DFS S'pore Black Friday sale: Up to 61% off beers, wines, spirits & more from Nov. 27 - 30, 2020

DFS Singapore will be having a Black Friday sale from Nov. 27 to 30, 2020.

While DFS Singapore no longer has spirits and wines at the airport, consumers can still make purchases via their e-commerce channel to enjoy:

Over 250 assortment of alcohol at tax and duty absorbed prices

1L travel exclusives without having to travel

1L spirits starting from S$18, and wines starting from S$14.50

Shoppers can even receive a free weekend bag with a minimum spend of S$200.

Black Friday Top Deals

Here are some top deals if you're thinking of stocking up on alcohol for Christmas or even New Year's:

Heineken Lager Can (8 packs of 3 x 0.32L)

Smooth, slightly bitter and with a hint of fruitiness, the Heineken Lager beer will leave you wanting more.

Tiger Blue Lager (8 packs of 3 x 0.32L)

This holiday season, make it "Tiger Time" with the tropical and definitive Tiger beer.

Thanks to its 'tropical lagering' process, the result is a creative and unpretentious lager that is intensely refreshing, and with a full-bodied taste.

Oyster Bay Merlot (0.75L)

Juicy, fresh black plum with a hint of vanilla, bright red currants and alluring spice: Christmas just isn't the same without a bottle of Oyster Bay Merlot.

Penfolds Max's The Promise Shiraz (0.75L)

Celebrate the generosity of a Penfolds winemaking legend by gifting Penfolds Max's The Promise Shiraz to your friends and family this festive season.

Jose Cuervo Especial Gold Tequila (1L)

Made from a blend of reposado (aged) and younger tequilas, Cuervo Gold is golden-style joven tequila that is suitable for both the young (provided you’re of age) and old.

Choya Extra Series (3 x 0.05L)

Umeshu (fruit liqueur) is a traditional Japanese liqueur that is best purchased as a gift or enjoyed by oneself.

They also make excellent collectibles.

St. Remy Authentique VSOP (1L)

The St. Rémy Authentique VSOP is acclaimed for its pedigree and smooth taste.

It contains predominantly vanilla oaky notes with a hint of liquorice.

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Perfect for those who miss summer time, the Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc conveys a taste of summer floral aromas and strawberry, along with a delicate texture and lingering cherry freshness.

