Up to 51% off SKII, Nintendo, Apple & many more from now till Nov. 11, 2020

First, it was 9.9. Then, it was 10.10.

When it comes to online sales, Singaporeans just can't seem to get enough.

11.11 Big Sale

If you're a fellow shopaholic, you'll be pleased to know that Shopee is currently having their 11.11 Big Sale from now till Nov. 11, 2020.

During this sale, you'll be able to look forward to a wide variety of exclusive deals and promotions including:

Million dollar discount deals (lowest price guaranteed)

30 per cent cashback

20 per cent off vouchers with no minimum spend

There will also be key category timings on selected days for you to enjoy even greater discounts on your purchases.

Here are some of them:

Key sale timings on 11.11

12am to 2am: Two hour brand flash sale with upsized brands storewide

Adidas: 55 per cent off + 5 per cent off with a minimum spend of S$70 voucher

Xiaomi: Up to 50 per cent off storewide + S$60 off with a S$400 minimum spend voucher

12am to 2am: Brands with great discounts

Huawei: Up to 50 per cent off + S$50 off voucher

Kinohimitsu: Up to 70 per cent off + S$25 off voucher

Laneige: 25 per cent off storewide + S$11 off voucher

OSIM: Up to 60 per cent off + S$15 off voucher

Lego: Up to 30 per cent off + 20 per cent off voucher

Timberland: Up to 60 per cent off + 35 per cent off voucher

2am to 10pm: All day storewide sale for selected brands

Paula’s Choice: Up to 25 per cent off + 15 per cent off voucher

Fila: Up to 60 per cent off + 15 per cent off voucher

Logitech: Up to 50 per cent off + S$12 off voucher

Brand’s: Up to 50 per cent off

Enfagrow: Buy 5 Free 1 Tin* & Free Gifts + S$70 off voucher (*Only applicable to Stage 3, 4 and 5 1.8kg tins)

10pm to 12am: Last rush brands flash sale

Up to 90 per cent off storewide

Upsized brand discounts for over 180+ brands

Sasa: Up to 86 per cent off + S$8 off voucher

Gain City: Up to 75 per cent off + 10 per cent off voucher

Cheong Kwan Jang: Buy 2 get 50 per cent off (selected items)

Braun: Up to 50 per cent off + S$11 off voucher

Additionally, here are some top deals to look out for during the 11.11 Big Sale:

Top deals

1) Nintendo Switch

Usual Price: S$489

Sale Price: S$429

Click here to add to cart.

2) Apple iPhone 12

64GB

Usual Price: S$1299

Sale Price: S$1259

128GB

Usual Price: S$1369

Sale Price: S$1329

256GB

Usual Price: S$1539

Sale Price: S$1499

Click here to add to cart.

3) Apple Airpods Pro

Usual Price: S$365

Sale Price: S$265

Click here to add to cart.

4) SK II Facial Treatment Essence

Usual Price: S$289

Sale Price: S$159

Click here to add to cart.

5) Airbot Airfryer

Usual Price: S$49.90

Sale Price: S$39.90

Click here to add to cart.

6) Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

Usual Price: S$79

Sale Price: S$38.90

Click here to add to cart.

7) 3CE Velvet Lip Tint

Usual Price: S$21

Sale Price: S$15.75

Click here to add to cart.

8) Walch Kapodo Laundry Capsules (6 pack)

Usual Price: S$59.40

Sale Price: S$38.88

Click here to add to cart.

9) Tiger Sugar: Brown Sugar Signature Series

Usual Price: S$5.60

Sale Price: S$4.60

Click here to add to cart.

Do note that this deal is only available on the Shopee app.

10) Tiger Lager Beer, 320ml (24 pack)

Usual Price: S$53.50

Sale Price: S$41.80

Click here to add to cart.

Brand Exclusives

Besides the aforementioned deals, here are other Shopee-exclusive brands to take note of and more:

Paula’s Choice

Hai Di Lao

Pupsik

LUSH

3CE

Medicube

Aprilskin

Osulloc

Additionally, new Shopee users can enjoy S$7 off a minimum spend of S$15 with our exclusive promo code SHOPEE1111MS.

Happy shopping!

This sponsored article by Shopee made this writer appreciate online shopping even more.

Top image via Shopee