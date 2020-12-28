I didn’t want to pay $7 for a cup of coffee so I tried these instant coffee hacks instead

Like any urban dweller, I love a cup of coffee at a nice, cosy café while chilling with friends or just by myself.

The prices though might not be ideal.

For someone who is quite price sensitive, I would like to save on such expenses, even better when I get to customise things to my liking.

So I looked into ways to up my instant coffee drinking game at home, with minimal effort and at a low cost.

Turns out, the Internet has been pretty obsessed with jazzed up instant coffee. From the fancy-looking Dalgona coffee, to dissolving your instant coffee in cold water first before adding hot water for a more aromatic cup, there are plenty of hacks out there that you can use to elevate your instant coffee experience.

While they might not be made from single-origin Arabica coffee beans, at least my pocket will be relatively intact.

Here are the hacks I tried.

Cappuccino

Adding some frothed milk to your instant coffee can kind of fool your tastebuds into thinking you are drinking some atas cappuccino.

If you don’t have a milk foamer, you can still make the foam by shaking cold milk vigorously for about 30 to 60 seconds in a jar with a lid.

Then remove the lid and microwave the milk on high for about 30 seconds. This will allow the foam to hold its structure. If you see that the foam is about to overflow, stop the microwave and let the foam settle a little first before microwaving it again.

If you have a bit of time on your hands, why not try this hack?

Coffee liqueur

This might not be the best drink in the morning, especially if you are about to go to work, but it can still add that alcoholic kick if that’s what you’re into.

For a coffee-flavoured liqueur, simply add a splash of vanilla extract and an alcohol of your choice.

If you fancy Irish coffee, you can mix some sugar with your instant coffee, and top it off with some whiskey instead, before placing whipped cream on top.

Yummy.

Mocha coffee

If you’re a fan of chocolate, why not add it to your coffee too.

Make your own mochaccino by adding equal parts of cocoa powder (can be sweetened or unsweetened depending on your taste) and instant coffee mix.

The result? A drink that tastes like a chocolate-flavoured dessert without the unwanted guilt from having the sugary treat.

Frappuccino

Fancy your own cup of frappe? You can have it for a fraction of the cost with this hack!

Just blend some ice, milk, and instant coffee, and you’ll get a rich and creamy frappuccino.

Coffee ice cubes latte

If you like iced latte, this hack is for you.

Prepare a really rich coffee by mixing a cup of water with 1.5 sticks of instant coffee.

Pour them into an ice tray and freeze them to make coffee ice cubes.

Top your glass with the frozen coffee ice cubes and add milk.

Watch the melted coffee swirl around in the milk as you pour it in.

And there you have it. A delicious cup of iced latte that has a silk-like, creamy texture.

Even before all the coffee ice cubes melted, the drink tasted pretty strong, a colleague commented.

Suitable for those who like their coffee with milk, but still with that strong taste of coffee.

Coffee Syrup

Mix cold water, sugar (slightly greater amount than the water) and about 2 sachets of instant coffee together.

Microwave the concoction on high for about a minute.

The result will be a thick syrup that you can use for a pancake topping or even the base to a creamy latte once you add some milk to it.

Store any extras in a glass jar for future use. A convenient way to enjoy some sweet coffee-flavoured syrup along with your favourite pastries!

