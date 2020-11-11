Indonesian live streamer, 31, earns up to S$92k per month just by sharing his life with viewers

Live streaming has been gaining popularity recently.

This is especially so during the Covid-19 pandemic, where safe distancing is the name of the game, interaction with other human beings is limited and everyone is sequestered at home most of the time.

Coupled with how numerous industries have been disrupted by the pandemic, live streaming has evolved into an alternative “venue” for people to gather and interact.

That includes buying and selling stuff.

Live streaming as a career?

While some might view live streaming as a means to an end during this pandemic, it seems live streaming is here to stay.

According to analysts Marketing Interactive spoke to, the upwards trend of live streaming and demand of virtual technologies is “likely not one-off”, with these technologies potentially shaping what is to come in the post-pandemic new normal.

Live streaming has also proven in some cases to be a rather lucrative career.

The top-earning streamer, American Tyler Blevins earned US$17 million (S$ ) with his gaming videos in 2019.

Locally, getai host Wang Lei turned to live streaming after gatherings like getai performances were restricted. He is now able to earn two to three times more from one hour of selling seafood online, than he does for a getai show.

Thinking of making a career switch or raking in some extra cash now via live streaming?

Enter Bigo Live.

Bigo Live streamers can convert virtual gifts to real cash

Launched by Singapore-based tech firm in 2016, Bigo Live now has over 400 million users across 150 countries worldwide, and is particularly popular in Southeast Asian countries.

Bigo Live streamers on the app sing, dance, cook, play games and chat with their viewers. They can also interact with and challenge other streamers in unique Player Knockout battles.

Not only are streamers able to expand their social circle and create new connections via Bigo Live, the platform has been a source of revenue for streamers as well.

Fans can purchase virtual gifts to send to their favourite streamers. Different gifts cost different amounts of diamonds (in-app currencies), which will then trigger different special effects during the live stream when delivered.

These gifts can then be converted into “beans”, which can be transformed into real cash.

The more expensive the gift, the larger the special effect and the more number of beans they can be converted to.

As it is, Bigo Live said that its top streamer, Rico Tian, is earning between US$34,000 to US$68,000 (S$46,000 to S$92,000) a month.

Top earner from Indonesia just shares his life online and earns money from it

Tian, who is from Indonesia and goes by the username RCT_Khan, has 3.58 million followers on the platform.

The 31-year-old entertains them by sharing snippets of his everyday life.

Tian described live streaming as a means of reaching a global audience, and explained why he thinks his lifestyle videos attract so many viewers.

“Viewers see the lifestyles of others as something they aspire toward. I realized the reason why many people are attracted to the lifestyle that I live in is because it motivates them to achieve the same,” he said.

So what are some steps to becoming a successful Bigo Live streamer?

According to one Bigo Live streamer, the first is to hold your live stream in an area with good lighting, and to use a good quality camera. Your followers won’t arrive if they can’t see your face clearly.

To stand out from the crowd, showcase whatever talent you might have. After all, you never know, even obscure talents like tarot reading have their fans.

You can also join Bigo Live’s “Family” communities — these “Families” help users connect with others in a tight-knit community. And of course, the bigger or more popular your Family is, the more followers you stand to gain.

Tian also imparted some wisdom for newbie streamers — to keep trying and never give up. One should also continue to be creative and find innovative ways to develop talents and interests.

“Never compare yourself with others, because that is what hinders your process of becoming a good broadcaster.”

Bigo Live states that the live streaming is expected to grow even more exponentially, as more people leverage on the advantages of technology during this period.

Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, Bigo Live achieved a milestone of 29.4 million average monthly active users — translates to a 41.3 per cent year-on-year increase.

So what better time than to start with a Bigo Live account now?

You can find more information about Bigo Live here.

This sponsored article by Bigo made the author rethink her career choices (and writing this article).

Top photo from 瀬川勲 / Google Maps