Here are 4 lesser-known things about Clementi even residents might not know about

Those living in Clementi would know that the area is conveniently filled with amenities like shopping malls, a cinema, a sports hall and plenty of eateries.

But even residents might be unaware of some of these lesser known things about Clementi:

1. Clementi Forest - A forest in the heartlands

Located at the heart of residential areas in the West lies Clementi Forest, which takes up 85 hectares in area.

Two rivers or channels run through the forest, one of which is uncanalised, with mud-bed and grassy banks.

According to Nature Society Singapore (NSS), Clementi Forest is the second largest patch of wildlife habitat, after Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

NSS also made observations regarding the forest, some of which include:

98 species of vascular plants were recorded by a survey conducted by botanists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 2012. These include a terrestrial orchid, Dienia ophrydis, that was previously thought to be extinct in Singapore.

90 bird species, resident and migratory, were recorded which is almost one-fifth of the bird species recorded in Singapore.

Clementi Forest is bounded by King Albert Park, Clementi Road, Old Holland-Ulu Pandan Road and the main Rail Corridor.

2. Who Clementi was named after

Here’s a fun fact: Clementi is named after Sir Cecil Clementi Smith, the Governor of the Straits Settlement from 1887 to 1893.

Not Lemon Tea, obviously.

He was known for putting an end to Chinese secret societies which had apparently been terrorising locals in Singapore.

In addition, he had knowledge of Chinese culture and was “competent” in the Chinese language.

The local Chinese community petitioned for him to continue his appointment when he left Singapore in 1893.

3. Clementi’s history as a swamp land

According to HDB, part of Clementi was once a swamp land, while another part was made up of kampungs and villages with squatter-type homes, cottage industries and farms.

Now that’s a far cry from the bustling estate we see today, which has a resident population of around 72,300.

4. Community farm in Clementi

In the past, residents made use of the state land behind Block 305 Clementi Avenue 4 for farming.

Unfortunately, others staying in the area complained about smoke from burning of leaves and they were told to vacate the premises.

CNA reported that it was later converted into an official community farm in 2013, which cost around S$60,000 to set up.

Lights, a footpath, water points and even a tool shed were installed.

