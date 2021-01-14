5 of the best Bak Kwa deals this Chinese New Year 2021

Sweet, savoury, and oh-so-sinful.

Chinese New Year isn’t really Chinese New Year without bak kwa, a crowd favourite festive snack.

If you’re on the hunt for the best pork jerky this CNY 2021, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five of the best bak kwa deals in Singapore to look out for:

1) FYRE Bak Kwa

FYRE is a locally-born bak kwa brand that boasts two signature flavours:

The Original 1945: S$118 (per 1kg) The Mala Xiang Guo: S$128 (per 1kg)

Marinated for a month (yes, a month) with 36 spices, the Original 1945 is made by fusing pork jowl and loin to produce succulent dried, yet juicy meat.

The Mala Xiang Guo, on the other hand, is formulated by frying spices together with Mala in a wok over high heat to produce a ’wok hey’ that caters to the modern and local palate.

FYRE Singapore’s bak kwa are all hand-made using only premium meat cuts that provide maximum tenderness and succulence.

The premium meat slices are then smoked for hours over lychee and apple wood, before being barbecued over a charcoal masonry. Yum.

Stocks are very limited so if your interest has been piqued, you’ll be pleased to know that there will be a 20 per cent discount for their Mala Xiang Guo Bak Kwa and Combo Bak Kwa package, as well as a 10 percent discount for their Original 1945 Bak Kwa from now till Jan. 31, 2021.

For customers who are also interested in getting other Chinese New Year goodies such as pineapple tarts and cookies, enjoy 15 per cent off products from Maison Ble when you purchase products from FYRE.

Click here to shop now.

2) Lim Chee Guan

One of the most popular bak kwa brands in Singapore, Lim Chee Guan’s website went down for several days right after announcing that pre-orders were available online.

Thankfully, their website will be ready for pre-orders again from Jan. 15 at 9am onwards.

Here is their CNY pricing list for BBQ products (per 500g) from now till Feb. 9:

Signature Sliced Pork: S$34 BBQ Chilli Pork: S$35 Mini BBQ Pork: S$31 BBQ Bacon: S$55 Gold Coin Pork: S$30 BBQ Chicken: S$30 BBQ Beef: S$31 BBQ Prawn: S$30 BBQ Fish: S$30

Alternatively, you can also head down to any of their four outlets islandwide to get their signature bak kwa before Jan. 20:

203 New Bridge Road

People’s Park Centre Complex

ION Orchard

Jewel Changi Airport

Do note that the chain's outlets will not be serving walk-in customers from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9, 2021.

Click here to shop now.

3) Kim Joo Guan

Next on the list is Kim Joo Guan Pte Ltd, whose traditional recipe originates from Fujian, China and spans four generations, dating back to the early 20th century.

The homegrown brand uses only 100 per cent Australian grain-fed fresh pork that is chilled instead of frozen, thereby preserving the great taste of its bak kwa.

Here’s what you can order from them this CNY:

Premium Pork Belly Bak Kwa: S$40 (per 500g) Gourmet Traditional Bak Kwa: S$28.50 - S$57 (per 500g - 1kg) Gourmet Chilli Bak Kwa: S$29.50 - S$59 (per 500g - 1kg) Gold Coin Bak Kwa: S$27.50 - S$55 (per 500g - 1kg) Traditional Vacuum Packed Bak Kwa: S$14.80 - S$37 (per 200g - 500g) Chilli Vacuum Packed Bak Kwa: S$15.20 - S$38 (per 200g - 500g) Mala Vacuum Packed Bak Kwa:S$15.60 - S$39 (per 200g - 500g)

Visit them at either of their two stores or click here to shop online.

4) New Eastern Kim Tee

Founded by Teo Kim Tee in the 1970s, New Eastern Kim Tee prides itself on producing 100 per cent handmade bak kwa with no preservatives or artificial colourings.

Unlike competitor brands, their bak kwa is also sliced more thinly, making for a cleaner and less jelak bite.

Here’s what you can order from them this CNY:

Black Pepper Bak Kwa: S$18 - S$60 (per 300g - 1kg) Signature Bak Kwa: S$31.20 - S$52 (per 600g - 1kg) Chilli Bak Kwa: S$32.40 - S$54 (per 600g - 1kg) Golden Coin Bak Kwa: S$33.60 - S$56 (per 600g to 1kg) Sliced Bak Kwa: S$33.60 - S$56 (per 600g to 1kg)

You can head down to any of their five outlets islandwide or click here to order online.

5) New Peng Hiang

New Peng Hiang was founded in 1984 with a vision to be Asia’s leading bak kwa company, providing top quality barbecued meat to both the local and global markets.

Purporting to use only the most premium ingredients, New Peng Hiang was also a winner of the Singapore Quality Brand Award in 2014.

Here are the different types of bak kwa you can order from them (per 500g):

Traditional Hand-made Tender Pork BBQ Bak Kwa: S$22 Traditional Hand-made Sliced Pork BBQ Bak Kwa: S$24 Golden Coin Bak Kwa: S$24 Red Wine Pork BBQ Bak Kwa: S$24 Garlic Pork Bak Kwa: S$24 Nonya Pork BBQ Bak Kwa : S$24 Traditional Hand-made Chilli Sliced Pork BBQ Bak Kwa: S$26 Traditional Hand-made Chilli Tender Pork BBQ Bak Kwa: S$24 Sesame Pork BBQ Bak Kwa: S$24 Pineapple Pork BBQ Bak Kwa: S$24 Kimchi Pork BBQ Bak Kwa : S$24 Chicken BBQ Bak Kwa: S$22 Turkey BBQ Bak Kwa: S$22

Their bak kwa is stocked at all Sheng Siong supermarkets and selected NTUC outlets.

Alternatively, you can click here to order online.

