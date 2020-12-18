SK Jewellery now selling eco-friendly diamond rings from S$2,899 for 1-carat, 50% less than price of mined diamond rings

They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's hard to keep up with said best friend when she's such a pricy commodity.

If owning a diamond ring has always been out of your budget, you'll be pleased to know that SK Jewellery is currently selling eco-friendly Star Carat Diamond rings from just S$2,899.

As with shopping for clothes, bags or shoes, now you can truly live out your carat dreams without breaking the bank.

But wait, what are Star Carat Diamonds?

Star Carat Diamonds are lab-grown diamonds that are produced with new technology that has undergone over 60 years of intensive research and development.

Because there is no longer a need to dig precious Earth to obtain these carats, this method of diamond-making is much more sustainable and affordable, costing up to 50 per cent less than mined diamonds.

That's why while the market rate for a one-carat mined diamond can easily start from S$15,000, a Star Carat Diamond can be yours from just S$2,899.

Star Carat diamonds are real diamonds

Those who are wondering if Star Carat diamonds are “real” diamonds need not worry either.

This is because lab-grown diamonds and mined diamonds are made up of the exact same properties and do not differ visually.

In fact, you'll be able to get an even bigger and brighter diamond ring with SK Jewellery's range of fancy setting designs.

Here are some of the best designs to look out for:

1) Star Carat Classic Twirl Diamond Ring (1.0 carat)

Price: From S$3,679

First up is the Star Carat Classic Twirl Diamond Ring, a classy option for those who want a simple yet timeless look.

2) Star Carat Classic Halo Diamond Ring (1.0 carat)

Price: From S$4,479

Next on the list is the Star Carat Classic Halo Diamond Ring, which is perfect for those who want a little extra bling, complete with side diamonds and a halo design that are sure to make you sparkle and shine.

3) Star Carat Brilliant Diamond Ring (1.0 carat)

Price: From S$4,479

A slightly upgraded version of the previous two rings, the Star Carat Brilliant Diamond Ring has a double band design encrusted with side diamonds and a gorgeous centrepiece diamond.

4) Star Carat Fancy Heart Diamond Ring (1.0 carat)

Price: From S$4,779

Alternatively, those who want to wear their heart on their sleeves can consider getting a Star Carat Fancy Heart diamond ring which features fancy diamond settings surrounding a centre solitaire.

5) Star Carat Fancy Teardrop Diamond Ring (1.0 carat)

Price: From S$5,129

If you love the sophisticated teardrop shape but do not want to compromise on brilliance, why not purchase the Star Carat Fancy Teardrop Diamond Ring.

6) Star Carat Fancy Glimmer Diamond Ring (1.0 carat)

Price: From S$5,969

If not, the Star Carat Fancy Glimmer Diamond Ring is perfect for those who want to live out their best Tai-tai lives.

Featuring an elegant diamond solitaire set in beautiful rows of pave diamonds, this ring will definitely make you the subject of envy.

7) Star Carat Blue Diamonds

Price: From S$3,999 for 1.0 carat

This Christmas, SK Jewellery has also launched their exclusive blue Star Carat diamonds.

As natural blue diamonds are incredibly rare and can only be found in a few parts of the world, they are therefore extremely expensive.

If you’re looking for something that is unique and not too pricey (relatively speaking), blue diamonds would make for a great and memorable Christmas gift.

