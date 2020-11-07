Back

Up to 51% off SKII, Nintendo, Apple & many more from now till Nov. 11, 2020

Shop till you drop.

Melanie Lim | Sponsored | November 07, 2020, 01:04 PM

First, it was 9.9. Then, it was 10.10.

When it comes to online sales, Singaporeans just can't seem to get enough.

11.11 Big Sale

If you're a fellow shopaholic, you'll be pleased to know that Shopee is currently having their 11.11 Big Sale from now till Nov. 11, 2020.

During this sale, you'll be able to look forward to a wide variety of exclusive deals and promotions including:

  • Million dollar discount deals (lowest price guaranteed)

  • 30 per cent cashback

  • 20 per cent off vouchers with no minimum spend

There will also be key category timings on selected days for you to enjoy even greater discounts on your purchases.

Here are some of them:

Key sale timings on 11.11

12am to 2am: Two hour brand flash sale with upsized brands storewide

  • Adidas: 55 per cent off + 5 per cent off with a minimum spend of S$70 voucher

  • Xiaomi: Up to 50 per cent off storewide + S$60 off with a S$400 minimum spend voucher

12am to 2am: Brands with great discounts

  • Huawei: Up to 50 per cent off + S$50 off voucher

  • Kinohimitsu: Up to 70 per cent off + S$25 off voucher

  • Laneige: 25 per cent off storewide + S$11 off voucher

  • OSIM: Up to 60 per cent off + S$15 off voucher

  • Lego: Up to 30 per cent off + 20 per cent off voucher

  • Timberland: Up to 60 per cent off + 35 per cent off voucher

2am to 10pm: All day storewide sale for selected brands

  • Paula’s Choice: Up to 25 per cent off + 15 per cent off voucher

  • Fila: Up to 60 per cent off + 15 per cent off voucher

  • Logitech: Up to 50 per cent off + S$12 off voucher

  • Brand’s: Up to 50 per cent off

  • Enfagrow: Buy 5 Free 1 Tin* & Free Gifts + S$70 off voucher (*Only applicable to Stage 3, 4 and 5 1.8kg tins)

10pm to 12am: Last rush brands flash sale

  • Up to 90 per cent off storewide

  • Upsized brand discounts for over 180+ brands

  • Sasa: Up to 86 per cent off + S$8 off voucher

  • Gain City: Up to 75 per cent off + 10 per cent off voucher

  • Cheong Kwan Jang: Buy 2 get 50 per cent off (selected items)

  • Braun: Up to 50 per cent off + S$11 off voucher

Additionally, here are some top deals to look out for during the 11.11 Big Sale:

Top deals

1) Nintendo Switch

  • Usual Price: S$489

  • Sale Price: S$429

Click here to add to cart.

2) Apple iPhone 12

64GB

  • Usual Price: S$1299

  • Sale Price: S$1259

128GB

  • Usual Price: S$1369

  • Sale Price: S$1329

256GB

  • Usual Price: S$1539

  • Sale Price: S$1499

Click here to add to cart.

3) Apple Airpods Pro

  • Usual Price: S$365

  • Sale Price: S$265

Click here to add to cart.

4) SK II Facial Treatment Essence

  • Usual Price: S$289

  • Sale Price: S$159

Click here to add to cart.

5) Airbot Airfryer

  • Usual Price: S$49.90

  • Sale Price: S$39.90

Click here to add to cart.

6) Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

  • Usual Price: S$79

  • Sale Price: S$38.90

Click here to add to cart.

7) 3CE Velvet Lip Tint

  • Usual Price: S$21

  • Sale Price: S$15.75

Click here to add to cart.

8) Walch Kapodo Laundry Capsules (6 pack)

  • Usual Price: S$59.40

  • Sale Price: S$38.88

Click here to add to cart.

9) Tiger Sugar: Brown Sugar Signature Series

  • Usual Price: S$5.60

  • Sale Price: S$4.60

Click here to add to cart.

Do note that this deal is only available on the Shopee app.

10) Tiger Lager Beer, 320ml (24 pack)

  • Usual Price: S$53.50

  • Sale Price: S$41.80

Click here to add to cart.

Brand Exclusives

Besides the aforementioned deals, here are other Shopee-exclusive brands to take note of and more:

  • Paula’s Choice

  • Hai Di Lao

  • Pupsik

  • LUSH

  • 3CE

  • Medicube

  • Aprilskin

  • Osulloc

Additionally, new Shopee users can enjoy S$7 off a minimum spend of S$15 with our exclusive promo code SHOPEE1111MS.

Happy shopping!

This sponsored article by Shopee made this writer appreciate online shopping even more.

Top image via Shopee

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.