7 of the best bundle meals & festive menus for Thanksgiving & Christmas celebrations in 2020

The festive season is nearing us and that can only mean one thing - feasting.
If good food is your "reason for the season", you'll be pleased to read about our list of seven of the best bundle meals and festive menus for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.
Not to worry - we've included options for dine-ins, takeaways, home deliveries and Halal deals too.
1) Cold Storage
First on the list is Cold Storage, who are offering three different Christmas bundle feasts priced at S$89.95 each:
- Hearty Christmas Feast (Halal)
- Supreme Christmas Feast
- Delectable Christmas Feast
Here's what you can expect from each bundle:
Hearty Christmas Feast (Halal)
- Rosemary Roasted Chicken with Chestnut Stuffing (2.2kg)
- Honey Turkey Ham (2kg)
- Smoked Garlic Chicken Sausages (200g)
- Ribeye Roast Beef with Italian Herbs (800g)
- Brown Sauce (300ml)
- Free Tote Bag
The Hearty Christmas Feast serves six to eight people.
Supreme Christmas Feast
- Spanish Iberico Ham (1kg)
- Spanish iberico Sausages (1.2kg)
- Spanish Iberico Jumbo Ribs (1.7kg)
- Free Tote Bag
The Supreme Christmas Feast serves six to eight people.
Delectable Christmas Feast
- Burgers' Smokehouse Smoked Turkey (3.6 - 4.5kg)
- Cheese Platter (Classic Five Cheese, Redwood Smokey Cheddar & White Stilton, 600g)
- Turkey Gravy (250ml)
- Cranberry Sauce (250ml)
- Free Tote Bag
The Delectable Christmas Feast is an online exclusive and serves eight to ten people.
You can also browse other ala-carte offerings such as entrees, sides, platters, seafood, sweet treats and more here.
2) Morganfield's
Next up is popular American diner Morganfield's with their sumptuous medley of Christmas delights.
Take your pick from these new additions which will be available for delivery from Dec 14 to Jan 3, 2021:
- Herb Roasted Turkey (S$159.90 for 4.5kg) and
- Orange Marmalade Glazed Premium Bone-in Ham (S$259.90 for 6kg)
Alternatively, you can enjoy all-time favourites such as the:
- Roast Beef Ribeye (S$189.90 for 2kg)
- Barbeque Beef Ribs (S$179.90 for 3kg)
- Orange Marmalade Glazed Whole Gammon Ham (S$149.90 for 3.5kg)
- Crackling Pork Roast (S$68.90 for 2kg) - Online Exclusive
- Roast Chicken (S$39.90 for 1.6kg) - Online Exclusive
Additionally, Christmas Feast Bundles (ranging from S$319.90 to S$419.90) are also available with a choice of:
- Christmas Roast
- Signature Morgan’s Christmas Feast
- Lots of sides and
- A complimentary bottle of wine
From now to Jan. 3, 2021, Morganfield’s Christmas delivery menu will be available for pick-up or delivery, with free delivery for orders above S$300.
Do note that pre-orders for Christmas roast items must be made at least three days in advance.
Those who place their orders before Dec. 6 will also be able to enjoy a 10 per cent discount with this exclusive code: MS10. Yum.
3) Chilli Api (Halal certified)
Chilli Api has recently released three mini party sets and two festive sedap sets for Christmas celebrations at home.
Here's what you can expect from the Mini Party Sets:
- Joyous Mini Party Set (S$168; serves five to seven)
- Splendour Mini Party Set (S$248; serves eight to 10)
- Grandeur Mini Party Set (S$328; serves 10 to 12)
For a sampling of Chilli Api’s signature Nonya delicacies, you can also opt for the 8-course Bibik’s Festive Sedap Sets, available in two variations:
- Modern Peranakan Sedap Set (S$268) and
- Traditional Peranakan Sedap Set (S$288)
Each option is perfect for parties of 10 to 12 guests.
In partnership with Swensen's, customers who order the Joyous Mini Party Set before Dec. 7 will enjoy a free Confetti Fireplace Cereal Ice Cream Cake (350g, valued at S$19.80).
The Swensen's x Chilli Api exclusive Noël My Way Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream Cake (1kg, valued at S$58) will also be delivered free along with eligible orders of the:
- Splendour Mini Party Set
- Grandeur Mini Party Set
- Modern Peranakan Sedap Set
- Traditional Peranakan Sedap Set
Customers may place their orders online or call 6247 9531 between 9am to 5:30pm on weekdays and Saturdays.
