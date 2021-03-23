Up to 50% off over 1,000 groceries & household items on Mar. 23 & 24, 2021, pandamart day

You may be familiar with foodpanda as a food delivery app, but did you know they also offer groceries delivery via pandamart?

With islandwide delivery, pandamart has over 5,000 products, including groceries, household essentials, pets, baby products, alcohol, and more.

With five PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles up for grabs and discount deals this March, you can stock up on your daily necessities and weekly groceries while enjoying great savings and a chance to win a prize!

PS5 giveaway

Stand a chance to win a PS5 game console worth S$729 when you shop at foodpanda shops and pandamart.

You can earn one chance if you fulfil one of the following:

Three valid orders on pandamart; or

Two valid orders on foodpanda shops

An order is deemed valid if it fulfils both of the following requirements:

It is a minimum of S$20 transaction

It is not cancelled or refunded in part or in full. Any cancellation of orders will result in a disqualification from the contest

The five random winners will be notified by Apr. 11, 2021 via any means of communication including but not limited to email.

pandamart day

pandamart day is a two-day sale on Mar. 23 and 24 that features more than 1,000 products and up to 50 per cent off select products.

UOB cardmembers can enjoy an additional S$10 discount off orders above S$40 with the promo code <UOBMARTDAY>.

Cart out on pandamart day with a delivery fee of just S$0.99 with no minimum order required.

Promo codes and discounts

Both new and existing customers can enjoy the discounts until Mar. 31, 2021.

Promo codes for orders between S$40 to S$80

For orders with a minimum of S$40 spend, use the promo code <XLCART40> to enjoy a flat S$6 discount.

For orders with a minimum of S$60 spend, use the promo code <XLCART60> to enjoy a flat S$8 discount.

For orders with a minimum of S$80 spend, use the promo code <XLCART80> to enjoy a flat S$15 discount.

25 per cent off shop orders with a minimum of S$20 spend

With a minimum spend of S$20, enjoy a 25 per cent discount that is capped at S$8 per order.

This promotion is valid from Mar. 22, 2021 to Mar. 31, 2021 with no limit imposed on the number of times you can utilise this 25 per cent sitewide discount.

No promo code is needed.

For more information on the PS5 giveaway, click here.

For more information on discount deals for the month of March, click here.

--

This sponsored article by foodpanda is making it very hard for the writer to resist the temptation of carting out more items on the foodpanda app.

All images by foodpanda.