Win a 2D1N staycation, S$888 cash ang baos, OSIM massagers & more at Chinatown Point this CNY 2021

Those who want to ‘huat’ their way into 2021, listen up.

From Jan. 21 to Feb. 28, Chinatown Point will be ushering in the Year of the Ox with abundant gifts, rewards, deals and more.

One can redeem limited-edition carrier bags and plush pillows designed by Singaporean artists and expect Insta-worthy decorations of “Otterly Cute” characters at the mall.

There will also be a Spring E-Lucky Draw where lucky shoppers can win attractive prizes such as a 2D1N weekend staycation, S$888 cash ‘ang baos’ and more.

“Otterly Cute” premiums designed by Singaporean artists

In celebration of CNY 2021, Chinatown Point has commissioned Singaporean artists to design Otterly Cute characters (a native to Singapore) as part of its #supportlocalsg initiative.

During this period, shoppers will get to redeem a limited edition Otterly “HUAT” Carrier Bag and a nine-piece set of Perennial Red Packets with a minimum spend of S$168* (or S$198* including NTUC FairPrice/ Malaleuca receipts).

You’ll also get to redeem a limited edition Otterly Festive Plush Pillow with a minimum spend of S$238* (or S$268* including NTUC FairPrice/ Malaleuca receipts), while stocks last.

Insta-worthy decorations with “Otterly Cute” characters for that picture-perfect moment

Additionally, one can also snap Insta-worthy pictures with “Otterly Cute” Characters at themed Chinese New Year Decorations while reading up on their zodiac readings for the year of the Ox:

Rewards and Deals

That’s not all.

Followers of Chinatown Point’s social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram can stand to win up to S$1000 worth of gifts when they join giveaway contests during January and February.

Shoppers can also enjoy:

Rewarding deals from a myriad of categories such as Food and Beverage, Lifestyle to even Wellness

S$5 off Gojek when travelling to Chinatown Point with the promo code HUATCTP (terms and conditions apply) Spring E-Lucky Draw

Last but definitely not least, stand to win the following prizes when you take part in the Spring E-Lucky Draw:

1st to 3rd prize

2D1N Weekend Stay (Urban Room) for two at PARKROYAL COLLECTION, Pickering Singapore

4th and 5th prize

S$888 cash ang bao

6th prize

OSIM uStiletto leg massager (worth S$599)

7th to 10th prize

Eye massager (worth S$299)

All you’ll have to do is spend a minimum of S$88* (or S$128* including NTUC FairPrice/Malaleuca receipts) and submit your entry details here or scan this QR code:

*Do note that there will only be a maximum of five chances per shopper, per day.

This sponsored article by Chinatown Point made this writer excited for Chinese New Year.

Top image via Chinatown Point