Up to 51% off SKII, Nintendo, Apple & many more from now till Nov. 11, 2020

First, it was 9.9. Then, it was 10.10.
When it comes to online sales, Singaporeans just can't seem to get enough.
11.11 Big Sale
If you're a fellow shopaholic, you'll be pleased to know that Shopee is currently having their 11.11 Big Sale from now till Nov. 11, 2020.
During this sale, you'll be able to look forward to a wide variety of exclusive deals and promotions including:
- Million dollar discount deals (lowest price guaranteed)
- 30 per cent cashback
- 20 per cent off vouchers with no minimum spend
There will also be key category timings on selected days for you to enjoy even greater discounts on your purchases.
Here are some of them:
Key sale timings on 11.11
12am to 2am: Two hour brand flash sale with upsized brands storewide
- Adidas: 55 per cent off + 5 per cent off with a minimum spend of S$70 voucher
- Xiaomi: Up to 50 per cent off storewide + S$60 off with a S$400 minimum spend voucher
12am to 2am: Brands with great discounts
- Huawei: Up to 50 per cent off + S$50 off voucher
- Kinohimitsu: Up to 70 per cent off + S$25 off voucher
- Laneige: 25 per cent off storewide + S$11 off voucher
- OSIM: Up to 60 per cent off + S$15 off voucher
- Lego: Up to 30 per cent off + 20 per cent off voucher
- Timberland: Up to 60 per cent off + 35 per cent off voucher
2am to 10pm: All day storewide sale for selected brands
- Paula’s Choice: Up to 25 per cent off + 15 per cent off voucher
- Fila: Up to 60 per cent off + 15 per cent off voucher
- Logitech: Up to 50 per cent off + S$12 off voucher
- Brand’s: Up to 50 per cent off
- Enfagrow: Buy 5 Free 1 Tin* & Free Gifts + S$70 off voucher (*Only applicable to Stage 3, 4 and 5 1.8kg tins)
10pm to 12am: Last rush brands flash sale
- Up to 90 per cent off storewide
- Upsized brand discounts for over 180+ brands
- Sasa: Up to 86 per cent off + S$8 off voucher
- Gain City: Up to 75 per cent off + 10 per cent off voucher
- Cheong Kwan Jang: Buy 2 get 50 per cent off (selected items)
- Braun: Up to 50 per cent off + S$11 off voucher
Additionally, here are some top deals to look out for during the 11.11 Big Sale:
Top deals
1) Nintendo Switch
- Usual Price: S$489
- Sale Price: S$429
Click here to add to cart.
2) Apple iPhone 12
64GB
- Usual Price: S$1299
- Sale Price: S$1259
128GB
- Usual Price: S$1369
- Sale Price: S$1329
256GB
- Usual Price: S$1539
- Sale Price: S$1499
Click here to add to cart.
3) Apple Airpods Pro
- Usual Price: S$365
- Sale Price: S$265
Click here to add to cart.
4) SK II Facial Treatment Essence
- Usual Price: S$289
- Sale Price: S$159
Click here to add to cart.
5) Airbot Airfryer
- Usual Price: S$49.90
- Sale Price: S$39.90
Click here to add to cart.
6) Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
- Usual Price: S$79
- Sale Price: S$38.90
Click here to add to cart.
7) 3CE Velvet Lip Tint
- Usual Price: S$21
- Sale Price: S$15.75
Click here to add to cart.
8) Walch Kapodo Laundry Capsules (6 pack)
- Usual Price: S$59.40
- Sale Price: S$38.88
Click here to add to cart.
9) Tiger Sugar: Brown Sugar Signature Series
- Usual Price: S$5.60
- Sale Price: S$4.60
Click here to add to cart.
Do note that this deal is only available on the Shopee app.
10) Tiger Lager Beer, 320ml (24 pack)
- Usual Price: S$53.50
- Sale Price: S$41.80
Click here to add to cart.
Brand Exclusives
Besides the aforementioned deals, here are other Shopee-exclusive brands to take note of and more:
- Paula’s Choice
- Hai Di Lao
- Pupsik
- LUSH
- 3CE
- Medicube
- Aprilskin
- Osulloc
Additionally, new Shopee users can enjoy S$7 off a minimum spend of S$15 with our exclusive promo code SHOPEE1111MS.
Happy shopping!
