Meet new people & support SPCA at ‘Match Online, Meet Offline’ virtual walk event from Jan. 21 to 31, 2021

Great news if you are an animal lover, pet owner, or just single and ready to mingle.

Singapore's first-ever virtual walk social event will allow you to meet new people, support SPCA and potentially find someone special.

Match Online, Meet Offline (MOMO) virtual walk

Organised by local dating agency Table for Two, the MOMO virtual walk is free of charge and will take place from Jan. 21 to 31, 2021.

This event is open to both singles and anyone with or without pets and all interested applicants can sign up here from now till Jan. 18, 2021.

Here are some things to note during the sign up:

All applicants will get a free 15 per cent Wag & Wild discount voucher

S$7 from each sale of SPCA T-shirts will go towards supporting the “Be Kind to Animals” movement by SPCA

Here’s how the registration process and event works:

During registration, applicants will be asked to answer a few short questions, such as their current hobbies and interests.

Thereafter, they will select a target distance of 2km, 5km or 10km, and be paired up on the platform (based on their answers given).

Do note that all participants who are legally single will be paired up with someone of the opposite gender, while other participants will be in pairs of the same gender and with those who share similar hobbies or interests.

This will allow teammates to chat on the app without the need to exchange phone numbers between Jan. 21 to 31, 2021.

Each team will then decide how their selected distance will be completed over the 10 days.

Let’s break down how the race works.

The MOMO virtual walk is flexible in that one can choose to complete the walk by himself/herself as well as with their teammate anytime between Jan. 21 to 31, 2021.

Assuming that you have selected a distance of 5km, here are some possible ways to achieve this:

Choose to complete the entire distance of the race as a pair but without meeting up

Choose to complete a part of the race in person with your teammate (e.g 4km out of a distance of 5km), and the rest of the race at your own convenience (e.g the remaining 1km)

Those who have not been successfully matched or paired with a teammate will still be able to earn an e-badge upon completing the race.

Participants can also upload proof of walking and/or running activities via the event webpage.

15 winning teams will receive prizes

In addition to the Wag & Wild discount vouchers, 15 winning teams will receive one of the following prizes once they have completed the walk:

Matching adorable sloth face mask for yourself and a made-to-measure bandana for your precious pet (worth S$30 per set)

Custom-made needle felted animal brooches which will be replicated from your pet's photo (worth S$65 each); and⁣

Free single entry to Wag & Wild, Singapore's largest dog waterpark (worth S$28)

All you have to do is:⁣

Follow Table For Two’s Facebook and Instagram page Take a photo with your teammate (bonus point if you include your furry friends)⁣ Post it on your Facebook or Instagram account and tag Table For Two (for private Instagram accounts, send Table For Two a DM with the post)⁣ Write a caption to describe your team’s MOMO experience

All 15 winning teams* will be announced on Table For Two’s Facebook and Instagram page at the end of the event.⁣

Click here for more information.

More dating experiences on Table for Two

If the MOMO virtual walk is not for you, consider signing up for other dating experiences with Table for Two.

For a flat-rate fee of S$49, Table for Two will help you find a match for your ideal date based on your lifestyle and preferences.

You’ll get to know someone new via one-on-one dates or intimate group experiences such as Table For Four, paving the way for deeper, more meaningful connections.

The best part? There is no upfront payment until they’ve found you a compatible match.

Click here to find out more.

*All winning teams will be selected at the full discretion of Table for Two and each team can only win once.

This sponsored article by Table for Two made this writer want to sign up for the MOMO Virtual Walk.

Top image via SPCA