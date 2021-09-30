Softhaus, Baker’s Brew, All The Batter & more: experience a ‘Great World’ of desserts & promotions this October

Sweeten up your life with yummy-licious rewards when you shop, eat and play at a "Great World" of gastronomic delights this October.

Get on the sweet side

For starters, you can visit these dessert tenants to indulge in a galore of sugary treats and add a little sweetness to your life:

Softhaus (#B1-K135)

Softhaus is chef and owner Janice Wong’s newest dessert concept (exclusive to Great World) where the wild and whimsical worlds of ice cream and art collide.

Anchored by high quality, locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, Softhaus currently has 16 ice cream flavours such as tangy Mango Banana Passionfruit, keto-friendly Chocolate Sorbet, and Pear Thyme Sorbet.

They also have an array of over 20 toppings and inclusions, including macarons, crunchy popcorn, and handmade chocolates.

One can choose to have their custom creation in a waffle cone, cup, or sandwiched between fluffy, rainbow coloured bread — a tribute to the Singapore style of enjoying the treat.

All The Batter – Avocado Foods (#B1-K124)

All The Batter – Avocado Foods is Singapore’s first avocado café brand.

With a mission to “Make Lives All The Batter”, the cafe owners have set their hearts to make everyone’s daily life better through avocado foods.

The brand specialises in all things avocado, ranging from avocado cakes, desserts, drinks, foods and catering so that people can enjoy the bountiful benefits of the avocado fruit in both sweet and savoury treats.

All The Batter’s products are also healthier for all ages to consume daily, catering to common dietary needs.

Aside from this, their food is trusted for being freshly handmade with outstanding quality, using only real avocados and natural ingredients in all their recipes.

Baker’s Brew (#B1-K103)

Baker’s Brew is Singapore’s leading cake specialist, serving beautiful and decadent cakes, one-of-a-kind pastries and cookies, along with high-quality artisanal coffee.

llaollao (#B1-K125)

llaollao is the go-to choice for those looking for a healthy and delicious dessert treat.

They are best known for their frozen yoghurt that is prepared using skimmed milk and combined with quality toppings such as seasonal fruits, cereals and tantalising sauces.

tcc - The Connoisseur Concerto (#01-119)

Take a step back from the hustle and bustle of city life by heading down to tcc - The Connoisseur Concerto.

Enjoy their fine selection of gourmet food and creative beverages amidst posh furniture that has been artfully curated to satisfy the senses.

The Dark Gallery (#01-117)

The Dark Gallery is having its first triple concept - cafe, retail and salon - at Great World.

Offering a la-carte plated desserts, chocolate tasting and degustation sets, they aim to push the frontiers of dark chocolate and desserts in Singapore.

KedaiKueKue (#B1-K107)

A good alternative to your usual cakes and pastries, KedaiKueKue is an Indonesian Kueh chain founded in 2003 with the only store here at Great World.

Besides priding themselves on catering quality products to everyone, the brand also focuses on surpassing the demands of regular customers.

They also offer an assortment of lapis, cakes, cookies, crackers and other Indonesian snacks apart from kueh.

Besides what has been mentioned above, here are a few other dessert tenants to check out as well:

Awfully Chocolate Cafe (#01-K102)

Chateraise/Sweet Symphony (#01-116)

Famous Amos (#B1-K101)

Henri Charpentier (#01-K103)

Krispy Kreme (#B1-K110)

New Zealand Natural (#B1-K121)

Twelve Cupcakes (#B1-K120)

October Promotions: A World of Gastronomical Delights

Meanwhile, the mall is also having a series of shopper promotions from October 1 to 31, 2021.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$30^ at any F&B retailer (excluding supermarkets) will get a S$5 F&B e-Voucher, limited to the first 1,000 redemptions.

If you spend between 2pm to 5pm, you’ll even get an additional S$5 F&B e-Voucher for selected retailers*.

*Selected retailers: 365 Juice Bar, All The Batter - Avocado Foods, Awfully Chocolate Café, Baker’s Brew, Henri Charpentier, KedaiKueKue, Krispy Kreme, llaollao, New Zealand Natural, Re.juve, Softhaus, tcc - The Coffee Connoisseur, The Dark Gallery, Twelve Cupcakes

There’s also a Standard Chartered Bank Exclusive promotion where the first 580 cardmembers who spend a minimum of S$120^ at any retailer will be able to redeem a S$10 Great Rewards voucher.

Additionally, shoppers who purchase S$100 worth of e-Vouchers in a single transaction in the Great Rewards mobile app will be eligible for a S$10 Great Rewards e-Voucher, limited to the first 1,500 redemptions.

Exclusive promo for Mothership readers

Flash this article at the Customer Service Counter on Level 2 and you will be able to redeem a S$10 retailer e-Voucher*, limited to the first 100 redemptions.

Terms and conditions:

^No limit to the number of combined same-day receipts, each receipt must be S$20 and above. All promotions are mutually exclusive, members can redeem for either but not all. While stocks last and on a first-come, first-served basis. Other terms and conditions apply, visit greatworld.com.sg for details.

