Get 55% off a ZenyumSonic toothbrush when you trade-in your old toothbrush from now till Apr. 17, 2021

People who are looking to zhng their old toothbrush can now get a new sonic one at a discount.

From now till Apr. 17, smile cosmetics brand Zenyum will be running a trade in campaign where you can submit a photo of your old toothbrush and get 55 per cent off a brand new ZenyumSonic™ toothbrush.

As a top-selling product on Shopee and Lazada, this is the biggest markdown Zenyum has ever offered for the ZenyumSonic™.

With the promotion, you’ll only have to pay S$39.90 for one, instead of the usual price of S$89.90.

There’s even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you find that it’s not suitable for you. Woohoo.

Great for Singaporeans who love a good deal.

But first, what is the ZenyumSonic™?

Co-designed with dentists in Singapore, the ZenyumSonic™ is a sonic toothbrush that comes in three very ~aesthetic~ colours:

Black White Pink

Contrary to popular belief, the ZenyumSonic™ is not the same as an electric toothbrush.

In fact, the ZenyumSonic™ is more effective than regular electric toothbrushes because of two main reasons:

Brush speed

Brush shape

Cleans effectively

The ZenyumSonic™ functions at 33,000 vibrations per minute, which is around five to 10 times faster than a normal electric toothbrush, and around 100 times faster than a manual one.

These fast vibrations help to clean teeth more effectively and prevent plaque/tartar build-up.

What’s more, it’s the brush hairs that vibrate, not the brush head.

This combination of speed and multiple vibration points stirs up fluids in one’s mouth, better targeting hard-to-reach areas and resulting in a more effective clean.

Besides this, the ZenyumSonic™ also has a tongue cleaner to freshen one’s breath.

Cleans very well

The unique oval shape of the ZenyumSonic™ brush head covers a wider surface area with a single brushing motion, resulting in a broader clean.

Each ZenyumSonic™ is also fitted with nylon bristles that are soft and better for your gums, as well as a whitening mode to scrub away stubborn stains. Swee.

3 customs modes for different dental needs

Currently, the ZenyumSonic™ has three custom modes for different types of dental needs:

Clean: Tackles hard-to-reach areas and greatly reduces tartar and plaque build-up Gentle: Suitable for those who are new to ZenyumSonic™ or have sensitive teeth White: Has a polishing effect that gets rid of stubborn stains and is to be used for 30 seconds after each clean or gentle brush

It also comes with:

A wireless charger

A one year warranty, which is valid from the date of purchase and expires at the end of this period

A 30-day money-back guarantee just in case the toothbrush is not to your liking

The best part is that the ZenyumSonic™ lasts up to three weeks after charging, so you don’t have to worry about constantly charging it like your smartphone. Cool.

To find out more, click here.

This sponsored article by Zenyum made this writer want to trade in her old toothbrush for a ZenyumSonic™.

Top image via Zenyum