Do note that orders must be placed at least two working days in advance.
4) The Marmalade Pantry
This year, The Marmalade Pantry has come up with three Christmas bundle sets for small gathering sizes:
- White Yuletide (S$98)
- Treasure Trove (S$198)
- Winter Wonderland (S$298)
Here's what they consist of:
White Yuletide
- Roasted chicken
- Choice of side
- Choice of log cake
White Yuletide serves two to three people.
Treasure Trove
- Choice of roast turkey or gammon ham centrepiece
- Choice of two sides
- Choice of log cake
Treasure Trove serves three to four people.
Winter Wonderland
- Choice of roast turkey or gammon ham centrepiece
- Choice of lamb or beef
- Choice of four sides
- Choice of log cake
Winter Wonderland serves four to eight people.
Click here to browse other ala-carte offerings such as mains, sides, pasta, dessert, and more.
Customers who make their pre-orders by Nov. 30 and pay by Mastercard can enjoy 15 per cent off festive ala-carte orders with the promo code: FESTIVE15.
However, do note that all pre-orders must be made at least three days in advance and that there will be a S$10 peak period surcharge for deliveries made from Dec. 23 - 25, 2020.
5) Baker's Well
Make Christmas with your loved ones a cosy affair with Baker's Well's fuss-free Christmas menu.
Prices start from S$236 for their Festive Joyous Combo, which consists of:
- Shepherds Chicken Pie
- Honey Baked Ham
- Boozy Christmas Fruit Cake
- A tin of Cookies - Choice of Dark Chocolate or Sundried Lychee Cookies
The Festive Joyous Combo serves 10 to 12 people.
Alternatively, you can get their Hearty Christmas Combo for S$385, which consists of:
- Mixed Herbs Turkey
- Honey Baked Ham
- Log Cake: Chocolate Ganache Nutella Crispy Crunch (Large)
- A tin of Cookies - Choice of Dark Chocolate or Sundried Lychee Cookies
- Three Gingerbread Men
The Hearty Christmas Combo serves 12 to 15 people.
Click here to browse other ala-carte offerings such as roast beef, Grandma pecan pie, open canapes, fresh apple crumble, and more.
Customers who spend a minimum of S$180 will be able to enjoy a discount of 15 per cent off all Christmas orders with the discount code: BWXMAS15 at checkout.
One can also make their pre-order in advance and have their food delivered to them for free with a minimum purchase of S$200.
6) Lawry's The Prime Rib
On Nov. 26 and 27, Lawry's The Prime Rib will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a specially curated four-course set menu for both lunch and dinner.
Each set menu costs S$129 per guest or S$219 for 2 guests, with a 10 per cent discount for deposits made before Nov. 22.
Diners will also be entitled to an Island Easter Moscato with every two Thanksgiving set menus ordered.
Here's what you can expect:
Starter
- The Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad or
- Roasted Creamy Pumpkin Carrot Soup
Appetiser
- Baked Escargots
Main
- Thanksgiving Special – Turkey Prime Combo or
- Rosemary Lamb Rack with Foie Gras or
- Baked Green Jacket Fillet with Japanese Oyster and Hokkaido Scallop
Dessert
- Le Sensation Fruits Rouges or
- Valrhona Chocolate Coffee Cake
If dine-ins aren't your thing, you can also check out Lawry's takeaway menu here.
Do note that home delivery will cost you an extra S$13.
To make a dining reservation, call 6836 3333 or email them at [email protected].
7) SE7ENTH
From Dec. 1 to 31, SE7ENTH will be offering an exquisite four-course set menu comprising of:
- A nibbles platter
- Soup
- Choice of Smoked Turducken Roulade or Pan Seared Salmon in Apple Glazed Butter Cream
- Mini Chocolate Log Cake with Berries
- A welcome glass of Mimosa
- The Snowball cocktail
Each set menu costs S$88++ per person and is available for dinner on weekdays, as well as lunch and dinner on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and weekends.
Alternatively, you can opt for an Executive Set Lunch from Dec. 21 to 24, which consists of:
- A soup-of-the-day
- Fresh garden greens
- A choice of selected mains and
- Nespresso coffee or Monogram tea
Each lunch set is priced at S$25++ per person and mains are rotated on a bi-weekly basis to spruce up the variety.
To make a dining reservation, call 6812 6050 or make a booking via Chope.
This sponsored article by Morganfield's made this writer wish that Christmas was here already.
Top image via Morganfield's
