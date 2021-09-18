Fun experiences in Sentosa S$30 & under, including SingapoRediscovers-redeemable attractions

It’s no secret that a lot of us have been cooped in Singapore for close to two years now, no thanks to the travel restrictions brought upon us by Covid-19.

Just because we can’t take a short retreat to Johor Bahru or go on an epic road trip in Australia doesn’t mean we can’t make time for more holidays.

And that’s something a lot of us are guilty of since we often associate holidays with overseas escapades.

One way to make time for a holiday and alleviate the wanderlust within us is to spend a day in Sentosa and pretend like we’re on an overseas tropical getaway (though Sentosa is just a stone’s throw away).

For the budget-focused, we’ve compiled a list of things to do in Sentosa that cost S$30 and under.

Bonus: Some of these activities can be redeemed using the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, which will only be available till Dec. 2021 (!).

Travel like you’re in the future with the Segway

Exploring Sentosa on a Segway Personal Transporter sounds more fun as compared to exploring the island on your own two feet.

Gogreen’s Segway Fun Ride (from S$20) includes a training and short riding session that even kids above 105cm can participate in.

If you want to have a go on the futuristic self-balancing device, bookings can be made here.

Where to go: 51 Siloso Beach Walk #01-01, Singapore 099001

When to go: 10am to 7:30pm, daily

Pretend you’re on a reality programme at HydroDash

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on variety shows like “Ninja Warrior” or “Wipe Out”, this floating aqua park in Sentosa is the closest thing to that.

With a large inflatable playground in the waters of Palawan Beach, HydroDash is the first floating aqua park in Singapore.

Slip and slide your way through the different obstacles, including a three-metre tall springboard, and try to avoid falling into the waters.

Although that seems almost impossible, based on our colleague’s experience:

You can book the one-hour pass (S$20) via Klook, which is inclusive of inclement weather insurance.

Where to go: Palawan Beach, Singapore 098498

When to go: 12pm to 6pm on weekdays, 10am to 7pm on weekends, public holidays and school holidays

F&B vouchers from S$9

After a day of fun-filled activities, grab some grub with the affordable F&B vouchers.

Available for as low as S$9, one can get dining vouchers at up to 25 per cent off the usual price.

On top of that, guests can get free Sentosa Fun Pass tokens worth up to S$100 with every purchase of the dining vouchers.

The tokens can be used to visit attractions in Sentosa including Madame Tussauds Singapore and the Trick Eye Museum Singapore.

Participating F&B establishments include Le Faubourg, Quentin’s Bar and Restaurant, Royal Taj Sentosa, Rumours Beach Club, Co+Nut+Ink and more.

The promotion is valid till 30 November 2021.

Take in the sights and sounds of Fort Siloso

If you’re looking for a scenic trek apart from Sungei Buloh or MacRitchie, the Fort Siloso Skywalk is an alternative option.

At 11-storeys high, the 181-metre long trail is a free attraction where guests can take in the iconic view from the scenic treetop trek which is on the way to Fort Siloso.

Where to go: Siloso Point

When to go: 9am to 6pm, daily

Get sure-win deals with every S$30 spend

Sentosa is offering more than just fun at its attractions.

From now till Dec. 31, 2021, guests can redeem a sure-win scratch card for every S$30 spent on Sentosa, inclusive of SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption.

There’s a total of S$400,000 worth of prizes to be won, including a 2D1N stay at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa Hotel worth S$800, tickets for four to Mega Adventure Park worth S$220, dining experiences and many more.

Redeem up to five sure-win scratch cards per receipt at the following Sentosa Ticketing Counters:

VivoCity Level 3

Resorts World Station

Beach Station

Win a private beach dinner and staycation

As part of Sentosa’s 49th birthday, guests can share their island snaps and stand a chance to win a free holiday.

Simply make time to visit your favourite island spots and tell Sentosa why they are your favourite by participating in their Instagram contest to stand a chance to win one of 49 attractive holidays.

The grand prize includes:

An ultimate 2D1N staycation for four at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Private beach dinner at the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia (for one evening, part of the beach will be closed just for the private dinner)

Four 120 Token Sentosa Fun Passes

More information on the sure-win scratch cards and contest can be found here.

