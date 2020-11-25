7 of the best bundle meals & festive menus for Thanksgiving & Christmas celebrations in 2020

The festive season is nearing us and that can only mean one thing - feasting.

If good food is your "reason for the season", you'll be pleased to read about our list of seven of the best bundle meals and festive menus for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Not to worry - we've included options for dine-ins, takeaways, home deliveries and Halal deals too.

1) Cold Storage

First on the list is Cold Storage, who are offering three different Christmas bundle feasts priced at S$89.95 each:

Hearty Christmas Feast (Halal)

Supreme Christmas Feast

Delectable Christmas Feast

Here's what you can expect from each bundle:

Hearty Christmas Feast (Halal)

Rosemary Roasted Chicken with Chestnut Stuffing (2.2kg)

Honey Turkey Ham (2kg)

Smoked Garlic Chicken Sausages (200g)

Ribeye Roast Beef with Italian Herbs (800g)

Brown Sauce (300ml)

Free Tote Bag

The Hearty Christmas Feast serves six to eight people.

Supreme Christmas Feast

Spanish Iberico Ham (1kg)

Spanish iberico Sausages (1.2kg)

Spanish Iberico Jumbo Ribs (1.7kg)

Free Tote Bag

The Supreme Christmas Feast serves six to eight people.

Delectable Christmas Feast

Burgers' Smokehouse Smoked Turkey (3.6 - 4.5kg)

Cheese Platter (Classic Five Cheese, Redwood Smokey Cheddar & White Stilton, 600g)

Turkey Gravy (250ml)

Cranberry Sauce (250ml)

Free Tote Bag

The Delectable Christmas Feast is an online exclusive and serves eight to ten people.

You can also browse other ala-carte offerings such as entrees, sides, platters, seafood, sweet treats and more here.

2) Morganfield's

Next up is popular American diner Morganfield's with their sumptuous medley of Christmas delights.

Take your pick from these new additions which will be available for delivery from Dec 14 to Jan 3, 2021:

Herb Roasted Turkey (S$159.90 for 4.5kg) and

Orange Marmalade Glazed Premium Bone-in Ham (S$259.90 for 6kg)

Alternatively, you can enjoy all-time favourites such as the:

Roast Beef Ribeye (S$189.90 for 2kg)

Barbeque Beef Ribs (S$179.90 for 3kg)

Orange Marmalade Glazed Whole Gammon Ham (S$149.90 for 3.5kg)

Crackling Pork Roast (S$68.90 for 2kg) - Online Exclusive

Roast Chicken (S$39.90 for 1.6kg) - Online Exclusive

Additionally, Christmas Feast Bundles (ranging from S$319.90 to S$419.90) are also available with a choice of:

Christmas Roast

Signature Morgan’s Christmas Feast

Lots of sides and

A complimentary bottle of wine

From now to Jan. 3, 2021, Morganfield’s Christmas delivery menu will be available for pick-up or delivery, with free delivery for orders above S$300.

Do note that pre-orders for Christmas roast items must be made at least three days in advance.

Those who place their orders before Dec. 6 will also be able to enjoy a 10 per cent discount with this exclusive code: MS10. Yum.

3) Chilli Api (Halal certified)

Chilli Api has recently released three mini party sets and two festive sedap sets for Christmas celebrations at home.

Here's what you can expect from the Mini Party Sets:

Joyous Mini Party Set (S$168; serves five to seven)

Splendour Mini Party Set (S$248; serves eight to 10)

Grandeur Mini Party Set (S$328; serves 10 to 12)

For a sampling of Chilli Api’s signature Nonya delicacies, you can also opt for the 8-course Bibik’s Festive Sedap Sets, available in two variations:

Modern Peranakan Sedap Set (S$268) and

Traditional Peranakan Sedap Set (S$288)

Each option is perfect for parties of 10 to 12 guests.

In partnership with Swensen's, customers who order the Joyous Mini Party Set before Dec. 7 will enjoy a free Confetti Fireplace Cereal Ice Cream Cake (350g, valued at S$19.80).

The Swensen's x Chilli Api exclusive Noël My Way Dark Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream Cake (1kg, valued at S$58) will also be delivered free along with eligible orders of the:

Splendour Mini Party Set

Grandeur Mini Party Set

Modern Peranakan Sedap Set

Traditional Peranakan Sedap Set

Customers may place their orders online or call 6247 9531 between 9am to 5:30pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

Do note that orders must be placed at least two working days in advance.

