DBS has partnered with CapitaLand malls to let you earn rewards more easily

DBS and POSB cardmembers can now enjoy more perks when they shop at CapitaLand malls islandwide, with CapitaLand’s lifestyle and shopping program, Capitastar.

Earn STAR$® instantly with DBS

Typically, a CapitaStar member will need to scan and upload receipts on CapitaStar no later than 11:59pm on the next day of purchase in order to earn STAR$®.

However, you do not need to do that anymore when you link up your CapitaStar account with PayLah!.

Paying with your DBS/POSB cards or PayLah! when you shop and dine at CapitaLand malls islandwide allows you to earn STAR$® instantly.

Just scan and pay with PayLah! on NETS QR, DBS/POSB credit and debit cards (excluding DBS UnionPay cards) or DBS/POSB NETS cards with PIN at CapitaLand malls and platforms.

Click here to view participating retailers for the eCapitaVouchers and CapitaVouchers.

Earn up to S$10 eCapitaVoucher and S$5 cash credit

In addition, you can earn up to S$10 eCapitaVoucher by using the CapitaStar app in a promotion that runs till Jan. 31, 2022.

New CapitaStar users can earn a one-time bonus of 5,000 STAR$® (worth S$5 eCapitaVoucher) by signing up for CapitaStar with the promo code <CSDBS21>.

Receive an additional 5,000 STAR$® when you link your CapitaStar membership on DBS PayLah! and spend a minimum of S$20 at CapitaLand Malls islandwide with DBS/POSB cards or PayLah!.

You need to be quick as the additional 5,000 STAR$® is only given to the first 20,000 redemptions.

Furthermore, from now until December 31, 2021, new PayLah! users who sign up with the promo code <FIVELAH> will receive a S$5 cash credit, limited to the first 5,000 registrations.

How to get started

Download the DBS PayLah! app and register with your DBS/POSB iBanking account. Download the CapitaStar app and join as a CapitaStar member (remember to use the promo code <CSDBS21>). Log in on your PayLah! app and select the “CapitaStar” icon. Enter your CapitaStar Member ID to link both accounts.

Click here for more information on the terms and conditions.

What are STAR$®?

For every S$1 spent, you can earn one STAR$® for purchases at supermarkets and food courts and five STAR$® at other CapitaLand retailers.

Besides shopping and dining rewards, you can also redeem eCapitaVouchers via the CapitaStar app once you’ve accumulated sufficient STAR$®.

CapitaStar issues STAR$® with a minimum of S$20 spend per receipt at CapitaLand Malls, Capita3Eats, and eCapitaMall.

This sponsored article by DBS reminded the writer that she is free from the burden of painstakingly snapping and uploading pictures of her receipts.

Top image by CapitaLand’s Facebook page.