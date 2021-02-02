7 places to get cakes & sweet treats for your special someone this Valentine’s Day 2021

Valentine’s Day happens to fall on the third day of Chinese New Year this year.

While this might mean that you won’t be able to spend as much time with your special someone amidst all the CNY festivities, you can express your love for them in other ways.

For instance, by surprising him/her with some mouthwatering cakes and sweet treats.

Here are seven places you can find these decadent delights:

1) 2am:dessertbar

For Valentine’s day this year, 2am:dessertbar has come up with a special edition Hearts & Roses High Tea by Janice Wong.

Available on Feb. 14 for one day only, take your pick from specially crafted items such as the Edible Chocolate Rose, Strawberry Heart Cake and Heart shaped bonbons.

There will also be plenty of other sweet treats like the Mini Churros with a Strawberry Chocolate Dip, Tea Raspberry Mochis, Chocolate Monaka, Foie Gras and the Fig Sandwich with roasted cherries.

Additionally, 2am:dessertbar has also crafted a Valentine’s Day special mocktail for two to complement the dessert:

Priced at S$45 per guest, the Hearts & Roses high tea is available for two sessions at 1:30pm or 3:45pm.

Click here to make your reservation.

2) Creme Maison Bakery

Next up is Creme Maison Bakery, who has put together a specially curated range of bakes this Valentine’s day.

Take your pick from these intricately designed cupcakes and dessert boxes, which will definitely convey the message of love to your special someone:

Cupid (S$48)

Click here to add to cart.

Juliette Dessert Box (S$48)

Click here to add to cart.

Love, XOXO (S$80)

Click here to add to cart.

3) Bob the Baker Boy

Bob the Baker Boy is a homegrown cake specialist that offers a wide variety of customised cakes, gourmet cookies and pastries.

The cakes they retail are soft, cottony, and lower in sugar, which makes them suitable for both kids and diabetics to enjoy in moderation.

Make Valentine’s day this year a memorable one by purchasing any of their novelty bento cakes, mini cakes or heart shaped pastries:

I Love You Cute Korean Bento Cake (S$39.90)

Click here to add to cart.

Floral Mini Cupcake Bouquet (S$39.90)

Click here to add to cart.

Hearts Valentines Day Gift Box (S$23.90)

Click here to add to cart.

4) The Cocoa Spatula

The Cocoa Spatula is an online bakery that specialises in tartlets, brownies and everything else chocolatey.

Whether you’re looking for something exquisite or extravagant, their Valentine's collection this year will surely fit the bill:

The Valentine's Bijou Collection (S$32)

Click here to add to cart.

The Valentine's Grand Collection (S$42)

Click here to add to cart.

The Valentine's Lux Collection (S$52)

Click here to add to cart.

5) BreadTalk

Bask in the season of love with BreadTalk’s irresistible line-up of desserts this Valentine’s day.

Featuring a heart-shaped chocolate banana creation and two assortment of cookies, these limited-time creations will be available at all BreadTalk outlets islandwide and online from Feb. 2 to 14.

Love Encounter (S$28.80)

Click here to add to cart.

Mini Double Chocolate Cookies (S$12.80)

Click here to add to cart.

Rose Butter Cookies (S$12.80)

Click here to add to cart.

6) Polar Puffs & Cakes

Established in 1926, Polar Puffs & Cakes started out as "Polar Cafe", an outlet selling nothing more than just pastries.

Fast forwarding to 2021, Polar Puffs & Cakes now has over 30 outlets islandwide, and prides themselves on serving affordable, high quality pastries and cakes.

Here are three of their Valentine’s Day offerings this year:

Strawberry Kisses (S$5.01)

Click here to add to cart.

Sweet Romance (S$22.01)

Click here to add to cart.

Blushing Tulips (S$28.81)

Click here to add to cart.

7) Rive Gauche

Like its counterpart in Paris, Rive Gauche aims to recreate the glamour and authenticity of France through the rich flavours of its cakes and traditional pastries.

Spoil your special someone with My Valentine, a red velvet fluffy sponge cake that is layered with raspberries, cream cheese and a dash of lemon zest.

My Valentine (S$40)

Click here to add to cart.

This sponsored article by Bob the Baker Boy made this writer wish she had a special someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day with.

Top image via Bob the Baker Boy and 2am:dessertbar