4) The Marmalade Pantry

This year, The Marmalade Pantry has come up with three Christmas bundle sets for small gathering sizes:

White Yuletide (S$98)

Treasure Trove (S$198)

Winter Wonderland (S$298)

Here's what they consist of:

White Yuletide

Roasted chicken

Choice of side

Choice of log cake

White Yuletide serves two to three people.

Treasure Trove

Choice of roast turkey or gammon ham centrepiece

Choice of two sides

Choice of log cake

Treasure Trove serves three to four people.

Winter Wonderland

Choice of roast turkey or gammon ham centrepiece

Choice of lamb or beef

Choice of four sides

Choice of log cake

Winter Wonderland serves four to eight people.

Click here to browse other ala-carte offerings such as mains, sides, pasta, dessert, and more.

Customers who make their pre-orders by Nov. 30 and pay by Mastercard can enjoy 15 per cent off festive ala-carte orders with the promo code: FESTIVE15.

However, do note that all pre-orders must be made at least three days in advance and that there will be a S$10 peak period surcharge for deliveries made from Dec. 23 - 25, 2020.

5) Baker's Well

Make Christmas with your loved ones a cosy affair with Baker's Well's fuss-free Christmas menu.

Prices start from S$236 for their Festive Joyous Combo, which consists of:

Shepherds Chicken Pie

Honey Baked Ham

Boozy Christmas Fruit Cake

A tin of Cookies - Choice of Dark Chocolate or Sundried Lychee Cookies

The Festive Joyous Combo serves 10 to 12 people.

Alternatively, you can get their Hearty Christmas Combo for S$385, which consists of:

Mixed Herbs Turkey

Honey Baked Ham

Log Cake: Chocolate Ganache Nutella Crispy Crunch (Large)

A tin of Cookies - Choice of Dark Chocolate or Sundried Lychee Cookies

Three Gingerbread Men

The Hearty Christmas Combo serves 12 to 15 people.

Click here to browse other ala-carte offerings such as roast beef, Grandma pecan pie, open canapes, fresh apple crumble, and more.

Customers who spend a minimum of S$180 will be able to enjoy a discount of 15 per cent off all Christmas orders with the discount code: BWXMAS15 at checkout.

One can also make their pre-order in advance and have their food delivered to them for free with a minimum purchase of S$200.

6) Lawry's The Prime Rib

On Nov. 26 and 27, Lawry's The Prime Rib will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a specially curated four-course set menu for both lunch and dinner.

Each set menu costs S$129 per guest or S$219 for 2 guests, with a 10 per cent discount for deposits made before Nov. 22.

Diners will also be entitled to an Island Easter Moscato with every two Thanksgiving set menus ordered.

Here's what you can expect:

Starter

The Famous Original Spinning Bowl Salad or

Roasted Creamy Pumpkin Carrot Soup

Appetiser

Baked Escargots

Main

Thanksgiving Special – Turkey Prime Combo or

Rosemary Lamb Rack with Foie Gras or

Baked Green Jacket Fillet with Japanese Oyster and Hokkaido Scallop

Dessert

Le Sensation Fruits Rouges or

Valrhona Chocolate Coffee Cake

If dine-ins aren't your thing, you can also check out Lawry's takeaway menu here.

Do note that home delivery will cost you an extra S$13.

To make a dining reservation, call 6836 3333 or email them at [email protected].

7) SE7ENTH

From Dec. 1 to 31, SE7ENTH will be offering an exquisite four-course set menu comprising of:

A nibbles platter

Soup

Choice of Smoked Turducken Roulade or Pan Seared Salmon in Apple Glazed Butter Cream

Mini Chocolate Log Cake with Berries

A welcome glass of Mimosa

The Snowball cocktail

Each set menu costs S$88++ per person and is available for dinner on weekdays, as well as lunch and dinner on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and weekends.

Alternatively, you can opt for an Executive Set Lunch from Dec. 21 to 24, which consists of:

A soup-of-the-day

Fresh garden greens

A choice of selected mains and

Nespresso coffee or Monogram tea

Each lunch set is priced at S$25++ per person and mains are rotated on a bi-weekly basis to spruce up the variety.

To make a dining reservation, call 6812 6050 or make a booking via Chope.

This sponsored article by Morganfield's made this writer wish that Christmas was here already.

Top image via Morganfield's