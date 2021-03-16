All-in-one home insurance from as low as $3.90 a month covers you from fire, accidents to pests infestation at home

If you own a flat, you’re most likely already covered by fire insurance.

That’s all well and good given how fires can ravage homes and destroy belongings -- such as these blazes that broke out in Toa Payoh and Bedok last year.

But... general fire insurance may not cover the things you’d think it would, should a house fire accident occur.

So, what does fire insurance typically cover and not cover?

Fire insurance plans for government housing usually only cover the cost of reinstating damaged internal structures, fixtures, and areas built and provided by HDB.

General fire insurance does not include the contents of the house, such as furniture, renovations and personal belongings, which might be lost to unexpected domestic disasters.

How much is your home worth to you?

Have you ever calculated your total investment on your home’s renovations plus its contents, including your designer furniture, TV, home entertainment system and the high-tech devices that you have at home?

That’s where home insurance comes in -- to cushion any hit with financial relief.

What is Home Insurance?

Home insurance, as its name suggests, protects your home and the contents within in the event of an accident.

Think of it like a supplement to fire insurance. It covers the loss of or damage to home contents, renovations, fixtures and fittings during a fire, or other domestic disasters or accidents.

Useful in the event of unforeseen accidents like this one.

One home insurance you can consider is Singtel Home Protect.

Underwritten by Great Eastern General Insurance Limited, Singtel Home Protect covers you and your home from all sorts of unpredictable events, including fire, explosions, lightning, burst pipes and more.

Starting from $3.90 a month (for a limited time only), this plan protects your fixed structures such as built-in wardrobe, fancy flooring and ceiling, as well as renovation cost for up to S$40,000.

Plus, up to another S$40,000 on movable contents and possessions such as furniture pieces, appliances, personal belongings and valuables.

However, not all problems are major.

This plan also offers home assistance services which cover the minor “nuisances” such as repair costs associated with plumbing, faulty air-conditioner, electrical power failure and damaged locks. So if your water pipe bursts, you can get it fixed and be reimbursed for up to twice a year.

And yes, it also covers the cost of pest control services.

Here’s an overview of what is covered.

Singtel Home Protect is available for all Singtel customers.

In the event something serious* happens to a person insured by Singtel Home Protect, the person or his or her family will receive reimbursement for their monthly Singtel bill, for S$80 per month up to 12 months.

Sign up now to enjoy a limited-time 40% OFF promotional price of $50.40(U.P S$84) for a 1-year contract or $93.60 (U.P S$156) for a 2-year contract with Singtel Home Protect.

Learn more about the Singtel Home Protect insurance scheme here.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Singtel Home Protect is underwritten by Great Eastern General Insurance Limited. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

Top photo via video and Syasha DanialAlissa on Facebook.