Mooncake redemptions, Instagrammable lantern tunnel, Mooncake fair & more at Chinatown Point from now till Sep. 26, 2021

If you have some free time in September, why not visit Chinatown Point to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival?

From mooncake redemptions to Instagrammable exhibits and even a mooncake fair, Chinatown Point has everything you need this festive season.

What’s more, there will also be awesome spending rewards such as Birds’ Nest and Truffle flavoured mooncake sets worth more than S$60 to be won.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Mooncake Fair

From now to September 21, there will be a variety of mooncakes on sale at Chinatown Point’s mooncake fair.

Held at #01-14/15, here are some notable mentions:

Yan Ting, St Regis Hotel

Mini Snowskin mooncake selection (box of 8):

Pure Mao Shan Wang Durian (S$123)

Black & White Sesame Paste, Salted Peanut Truffle (S$83)

Royal Milk Tea Paste, Gula Melaka Truffle (S$83)

Pandan Paste, Macadamia Nuts (S$81)

Yuzu Paste, Lemon Citrus (S$81)

Assorted Mini Snowskin Mooncakes, excludes Pure Mao Shan Wang Durian (S$83)

Crowne Plaza Hotel

Traditional Baked Mooncakes (box of 4):

White Lotus Paste with Single Yolk (S$72)

White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk (S$74)

Low Sugar White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts (S$70)

Nyonya Mixed Nuts (S$72)

White Lotus Orange Paste with Melon Seeds (S$70)

Assorted baked mooncakes (S$74) White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk Low Sugar White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts Nyonya Mixed Nuts White Lotus Orange Paste with Melon Seeds



Pin Wei Mooncakes

2 Pieces Traditional Baked Mooncake

Reduced Sugar White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts (S$32)

Reduced Sugar White Lotus Paste with Single Yolk (S$35)

Reduced Sugar White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk (S$38)

White Lotus Paste with Assorted Nuts (S$38)

2 Pieces Traditional Yam Mooncake

Reduced Sugar Traditional Yam Paste Mooncake (S$28)

Reduced Sugar Traditional Yam Paste Mooncake with Yolk (S$32)

Hotel Indigo Singapore

All-time Traditional Classics (S$70 nett)

2 x White Lotus Paste with Double Egg Yolk

1 x White Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk

1 x Pure White Lotus Paste

Treasured Traditional Favourites (S$75 nett)

1 x White Lotus Paste with Double Egg Yolk

1 x White Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk

1 x Pure White Lotus Paste

1 x White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts

Shisen Hanten by Chef Kentaro

Box of 4 Mooncakes

Mixed Nuts and Jamon Iberico (S$79)

Double Yolk and White Lotus Paste (S$79)

Single Yolk and White Lotus Paste (S$76)

Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste in Low Sugar (S$75)

Shisen Hanten Collection (S$78) Mixed Nuts and Jamon Iberico Double Yolk and White Lotus Paste Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste in Low Sugar Azuki Red Bean Paste and Pine Nuts



There will also be a lantern pop-up store at #B1-50A.

Chinatown Point Mooncake offerings and promotions

Otherwise, here are some of Chinatown Point’s very own mooncake offerings and promotions:

Nestcha (#B1-50)

S$65 for a box of 6 Premium Bird’s Nest Mooncakes

2 x Bird’s Nest Lava cream Mochi

2 x Bird’s Nest Lava Coconut Mochi

2 x Bird’s Nest Lava oolong Mochi

Early Bird Special (from now to September 8, 2021)

10 per cent off 1 box

12 per cent off 2 boxes

15 per cent off 3 boxes and above

Thye Moh Chan (#01-45)

From now to September 5, 2021

10 per cent off any 1 box of mooncakes

15 per cent off any 2 boxes of mooncakes

Aroma Truffle (#01-20)

S$40 off mooncakes from now to September 21, 2021 (U.P. from S$108 - S$148)

Starbucks (#01-04 to #01-09)

S$60.90 for a mix of 4 delectable flavours (2 pieces per flavour)

Pandan Gula Melaka (Ondeh Ondeh)

Mango Yuzu

Starbucks® Coffee with Caramel & Hazelnut

Salted Caramel Chocolate

Every box of Starbucks mooncakes also comes with a matching gift bag.

Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant (#02-36)

20 per cent off mooncakes from now to September 6, 2021

15 per cent off mooncakes from September 7 to 21, 2021

Lantern Tunnel

Likewise, one will be able to soak in the Mid-Autumn atmosphere at Chinatown Point’s Lantern Tunnel.

Held at the outdoor atrium from now to September 26, this is definitely an insta-worthy photo opportunity for the whole family.

Mythology: the Remix Exhibition

From now to September 26, Mythology: the Remix Exhibition will be held at the indoor atrium.

A 21st-century reinterpretation of traditional Chinese mythologies come to life, one can look forward to the works of 20 young artists being featured across various disciplines and encounter familiar icons such as the legendary Monkey King, The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, and Chang’e.

The exhibition was first commissioned and showcased at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s first RE•MIX youth cultural festival in 2020.

Spending Rewards

Finally, here are some spending rewards you can look forward to getting at the mall:

Tea-riffic Gift

Spend a minimum of S$188* (S$218 for NTUC Fairprice / Melaleuca receipts) to redeem an exclusive Chinatown Point Double-walled Tea Infuser.

Catch the Moon!

Spend a minimum of S$268* (S$288 for NTUC Fairprice/ Melaleuca receipts) to participate in a sure-win lucky dip where you’ll stand to win Birds’ Nest Mooncake sets^ or Truffle Mao Shan Wang Durian Mooncake sets^.

*Limited to one redemption per shopper per day. Maximum combined three receipts, receipts are only valid for one redemption. Other terms and conditions apply.

^Limited stocks available, while stocks last.

