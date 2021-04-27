Guide: 6 gift categories for Mother’s Day 2021 from S$10 to S$250

In our fast-paced and modern society, mothers sacrifice their time to constantly juggle their work and family commitments.

Yet, they hardly make any time for their own self-care. Mother’s Day falls on May 9 this year, offering the perfect excuse to splurge on your mother.

However, mothers out there should not let that stop themselves from getting the things that they want.

Here’s the ultimate 2021 Mother’s Day gift guide for both mothers and adult offspring looking to splurge on the busy women in their lives or treat themselves.

1. Health and wellness supplements

It is easy to overlook one’s health during hectic times and stress has a negative impact on one’s mental and physical health.

Gone are the days when people have to pour over complicated traditional Chinese medicinal (TCM) soup recipes and spend long hours brewing herbal tonic.

A quick and fuss-free solution is to consume health supplements that come in individual convenient packaging.

Modern TCM company Wing Joo Loong are running a promotion with 25 per cent off selected Cheong Kwan Jang Korean red ginseng tonics for Mother’s Day!

Here are the items on sale that make perfect Mother’s Day gifts.

Korean red ginseng

Known as “Hwa Ae Rak Jin” in Korean, the Cheong Kwan Jang (CKJ) Women’s Balance ginseng tonic (S$228.75, U.P. S$305) is formulated for women above the age of 30.

Made of six-year-old Korean red ginseng extract, pomegranate extract and a proprietary herbal blend, it aids in promoting hormonal balance and is particularly beneficial in supporting women from pre- to post-menopause Korean red ginseng is touted as the world’s most powerful form of ginseng.

Benefits of Korean red ginseng include supporting the immune system, relieving fatigue and anxiety, boosting Qi and blood circulation, as well as regulating blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

New users are encouraged to start with a reduced dose of Women’s Balance during the first few weeks before gradually increasing to the regular daily dosage of one pouch a day.

This gradual introduction allows the body to adapt to the effects of Korean red ginseng, which is actually not “heaty” but considered warm in nature in TCM.

This sweet herbal tonic tastes pleasant, even to users who are new to ginseng. Each box of Women’s Balance contains 30 pouches of 70ml each.

For mothers who wish to share the ginseng goodness with the rest of the family, the CKJ Korean Red Ginseng Tonic Gold (S$157.50, U.P. S$210) is also available.

Tonic Gold contains a herbal blend similar to the All-inclusive Great Tonifying Decoction (Shi Quan Da Bu Tang), a classic remedy made with 10 herbs that alleviates a range of symptoms such as fatigue, anemia, and appetite loss.

In addition, Tonic Gold includes an increased portion (4.2g) of Korean red ginseng extract, lion's mane mushroom extract powder, and shiitake mushroom powder for that extra oomph.

New users are recommended to start with a reduced dose of Tonic Gold for one month before gradually increasing it to one pouch a day.

Children aged three to 15 years old are recommended to consume half the regular dosage for adults. Compared to the Women’s Balance, this mildly sweet herbal tonic boasts a richer ginseng taste.

Each box of Tonic Gold contains 30 pouches of 40ml each.

For more information on CKJ Korean red ginseng products, click here.

Bird's Nest

You can never go wrong with bird’s nest when it comes to TCM beauty tonics.

The Premium Indonesian Bird’s Nest with Korean Red Ginseng (S$49.50, U.P. S$66) is a one-of-a-kind choice for mummies who wish to enjoy the best of both worlds of two star ingredients.

Bird’s nest is rich in epidermal growth factor, which is responsible for promoting cellular regeneration for youthful-looking skin.

Six-year-old Korean red ginseng is added to premium grade 100% genuine bird's nest that has been specially selected and cleaned to create this beauty tonic.

If you’re just looking for some good ol’ fashioned bird’s nest, pick up a box (or two) of Concentrated Bird’s Nest (S$45, U.P. S$60).

Recommended for everyone, especially for pregnant women and the elderly, bird’s nest increases energy and relieves respiratory and digestion problems.

Users can consume one or two bottles of bird’s nest daily, straight from the bottle, chilled or warmed.

Manufactured in Singapore in a HACCP and Halal Certified factory, the bird’s nest is 100% natural with no preservatives, flavouring, colouring or stabilisers.

Each box of bird’s nest contains six bottles of 42g each.

