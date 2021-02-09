New Bober Tea outlet at IMM caters to your flavour preferences with customisable tea base strength

Bober Tea has opened a new outlet at IMM in Jurong, its eighth outlet in Singapore.

The new outlet is a great place to check out Bober Tea’s new look and logo.

It also offers more flavours, and customisation options.

Choose your tea base — and its strength too

The new IMM outlet clearly places great emphasis on tea, with four new types of Oolong tea being brought in, all the way from producers in Taiwan and China.

While we can’t travel to Taiwan right now, we can at least have a taste of it through these four tea flavours, which are:

Floral Osmanthus Oolong, for those who like floral notes in their tea Golden Jade Oolong, the strongest of the tea flavours on offer, with a hint of liquorice taste. Garden Peach Oolong, a fruity tea with a hint of peach. Milk Oolong, which, as its name suggests, is milky and creamy.

You might find yourself being spoiled for choice, as Bober Tea also has Blossom Jasmine Tea and English Assam Tea in its selection, which are green and red tea variants respectively, besides its four Oolong Tea variants.

Teapresso

The tea base for each cup is brewed individually to order with special “teapresso” machines, ensuring maximum freshness.

Grounded tea leaves are placed into a portafilter similar to the ones seen on espresso machines, which are calibrated to deliver precise temperature and pressure that extracts the full flavour of the tea.

The “teapresso” machines then extract the tea for the drinks, according to the customer’s desired strength — you can choose to have either Normal or Stronger tea for your tea base.

The desired strength is achieved by controlling how finely the tea leaves are ground.

Style of drink & toppings

Of course, bubble tea wouldn’t be bubble tea without toppings, and Bober Tea’s prices for toppings start from S$0.60 for Brown or White Sugar Jelly Pearls.

As for the style of drink, one can opt for a healthier tea-only option, or choose tea with honey, Chizu, milk tea, or even with fresh milk.

Prices of the drinks (before adding toppings) range from S$2.80 for Blossom Jasmine Green Tea, to S$3.10 for Milk Tea and S$3.30 for Oolong Tea.

You’ll also find premium menu offerings like Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (S$4.90 or S$6.20 for medium or large size respectively) and Chizu Mango Latte (S$5.50 or S$6.70 for medium or large size respectively), though the majority of the drinks are priced below S$4.

Design

The new outlet, located at unit #01-58, is just across the corridor from Burger King, and right next to Old Chang Kee.

The shop’s unique circular entrance — with minimalistic garden influences — makes it difficult to miss.

Within the shop itself, customers can browse the different kinds of tea on offer.

The IMM outlet is Bober’s eighth, and the fourth one located in the west of Singapore, with the previous outlet in Boon Lay MRT station that opened late last year.

And Bober is also opening a new outlet in Woodlands, from Feb. 15.

It will be located at the Esso petrol station (50 Woodlands Ave. 1) across the road from Woodgrove Community Centre.

Opening promotion

In conjunction with the opening of the new outlets at IMM and Woodlands, Bober Tea is also running a promotion.

Just S$2 gets you a cup of bubble tea from their Oolong series, from Feb. 19 to 21 (Friday to Sunday).

At the new outlets, besides choosing from Bober’s four different varieties of Oolong tea for the base, you can choose the strength of the tea (Normal or Stronger), and have it prepared in your preferred style.

CNY drink promotion

Bober is also introducing a seasonal Chinese New Year drink, Supreme Mango Grapefruit.

Note that it will be available at all its outlets from tomorrow, Feb. 10, except for Woodlands and Sengkang outlets, where it will be introduced on Feb. 15.

They are offering it in a “Fortune Blend Bundle” priced at S$8.80 for two large-sized cups (usual price: S$13.60 for two), till Feb. 21.

Nice.

This sponsored article by Bober Tea gave the author an excuse to drink bubble tea for work.

Top image via Bober Tea