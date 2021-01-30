MR. DIY offering 30% discount on all CNY decorations & items, prices as low as S$0.20

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner, which means that the time to spring clean and spruce up your home is here.

If you’re wondering where to find the most festive yet value-for-money CNY decorations for this occasion, fret not.

From now till Feb. 14, home improvement store MR DIY will be selling a variety of CNY decorations from just S$0.20 each.

There will be discounts of up to 30 per cent off on over 450 CNY-themed items such as stickers, flowers, hanging decors and many more.

You can also find an assortment of tasty CNY snacks and rice cakes at MR.DIY’s store in Boon Lay Shopping Centre, which you can consider packing in these CNY paper bags:

That’s not all.

Customers who spend a minimum of S$20 and will also receive these limited-edition red packets, while stocks last:

From now till Feb. 26, decorate your home with CNY decorations from MR.DIY and you can also stand a chance to win prizes such as an iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) and more:

MR.DIY currently has 11 stores across the island.

Check out which store is nearest to you:

Boon Lay Shopping Centre

Westgate Mall

The Star Vista

FairPrice Toa Payoh

Century Square

Junction 10

Kinex

Downtown East

Sembawang Shopping Centre

Anchorpoint Shopping Centre

Kallang Bahru

