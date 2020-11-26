All healthcare workers in S’pore get 4 free passes to Manulife Sky Nets–Walking at Jewel Changi Airport

Every healthcare worker in Singapore can get a free visit to the Manulife Sky Nets – Walking at Jewel Changi Airport.

This initiative by Manulife Singapore is held in support of SG Cares Giving Week 2020, and aims to thank healthcare workers for their diligence, endurance and hard work during the pandemic period.

Free entry to Sky Nets

From now till Dec. 25, healthcare workers simply need to flash their vocational passes at the Concierge Counter located at Level Five of Jewel in exchange for up to four admission tickets to the Manulife Sky Nets – Walking. Do note that it is limited to the 1st 2,000 tickets only.

The Manulife Sky Nets – Walking is the world’s largest walking net, suspended 25m above ground — making for a rather thrilling stroll.

Admission into the Manulife Sky Nets – Walking includes admission to the Canopy Park as well, where adults and children alike can frolic through the Foggy Bowls and Discovery Slides, and admire the Petal Gardens and Topiary Walk. Do take a look at the Terms and Conditions here.

Tickets for these attractions usually cost S$13.50 for Singapore Residents and S$9 for children or seniors.

“We hope that this simple act will be an opportunity for our frontline fighters to take time to put them and their families first, even for just a few moments,” Chief Customer Officer of Manulife Singapore, Darren Thompson, said.

After all, as Christmas is just around the corner, this is an opportune time to give back to the community.

You can visit this website for more information on Manulife’s initiative.

Covid-19 benefits

Aside from providing an opportunity for healthcare workers to relax and spend time with their families, Manulife Singapore has also committed to supporting customers impacted by the pandemic since February this year by enhancing their protection coverage.

These benefits fall under Manulife’s S$1 million Covid-19 support fund.

Until the end of 2020, Manulife policyholders are entitled to:

1. Diagnosis Benefit(s)

Customers diagnosed with Covid-19 in Singapore will receive a one-time immediate cash

benefit of S$1,500.

If the customer is hospitalised for five days or more due to Covid-19, an additional cash benefit of S$2,000 would be payable.

2. Additional Death Benefit

Should a death occur as a result of Covid-19, an additional lump sum of S$30,000 will be paid out on top of the death benefit from the customer’s existing policy.

To further ease the financial pressures of policyholders affected by the pandemic while ensuring

that their health and protection needs continue to be supported,

Manulife Singapore has also extended the grace period for premium payments by up to six months, from between Apr. 1, 2020 to Mar. 31, 2021. This is to help ease customers’ financial pressures during this tough period.

