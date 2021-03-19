World Water Day: S’pore buildings to light up in blue, discounts & promotions at over 50 retail outlets in Mar. 2021

March 22 is World Water Day.

Water conservation has become even more important in light of climate change.

To commemorate this day, and to coincide with their annual Water Campaign, Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB is back with their annual community movement, #GoBlue4SG.

It encompasses a slew of activities and initiatives spanning the month of March, with over 400 partners on board to support the water cause.

Lighting the city up in blue

To raise awareness on water conservation, 43 prominent buildings and landmarks across Singapore will be lit up in blue between 7pm to 11pm on Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, turning Singapore into a blue city.

“City Turns Blue” will include iconic landmarks like the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Flyer, ION Orchard, Plaza Singapura, Esplanade, the Helix Bridge, various buildings in the CBD and even within some of our heartlands.

Here are some of the locations you can view them

Shopping malls

ION Orchard

Wisma Atria

orchardgateway

Century Square Mall

Plaza Singapura

SUNTEC City

Marina Square

Central areas

Marina Bay Sands

Gardens by the Bay

ArtScience Museum

Singapore Flyer

The Helix Bridge

Millenia Tower

Bridges

Anderson Bridge

Cavenagh Bridge

Coleman Bridge

Clemenceau Bridge

Elgin Bridge

Read Bridge

The Helix Bridge

CBD areas

Maybank Tower

Ocean Financial Centre

OCBC Centre

UOB Shenton Way

One Raffles Place

Republic Plaza

Heartlands

Jurong Point

Nee Soon East CC

Our Tampines Hub

Members of the public are encouraged to snap photos of the buildings and post them on social media with the hashtags #GoBlue4SG and #MakeEveryDropCount.

To support “City Turns Blue”, Canon Singapore will also be holding a photography contest from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25. Participants can capture shots of the lit-up buildings or the blue hours of Singapore’s waterways and reservoirs to encapsulate the “City Turns Blue” theme.

Canon and PUB will then select entries from Facebook (under Canon’s Facebook contest post comments section) and/or Instagram tagged with the two hashtags mentioned above.

Five participants stand a chance to win a Canon iNSPiC [C], a 2-in-1 Instant Camera Mini Photo Printer in “Seaside Blue” worth S$159 each.

Water-themed activities

PAssion WaVe’s waterways cleanup is another activity people can look out for.

To promote water sustainability and inspire people to take ownership of Singapore’s waterways and environment, residents can kayak and pick up trash at Bedok Reservoir, Jurong Lake Gardens and Marina Bay every Wednesday from now till the end of March.

Science Centre Singapore is also one of the partners involved in the #GoBlue4SG movement.

To celebrate World Water Day, Science Centre Singapore will be organising a special water-themed gallery hunt “Day as a Droplet” from now till Mar. 21.

Participants don a water droplet hat to experience what it is like as a water droplet, complete different tasks, and in the meantime, learn about the water cycle and the different uses of water.

Through a series of games and activities across various galleries and exhibits, participants will also learn more about saving water and Singapore’s reservoirs too.

You can find more information and buy tickets here.

Here's where you can find other activities to take part in with your friends and family.

Blue-themed deals and promotions in March

People in Singapore can also look forward to blue-themed discounts and promotions from over 50 retailers and businesses for the rest of March.

Several malls and their tenants are offering a variety of deals such as discounts for blue-coloured products. Singaporeans decked out in blue can also enjoy special promotions for some products at certain retail outlets.

Here are some of the deals at the various malls:

Compass One

10 per cent off selected Skechers blue footwear till Mar. 31.

blue footwear till Mar. 31. Get OGAWA ’s Genix, Hybrid Massage Chair in Misty Blue at S$83/month, based on 36 months’ instalment plan with 0 per cent interest.

’s Genix, Hybrid Massage Chair in Misty Blue at S$83/month, based on 36 months’ instalment plan with 0 per cent interest. S$38 off selected Happy Walke r blue footwear till Mar. 31.

r blue footwear till Mar. 31. S$7 off Yves Rocher Hydra Vegetal 2-in-1 Makeup Remover Micellar Water 390ml (U.P. S$30)

orchardgateway

Get TIGI ’s Moroccan Oil at S$86.90 (U.P. S$109) for customers in blue till Mar. 31.

’s Moroccan Oil at S$86.90 (U.P. S$109) for customers in blue till Mar. 31. 10 per cent off any blue in-store items at Walking Tall till Mar. 31.

Jurong Point

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 25 in blue at S$49.90 only (U.P. S$169) at SLR Revolution , till Mar. 31.

, till Mar. 31. Additional 10 per cent off for all Goldlion blue items.

blue items. 10 per cent off first piece of purchase at Pur Pur and 30 per cent off the second piece, till Mar. 31.

and 30 per cent off the second piece, till Mar. 31. Get the blue Limited Edition Better Sleep Set at S$72 (U.P. S$94) at LANEIGE, till Mar. 31.

Forum The Shopping Mall

Redeem a S$10 Forum voucher with a minimum spend of S$100 in a single receipt for customers dressed in blue or who show any blue personal item to staff at the Information Counter. Available from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22.

Here are some other deals available at certain retail outlets:

S$1 off LiHO’s Li Blue drink, which has been specifically created for the #GoBlue4SG campaign, for customers dressed in blue or have blue accessories. Available from Mar. 22 to Apr. 22, while stocks last.

Complimentary Aquamarine Platter available at Swissotel Merchant Court’s Ellenborough Market Café to dine-in guests who are dressed in blue from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22.

20 per cent off Swensen’s Outrageous Sundaes for customers in blue.

S$1 off Bread & Butterfly’s Blue Vanilla with Black Sea Salt ice cream at the Wisma Atria outlet.

Redeem a cup of Ya Kun Kaya Toast hot coffee or tea for 200 points (usual: 290 points).

10 per cent off Asia Square Tower 1’s Toast Box Toast Sets for those in blue.

30 per cent off G2000 blue formal shirts with a minimum of two pieces.

10 per cent off ZALORA sitewide and two per cent cashback with a minimum spend of S$80 with the promo code ZAL2021. New customers also get to enjoy 20 per cent sitewide and three per cent cashback with no minimum spend with the promotional code ZALNEW2021.

You can find the full list deals here.

Top photo by PUB / FB