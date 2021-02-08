I checked out what RWS is doing this CNY weekend

Chinese New Year is going to be different this year: Travel restrictions aside, there’s the eight visitors-rule to contend with.

And that begs the question: what are we going to do during the Chinese New Year weekend?

Well, if you still fancy soaking up the festivities and not watching reruns on TV, consider Resorts World Sentosa, specifically Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium.

CNY-themed treasure hunt at the aquarium

When my partner and I arrived at the S.E.A. Aquarium, we were wowed by the elaborate seasonal decorations that gave this capacious oceanarium a new feel.

Containing more than 100,000 marine animals of over 1,000 species, this oceanarium was the largest one in the world when it first opened in 2012.

What’s more, every purchase of a Singapore Resident one-day admission ticket to the S.E.A. Aquarium entitles you to complimentary treats, like a savoury corndog, box of popcorn, red bean pandan chiffon cake or manta ray cut-out cookies.

We were invited to embark on a Chinese New Year-themed treasure hunt, which is suitable to visitors of all ages.

On this hunt, aptly named the Trail of Fortune, we searched for hidden gold ingots and met five auspicious aquatic animals including seahorses, vase and scroll corals, and the slingjaw wrasse.

Regarded as symbols of prosperity, these fascinating organisms were beautiful to behold.

Intriguing nuggets of information were displayed beside each curious creature’s habitat.

We learnt on our adventure, for example, that the scrawled cowfish represents strength, as it brandishes a hardened exterior formed from fused hexagonal-shaped scales.

We also loved watching the aquarium’s adorable seahorses swimming around in their habitat – they represent lasting happiness because most species are loyal to just one partner throughout their entire lives.

As we strolled from habitat to habitat (the S.E.A. Aquarium has more than 45 distinct habitats by the way), we stopped to take photos at the majestic sea dragon photo op stations, which are colourful dragon dance-themed decorations where you can strike a pose.

Returning to the aquarium is always a treat, as we love seeing gigantic manta rays and groupers up-close, and walking under various species of enormous sharks.

We also got to stroke sea stars and sea cucumbers, marvel at eye-catching sea jellies, and learn how the aquarium is contributing to marine conservation.

Last but not least, we enjoyed admiring the poison arrow frogs. Nimble creatures sporting a kaleidoscope of neon accents, these compelling amphibians are named as such because Native Americans would use the poisonous secretions of these frogs to coat their arrow tips.

12 Minions Zodiac and Dragon of Good Fortune at Universal Studio Singapore

After lunch, we headed to Universal Studios Singapore when its doors opened at 2pm.

Currently, visitors who want more time inside the studios can enter slightly earlier at 12pm so that they can grab lunch and enjoy exclusive meet-and-greet sessions.

At the arch of Universal Studios Singapore, we were greeted by Chinese Zodiac-themed Minions which embellished this iconic structure.

We really enjoyed meeting Gru and Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me, Woody and Winnie Woodpecker, Optimus Prime and Megatron, along with the cast of Madagascar and Sesame Street.

Many of them were dressed in traditional Chinese New Year apparel, which made for unique photos.

Due to safe distancing restrictions, we weren’t allowed to hug the characters, but they were friendly and forthcoming when they met us nonetheless, and full of amusing poses when we took photos together.

Like in the S.E.A. Aquarium, our Singapore Resident ticket to Universal Studios Singapore entitled us to free treats. As the park isn’t as crowded as it was before Covid-19, we were able to take all the rides we wanted and the waiting time for each was minimal, even though it was a weekend.

Safe distancing restrictions were implemented at all the rides, which meant that we had to keep at least a metre apart from other visitors, when queuing and when riding the rides.

In between going on Universal Studios Singapore’s thrilling rides, we stopped for refreshments at eateries like Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor and Mel’s Drive-In.

One item that many visitors to Universal Studios Singapore look forward to is the park’s famous churros, which can be purchased from Fossil Fuels in The Lost World.

We also bought a Gudetama popcorn bucket, which of course came with free popcorn.

Chinese New Year festivities also don’t feel the same without dragons. At the park, visitors can participate in the Majestic Dragon meet and greet to usher in the festive season.

We found the revamp that Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium underwent for this Chinese New Year season very refreshing, and thoroughly enjoyed new experiences in these beloved attractions.

Currently, Resorts World Sentosa is running a promotion where you’ll get to enjoy three visits for the price of two.

All you have to do is book online at Resorts World Sentosa’s website, and you’ll get one ticket free when you buy two tickets for yourself to Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium.

And while this promotion ends on Feb. 28, your tickets will still be valid till Sep. 30, 2021.

These two parks also have attractive ticket packages for youths, children and seniors.

Furthermore, the Sentosa Express into Sentosa is currently free of charge and vehicles entering Sentosa don’t need to pay entry fees.

Staycations at Resorts World Sentosa

If you’re thinking of booking a staycation in Sentosa, the good news is that Hotel Michael and Equarius Hotel currently have ‘Abundant Escape’ packages, which include tickets to the attractions and discounts, if you pay by MasterCard.

Or you can also stay two nights and get your third free, with the purchase of the Abundant Moments package that starts from S$620++ at these hotels.

Enjoy a very different Chinese New Year at Resorts World Sentosa, which has put a unique spin on the Spring Festival.

Beats watching reruns at home.

This article was brought to you by Resorts World Sentosa.

