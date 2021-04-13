Up to 80% off S’pore staycations & 5-star hotels under S$200 from Apr. 14-20

For those who have been waiting for staycation deals, look no further.

Traveloka is having an “EPIC sale” from April 14-20, which starts from 9am. This sale will feature massive promotions on hotel stays with daily coupons that can be stacked with other coupons, such as discounts for certain bank cardmembers.

Sign up as a Traveloka member for free to see even more exclusive hotel rates.

Discounts on top of rates

These hotel rates can be stacked with the following coupons from April 14-20:

DBS/POSB Cards Coupon: up to S$50 off with a minimum spend of S$300 before any coupons applied OR Other Bank Partners Coupon: up to S$40 off with a minimum purchase of S$100 before any coupons applied EPIC Hour Coupon, from 6-7pm, April 14-20: 30 per cent off (up to S$100) with no minimum purchase

Here are some deals that you should not miss out on (all rates shown are member rates, before any coupons are applied):

Shangri-La Singapore

Rates for the Garden Wing Deluxe City room (Room Only) start from S$249.84 per night.

For the full works, stay at Garden Wing Deluxe City room or Garden Wing Deluxe Pool View Room under Traveloka’s staycation package from S$375.

This Shangri-La Singapore package includes:

- Breakfast for two adults

- Dining credit of S$80 nett per night (not applicable for in-room dining)

- Complimentary carpark

This package, coupled with the DBS/POSB Cards Coupon and Epic Hour Coupon, works out to a rate of slightly above S$200 (S$50 and 30 per cent off S$375).

A stay in the Garden Wing Deluxe City room would cost under S$200, after applying the EPIC Hour Coupon and Bank Coupon.

Mandarin Orchard Singapore

Fancy a stay in the heart of town?

A Deluxe Twin room in Mandarin Orchard’s Deluxe Room starts from S$138 per night for a “mystery deal”(from S$122 during EPIC Hour).

Traveloka also has a [SEEngapore] staycation package for Mandarin Orchard, which includes not only a room with breakfast but also dining credit.

Prices start from S$256 per night (before Bank Coupon and EPIC Hour Coupon):

- Superior Deluxe King room with breakfast for two

- S$80 Chatterbox Dining credit

Alternatively, a stay in the Deluxe Twin room starts from under S$100 (discount of S$40 from Bank coupon + 30 per cent EPIC Hour Coupon).

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, Singapore

Stay at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering’s SingapoRediscovers Packages - Urban King room with additional perks such as:

- Pan Pacific Cares Pack

- 20 per cent discount at Lime, blackout dates apply

- Access to swimming pool & fitness centre (advance reservation required)

- Complimentary WiFi

There will also be additional discounts for Traveloka members during this EPIC Campaign.

The Urban King room starts from S$235. Further coupons apply as well (rates are even lower after applying Bank Coupon and EPIC Hour Coupon!).

For the Stay and Feast package, you get a 1-night stay in the Signature Room (fixed at S$400 nett), and 100 per cent dining credit, which is available for use during the stay at hotel-operated restaurants and bars, in-room dining and minibar. Do note that this package is available from Sunday to Thursday.

Grand Park Orchard

A night at Grand Park Orchard’s Deluxe room starts from S$161.50.

But if you’re looking for a hotel stay with club benefits, consider their Club Deluxe room with Club Benefits, which starts from S$275.50. Before further discount coupons are applied, of course.

Club benefits include complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails, as well as all-day light refreshments at the Crystal Club Lounge.

With the Bank Coupon and EPIC Hour Coupon, one night’s stay in a Club Deluxe room with Club Benefits start from S$165 (S$40 off and 30 per cent off S$275.50).

Pan Pacific Singapore

Stay at Pan Pacific Singapore’s Deluxe Twin or King room with the following perks under the SingapoRediscovers Package:

- 15 per cent F&B discount for hotel operated restaurants, blackout dates apply

- Complimentary parking (limited to 1 redemption per room per day)

- Access to swimming pool & fitness centre (advance reservation required)

- Access to Outdoor kids playground

- Pan Pacific Cares pack

There will also be additional discounts for Traveloka members for Pan Pacific stays during the EPIC Campaign.

A Deluxe Room starts from S$228.80. After applying all the coupons, a stay could start from slightly over S$130.

Additionally, Pan Pacific Singapore also has the Stay and Feast 100 per cent Dining Credit Staycation package at S$400 nett before coupons, where you would get S$400 nett dining credit for in-room dining, minibar or fancy meals in their restaurants.

Restaurants include The Edge, Pacific Marketplace, Keyaki Japanese Restaurant and Hai Tien Lo.

Remember to check out these deals and the many other hotel offers on Traveloka. Plan your next staycation here.

Top photos courtesy of Traveloka.

This sponsored article by Traveloka made the writer want to go on another staycation.