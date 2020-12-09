Up to 80% off Toblerone, Merci, Hershey’s, Lindt & more chocolates at The Cocoa Trees Christmas sale in Hougang

Everyone loves chocolate. If you don’t, you’re a monster who deserves to be locked up and deprived of all human contact, you sad, sad human being.

It’s good for your heart, both physically (the flavanols in chocolate have been associated with lower risk of heart disease) and emotionally (chocolate is forever, unlike your ex).

The cocoa polyphenols in chocolate reduce stress — great for all you overworked and underpaid folks — while serotonin in chocolate elevates your mood and makes you feel good.

All in moderation, of course.

These make chocolate a great year-end gift for family, friends, and most importantly, yourself.

The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale

So if you’re interested in getting your hands on this wonder food, chocolate and confectionery retail chain The Cocoa Trees is having a Christmas sale from December 10 to 22.

This is The Cocoa Trees’ largest Christmas sale of the year and it features chocolates from well-known brands like Ritter Sport, barkTHINS, Toblerone, Merci, Lindt, Hershey’s and more.

Readers who dig sustainable and equitable food production might be interested in the barkTHINS chocolates which are made from Fair Trade dark chocolate with non-GMO ingredients.

They call their chocolates “elevated” snacks but the price is anything but.

You can get the barkTHINS Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Seed with Sea Salt (133g) at two for S$9 (U.P S$11.30 each).

They say good things come in small packages and indeed, Hershey’s Miniatures (500g) are very small and very good. You can get them at S$10 per pack (U.P S$25.20).

Merci may be French for “thank you” but the popular range of chocolates was actually created by a German candy company — Storck.

When Merci chocolates were first launched in 1965, it was known for its chocolate bars which were individually wrapped in gold.

You can get a box of Merci (400g, seven flavours) for just S$7 (U.P S$27.30) at the Christmas sale.

Here are other star buys that you might wish to get your hands on:

For your easy reference, here’s a list of some of the chocolates and candies you’ll find at the Christmas sale, and the discounts available.

Candies/Chocolates Offer Discount Lindt Assorted Napolitan Carrier Box (250g) 1 for S$10 65% Hershey's barkTHINS Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Seed with Sea Salt (133g) 2 for S$9 60% Hershey's Cookie 'N' Creme Snack Size Bag (484g) 1 for S$10 59% Hershey's Miniatures Pouch (500g) 1 for S$10 60% Lindt Lindor Tube Assorted (400g) 1 for S$15 64% Merci Finest Selection (400g) 1 for S$7 71% Haribo Goldbaren Goldbears (450g) 1 for S$5 66% The Belgian Santa Claus Milk & White Chocolate (153g) 3 for S$10 44% Toblerone Gold Minis Bag (200g) 3 for S$9 72% Haribo Goldbears Box (220g) 2 for S$5 64% Brookside Dark Chocolate Acai & Blueberry (198g) 2 for S$12 47% Brookside Dark Chocolate Vineyard Merlot Grape and Black Currant (198g) 47% Brookside Dark Chocolate Crunchy Clusters Berry Medley (141g) 47% Brookside Dark Chocolate Pomegranate (198g) 47% Hershey's Milk Chocolate Almond (246g) 3 for S$10 87%

If you’re looking for a gift set, The Cocoa Trees has the Jolly Gift Box (S$19.90, U.P S$34.20):

What’s in the box, you might ask. It contains:

Ritter Sport Christmas Tree Choco Cube 53g

Ritter Sport Winter Caramelized Almonds 100g

Ritter Sport Winter Coconut Macaroon 100g

Ritter Sport Winter Spiced Biscuit 100g

Ritter Sport Penguin Cube Alpine Milk Chocolate 83g

The Cocoa Trees Reusable Cutlery Set

The Cocoa Trees Calendar Planner 2021

Be a secret santa and send chocolates

Since this is the festive season, you might also wish to bring some joy into the lives of others.

The Cocoa Trees has a Secret Santa programme where you can get the Jolly Gift Box at a further-discounted price of S$15 to send to one of the following beneficiaries:

Chen Su Lan Methodist Children Home The Giving Collective Canossaville Children & Community Services AWWA

You can be updated on the delivery of the Jolly Gift Boxes to these beneficiaries via the The Cocoa Trees Facebook page.

Free gifts for DBS/POSB cardholders

DBS/POSB cardholders will receive a free reusable cutlery set worth S$4.90 or a free pack of barkTHINS Dark Chocolate Pumpkin Seed with Sea Salt (133g) when they pay using a DBS or POSB credit/debit card.

Do note that there is a minimum spending of S$50 and S$100 nett respectively.

If this has whet your appetite for chocolate, here are the details of The Cocoa Trees Christmas Sale.

Date: Dec. 10 - 22, 2020 (13 days)

Time: 10am – 6pm daily

Location: 103 Defu Lane 10, Level 1, FNA Group Building S (539223) (map)

So, excuse us while we go stuff our faces with chocolate now. Happy chocolate-hunting!

Discounts applicable while stock lasts, terms and conditions apply. The Cocoa Trees will be implementing the necessary safe distancing and crowd control measures during the sale. Prices stated are accurate as of Dec 9, 2020.

Thanks to this sponsored article by The Cocoa Trees, this writer now has a reason to visit Hougang. Top images via The Cocoa Trees.