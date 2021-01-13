13 Telegram channels all S’poreans should join in 2021 to navigate through life in Phase 3

It's pretty safe to say that Covid-19 has disrupted life for most of us in 2020, but the good news is that 2021 needn't be as bleak.

On Dec. 14 last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that Singapore will enter into Phase 3 of its reopening from Dec. 28 onwards.

The permitted group size for visitations and dining-in at eateries have since been increased to eight, three up from the previous five-person rule.

13 Telegram channels to follow in Phase 3 and 2021

If you're wondering how to make the most of life in Singapore during Phase 3, we've come up with a list of 13 Telegram channels you can follow for the latest value-for-money deals, job openings, outing suggestions and more.

Outing and Dating Ideas

1) @good2gosg

Although there are plenty of places to hang out in Singapore, it can sometimes be a headache when choosing where to go with your kakis.

@good2gosg solves this problem by providing suggestions on the most fun and exciting places to visit in the country.

There's simply no need to go to the same old places and do the same old activities with these fresh new outing ideas.

Latest Local Deals

2) @goodlobang

Next up is @goodlobang, the #1 deals sharing Telegram channel in Singapore with over 160,000 subscribers and counting.

Besides being a one-stop solution for the best food, travel, lifestyle, beauty and fashion deals, the biggest perk about joining this channel is that they often post deals that are exclusive to their subscribers (think llao llao, Popeyes, LiHO and more).

Big savings guaranteed if you join them.

3) @goodtofly

If you're on a mission to traverse every country in the world (especially Singapore), @goodtofly is another channel that you should follow.

While the channel used to share the latest travel news and offers, they now share local staycation deals that will definitely come in handy as you explore Singapore.

You can also look forward to a plethora of overseas travel deals once leisure travel is allowed again.

4) @sgfoodlobang

On the other hand, avid foodies can join @sgfoodlobang to get access to all the yummy food deals in Singapore.

Make the most of domestic travel by eating out to your heart's content and never miss a deal from your favourite food merchant again.

5) Vanity Suite (Private Channel)

Whether you are into makeup, skincare, fashion or even wellness, Vanity Suite is where you'll get first dibs on the latest beauty and fashion trends, tips, and deals.

Do note that you will only be able to join this private channel via this invite link.

6) Student Perks (Private Channel)

Student Perks is a private channel exclusively for students.

There are deals ranging from F&B offerings to activity suggestions, and any privileges a student can find in Singapore.

Do note that you will only be able to join the channel via this invite link.

Job Listings

7) @singaporeparttimejobs

@singaporeparttimejobs is ideal for those looking for a part-time job to earn some extra cash.

From brand ambassador positions to event setup crews, the jobs listed in this channel are aplenty.

The best part about this channel is that it allows companies to directly hire candidates via the platform - thereby offering higher pay rates - instead of having to go through a HR agency and in turn offer lower pay rates.

Do note that these job opportunities are often snapped up within minutes, so fastest fingers first!

8) @sgtalents

If you're looking for modelling or event talent jobs, @sgtalents is the channel for you.

Some of the job offerings in this group include positions as brand ambassadors, performance talents, voiceover talents and more.

Additionally, you'll also be able to find freelance gigs in areas such as singing, acting or photography on an occasional basis.

9) @sgeventjobs

Although there aren't many events happening in the country right now, there may be more event job openings soon.

Join @sgeventjobs to get updates on part-time jobs for events such as F1, Colour Run, Ultra Music Festival and more.

10) @sginternships

Alternatively, tertiary students who are currently looking for an internship related to their course of study can follow @sginternships.

Take a leap of faith and skyrocket your CV by applying for internship opportunities in these industries:

Retail

Media

Finance

Business development

Software development

After all, it's never too early to kickstart your career.

11) @sgftj

And if you're ready to take on a full-time job, @sgftj's channel caters specifically to that.

The full-time jobs offered here range from office administration, cashier and chef positions to working at hotels or yoga studios and more. Whew.

News and entertainment

12) @confirmgood

As for news and entertainment, consider checking out @confirmgood, an all-in-one channel that shares lifestyle tips, daily hacks, the latest news, and deal compilations.

13) @Mothership.sg

Yes, this is a shameless plug for you to follow our Telegram channel @Mothership.sg.

Not only will we deliver the latest news to you, you’ll also get updates on the best lifestyle and entertainment content from Singapore and around the world.

Woohoo.

But wait, what exactly is Telegram and what else can I use it for?

After reading till here, some of you might still be unfamiliar with what Telegram is, or remain unconvinced as to why you should download it.

Basically, Telegram is a cloud-based instant messaging platform that prides itself on connecting people all over the world.

In recent years, many Singaporeans have started using Telegram to follow local channels that share beneficial content such as value-for-money deals, places to visit during the weekends, travel promotions and even job openings.

These local Telegram channels are extremely popular and regularly experience rapid growth, racking up tens of thousands of subscribers per channel alone.

If you'd like to join in the hype, you can download the Telegram app on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows NT, macOS and even Linux.

Don't say we bojio.

