redeem LinkPoints when you make online purchases with FairPrice, no minimum spend required.

Those who purchase groceries online regularly can even join FairPrice’s Digital Club membership for just S$9.99 per month to enjoy the following perks:

Unlimited waiver of service fees (U.P. S$3.99 per order)

Earn 2x LinkPoints with no minimum spend

Member exclusive promotions (P&G, Lays, Unilever and more)

Member exclusive partner deals

2) It is convenient and efficient

When you shop online at FairPrice, it is both convenient and efficient because you can get any item you wish at the click of a button.

All you have to do is spend a minimum of S$79 per order to get free delivery, which is easy to hit when you consolidate your purchases.

Additionally, customers in selected locations can even get their groceries within the same day using the 'Fast & Fresh' delivery option.

Here’s how it works:

Input your postal code on the FairPrice website or app to check if Fast & Fresh delivery service is available in your area, then select the option to use the service

Enjoy a wide selection of fresh produce that will be carefully selected by trained pickers at your nearby FairPrice store, and get it delivered to you in as fast as two hours

Now you can purchase your groceries anytime and anywhere at the comfort of your home - whether you are on your bed, sofa or even “porcelain throne”.

3) You don’t have to face the crowds during festive seasons

While supermarket shopping can be therapeutic when done at a leisurely pace and with fewer people around, this is less so during peak periods and festive periods.

With online grocery shopping, you can now skip the queues and crowds during these festive periods.

Just add to cart, check out and have your groceries delivered to your doorstep.

4) You can purchase online exclusive products from over 600 Marketplace sellers

You can actually purchase exclusive products which are only available online when you use Marketplace on the FairPrice app.

With more than 600 sellers and close to 100,000 products on Marketplace, there is bound to be something you like.

Here are some of the best offers to look out for:

Wines4you - Storewide up to 66 per cent off (all kinds of wines)

Okkei - Storewide up to 20 per cent off (kitchen and home supplies)

Lotte Chilsung - Storewide up to 30 per cent off (healthy, delicious and refreshing beverages)

Mega Savings Online Bash

If you want to kickstart your online grocery shopping journey, look no further.

From September 30 to October 13, FairPrice will be having their Mega Savings Online Bash, a flagship campaign that aims to offer the best savings for online shoppers.

During this period, customers can look forward to the following deals:

2-for-1 deals

Up to 66 per cent in savings

Brand deals from Carlsberg, Lotte and more

Bundle deals

A weekend 2-day special with even lower prices (October 9-10)

S$10 deals on 10.10

McDelivery® promo codes for any order made

For more information, click here.

This sponsored article by FairPrice allowed this writer to relive the joys and conveniences of online grocery shopping.

Top image via FairPrice