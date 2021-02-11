Up to 60% off alcohol in DFS sale, stand a chance to win Chichibu, Louis XIII or Moutai with any purchase

If you’re scrambling to look for good CNY deals, DFS is having an online sale for all your booze needs.

Yes, remember DFS, previously Changi Airport’s biggest and oldest tenant? It still exists.

Since their liquor and tobacco stores exited Changi Airport last year, DFS has been running an online e-shop, offering a wide assortment of alcohol, all tax and duty-absorbed (woohoo!) so you can expect competitive prices.

This CNY, they are having some sweet deals for alcohol, including wines and spirits, with an additional 8.8 per cent off all items in their Year Of The Ox selection.

All customers will also get a chance to participate in the Year Of The Ox year lucky draw with any spend.

Prizes up for grabs

Any spend qualifies you for the Year Of The Ox lucky draw, and here are the three special prizes to be won:

1x Chichibu Single Cask #2530 Hogshead (0.7L);

1x Louis XIII Miniature (0.05L);

1x Flying Fairy Brand Kweichow Moutai Chiew Twin Pack (0.375L)

To be eligible for the lucky draw, sign up as a DFS loyal T member on the DFS website to enjoy exclusive benefits and privileges, and be immediately alerted on all the attractive offerings each time there’s a new DFS campaign.

This CNY season, here are some of the promotions you can expect, with discounts of up to 60 per cent:

Spirits

Get 19 per cent off the Kweichow Moutai Flying Fairy (0.50L), also known as the ‘original’ Moutai, at S$418.61.

Or if you’re interested in a cognac with a “well-rounded mellowness” and “sustained finish with fruit and spice notes”, perhaps consider Martell Cordon Bleu (1L) for S$263.48 (after a 30 per cent discount).

If you’re looking for more affordable options, consider DOM Benedictine Liqueur (1L) for S$52.90 (U.P. S$99.72), or even Choya Extra Shiso Umeshu (0.70L), which is made from Japanese ume fruit and flavoured with shiso herb, going for S$19.77 (U.P. S$40.20).

Wines

If wines are more of your kind of thing, DFS also has heavily-discounted red and white wines.

Red wines on offer include Los Vascos El Aniversario Grande Reserve 2018 (0.75L) going for S$23.35 after a 52 per cent discount.

If you’re in the mood for something more premium, consider the Beringer Quantum (0.75L), a special Quantum blend highlighting the individual properties of each grape variety. It's priced at S$54.72 (U.P. S$138.99).

Those who are looking for an affordable white wine option are in luck -- Yalumba Angas Brut (0.75L) is a South Australian Chardonnay currently priced at S$13.22 after a 67 per cent discount.

Other wines to take note of also include the Wincarnis Tonic Wine (1L), a blend of enriched wine and malt extract with a unique infusion of selected therapeutic herbs and spices. The 1L bottle is currently retailing for S$22.80 after a 52 per cent discount.

Food promos

From Feb. 8 to 28, DFS will also be having a mix and match food promotion.

All you have to do is to buy at least any six units of products in the Mix & Match collection and get 40 per cent off the total price of all Mix & Match collection items.

Shop here now and order up to S$150 worth to get free delivery.

Top photo courtesy of DFS.

This is a sponsored article by DFS.