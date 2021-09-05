5 pro tips to save money, try secret menu drinks & redeem free food at Starbucks S'pore

Starbucks is arguably one of the most frequented coffee chains in Singapore.

With a myriad of tasty drinks, snacks and desserts available for purchase as well as collections of seasonal merchandise for avid fans, it’s not hard to see why.

And while shopping and dining in at Starbucks may be a frequent pastime for many in the country, there are a few Starbucks tips and tricks which not everyone may know about.

If you’ve been dying to know what they are, here are five:

1) Try out these TikTok secret menu drinks

Secret menu drinks from TikTok may or may not be commonplace in Starbucks outlets across Singapore, so not all Starbucks staff may know the following recipes off the top of their heads.

However, those who want to try out these customised drinks can show any of these three recipes to Starbucks baristas at any outlet across Singapore, and they will gladly make them for you.

Butterbeer Frappuccino (seasonal, usually during Christmas season)

Ask for:

Creme Frap

3 Pumps of Caramel Syrup

3 Pumps of Toffee Nut Syrup

Topped with:

Whipped Cream

Caramel Drizzle

Baby Yoda Frap

Ask for:

Green Tea Frap

Caramel Drizzle

Topped with:

Whipped Cream

Caramel

Caramel Ribbon Crunch

Jack Skellington (seasonal, usually during Autumn)

Ask for:

Pumpkin Spice Frap

Shot of Chai

Shot of Espresso

Topped with:

Mocha

Whipped Cream

Java Chips

2) Bring your own cup and save S$0.50

If you’re an environmentalist who wants to have your Starbucks drink and cut out plastic waste at the same time, here’s your chance to do so.

Instead of settling for a regular cup when buying a Starbucks drink, bring your own cup and save S$0.50 on each drink order.

What’s more, Starbucks members who buy a tumbler from the store can get a free drink in the form of a voucher too.

You can also opt to do away with a straw to maximise your go-green efforts.

3) Get a free “babycino” for your kid

Besides tall, grande or venti, Starbucks actually has one more smaller drink size that’s not on the menu - the “short size”.

If you’d like a free drink for your kid, consider asking for a “babycino”, which is basically a short-sized steamed milk with foam drink with a drizzle of chocolate or caramel.

4) Download the Starbucks app

For regular Starbucks goers, the Starbucks app is a great way to track your spending and keep to a sustainable budget.

One way to do this would be to preload the amount you’re willing to spend at Starbucks per month on the app and edit your orders if you think you may exceed this budget.

The app also allows you to make mobile orders and collect them without having to queue, as well as track and redeem rewards for free food.

5) Take part in the Starbucks Star Buddies Challenge

If you’re not yet a member, do also consider joining the Starbucks Rewards programme for its many perks and rewards.

As part of its recent revamp, there are now even more rewards which are easier to redeem.

For example, the all-new Multi-Tier Reward system lets you pick different rewards based on the stars that you have (S$1 = one star):

20 Stars - Free drink size upgrade

40 Stars - S$2 off a regular-priced handcrafted drink

60 Stars - Free grande handcrafted drink

100 Stars - S$10 off handcrafted drink and/ or food

There’s even a gold exclusive where 160 stars will entitle you to S$20 off a single transaction or three free handcrafted Grande drinks.

What’s more, the highlight of the new Starbucks Rewards Rehash is also the Star Buddies challenge, which are basically challenges that members can complete from now till September 26 to unlock a total of 70 bonus stars on top of the stars earned from their purchases.

Members must complete five challenges to stand a chance to win 100 bonus stars, while unlocking adorable Star Buddies characters at the same time.

70 stars can be used to redeem a free grande-sized drink while 100 stars can be used to redeem S$10 off food and drinks.

Additionally, a Special Edition Starbucks Star Buddies digital Starbucks Card will be unlocked when one completes all six challenges.

Do note that you have to sign up as a member and opt in for the challenges in order to receive the bonus stars.

Here are some of the Starbucks Star Buddies and how you can unlock them:

YENI The coolest

Load a minimum of S$20 into your Starbucks Card via the app to earn 5 bonus stars.

FLY On-the-go techie

Spend S$10 nett via mobile order and pay or in stores to earn 5 bonus stars and a limited edition reusable Cold Cup*, available while stocks last.

GORI-B The strategist

Set up auto-reload on your app with a minimum of S$10 reloaded into your Starbucks Card to earn 10 bonus stars.

RRREX The enthusiast

Order three Venti-sized drinks in three separate transactions in a week (Monday to Sunday) to earn 10 bonus stars.

GEORGIA The foodie

Order two Breakfast Sets on two separate transactions on weekdays within a week to earn 10 bonus stars.

BEARISTA Everyone’s best friend

Refer a friend and have them make their first purchase to earn 20 bonus stars.

Click here to find out more.

*The Free Reusable Cold Cup can be redeemed with S$10 nett mobile order and pay purchase by selecting the free Reusable Cold Cup voucher upon checkout, under Redeem Rewards - voucher tab. The availability of the Free Reusable Cold Cup varies in stores and a voucher does not guarantee successful redemption, which is available while stocks last.

This sponsored article by Starbucks made this writer want to try these tips and tricks out.

Top image via KAL VISUALS and Isaac Matthew on Unsplash