Visit Wing Joo Loong’s website for more information or to make an order on any CKJ Korean red ginseng or WJL bird’s nest products.

2. Jewellery

Busy mothers hardly have any time to doll up so accessorising with some bling is an effortless way to elevate an everyday look.

A set of earrings like SK Jewellery’s Classic Teardrop Pearl Earrings (S$239) adds a simple yet elegant touch to any outfit.

The earrings feature a precious pearl nestled in each teardrop made of 10K white gold and eight diamonds totaling 0.04 carat weight.

For those who do not wear earrings but still fancy pearls, Lee Hwa Jewellery’s Ariana Pearl Diamond Pendant (S$248) makes a good statement necklace.

The pendant consists of a 14K Rose Gold Plated White Gold and 14K White Gold with diamonds totaling 0.03 carat weight.

3. Flowers

While the abundance of florists scattered around the island makes it easy to pick up a bouquet, check out these unconventional bouquets.

For those who lament that fresh flowers die too fast, pick up some cute crochet carnations (S$32/S$48) by Drunk in Roses or intricate paper carnations (S$40) by Papersynthesis.

They also have other flower designs like roses and sunflowers if carnations aren’t your thing.

4. Confectionary

For some handcrafted artisanal chocolates, check out Gemz Bon by Surina and Fossa Chocolate.

Besides their signature 24-piece gem bonbons (S$55), Gemz Bon by Surina also has cocoa bombs (S$20) that turn into delicious hot chocolate with marshmallows by simply stirring in hot milk.

Bean-to-bar connoisseurs may prefer chocolate bars (S$10 to S$12) from award-winning Fossa Chocolate who also organises chocolate workshops if you’re looking to also spend some quality time with your special ladies.

To enjoy the best of both worlds, check out the edible “flower” bouquets made of cupcakes by Creme Maison (S$128) and Aly’s Kitchen (starts at S$70).

5. Preparing a Meal

Not everyone’s love language is to receive gifts.

If the women in your life appreciate acts of service more, why not prepare a meal for them?

Besides being a sweet gesture, they can also take a brief, well-deserved break in their busy schedules.

For those who are hopeless in the kitchen or just have no time to pick out the raw ingredients at the market, consider purchasing prepped and portioned meals from vendors such as Meals in Minutes SG.

HACCP and halal certified, Meals in Minutes package their food in vacuum sealed bags that are food grade, BPA-free, boil-safe, and microwave and freezer friendly to retain freshness.

Depending on how comfortable you are in the kitchen, you can simply pop the bags in the microwave, use a sous-vide method, or defrost and cook it to flex those MasterChef-worthy culinary skills.

They have three categories - Base, Protein, and Sides (Vegetables).

For bases, they offer Brown Rice (S$2), Quinoa (S$3), and Cauliflower Rice (S$3). Proteins start at S$8.80 for white Barramundi fish in various sauces, namely Thai Lime, Chilli Parsley, Butter Parsley, Coconut Turmeric, Ginger Garlic, and Portuguese.

They also have salmon (S$9.20), prawns (S$11.80), and a fish burger (S$12.50) featuring 100% pure premium Yellowfin Tuna patty.

The prices of Sides range S$2 for Edamame or French Beans to S$4 for Truffle Mashed Potato.

6. Staycation

One of the best ways to spend quality time with your loved ones is to relax at a staycation.

If you have yet to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, here’s a chance to make use of them before their expiry date on Jun. 30, 2021.

For a 2D1N staycation from May 8 to 9, 2021, the Brown Suite (1-Bedroom) at Ascott Raffles Place Singapore costs S$236.60 via Traveloka when you utilise your S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Offering panoramic city views, a walk-in wardrobe, bathtub, and a king-size bed, the 75sqm one-bedroom suite can accommodate up to three guests.

If you have already used your vouchers, you can still enjoy a 2D1N staycation at the 48sqm Cutler Suite (Studio) that also comes with a bathtub for S$244.80.

For something unique, check out luxury boutique hotels like The Vagabond Club. With your S$100 SingapoRediscover vouchers, your one-night stay in a Classic Room with breakfast, four-course dinner, and 4pm late check-out will cost S$249.10 via Klook.

Without the vouchers, you can still enjoy a one-night stay in the Classic Room alone at S$219.

This sponsored article by Wing Joo Loong has increased the writer’s interest in Korean red ginseng.

