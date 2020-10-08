Win a 2D1N staycation at Shangri-La & Fullerton Hotel, Lenovo tablet & more during ShopBack's 10.10 sale

Online shoppers and deal hunters rejoice, as ShopBack’s Annual 10.10 Sale will be back on Oct. 10, 2020.

You can look forward to plenty of attractive deals and challenges taking place throughout the day, such as upsized cashback on popular merchants, giveaways and more.

What's more, those who take part in ShopBack's 10.10 Perfect Livestream can stand to win a 2D1N staycation at the Shangri-La Hotel for three lucky winners, or up to S$4,000 worth of prizes.

If your interest has been piqued, here's what you need to know to prepare for the upcoming 10.10 sale:

10.10 Facebook Perfect Livestream

Tune in to ShopBack SG on Facebook on Oct. 9 at 9pm to find out how you can win the following prizes:

LIVE staycation giveaway

2D1N at Shangri-La Hotel for three lucky winners (worth S$1,000++)

50 per cent cashback on S$10 vouchers from:

GrabFood

GrabCar

Foodpanda

Shopee

Qoo10

Golden Village

Cathay Cineplexes

Lenovo Tab M10 (worth S$309)

Lookfantastic Christmas Advent Calendar (worth S$149)

MyProtein Package (worth S$180)

Pedro Leather Bag (worth S$79.90)

Kinohimitsu 30-day Package (worth S$69.90)

Braun TexStyle 7 Pro Steam Iron SI 7042 (worth S$159)

Braun MultiQuick 9 Hand Blender (worth S$189)

Click here to RSVP.

10.10 Flash Hour Deals

Besides the 10.10 Facebook Perfect Livestream, there will also be epic giveaways and special deals during specific timings of the day.

Here are some deals you can look forward to:

GongCha Bubble Tea at only S$1 (limited quantity)

Flash Giveaways

Epic Hourly Sales

ShopBack’s Perfect 10 Challenge

ShopBack’s Better Together Challenge

And here are the specific timings to look out for:

Magic Hour Giveaway (12 midnight - 1am)

Lunch Hour Giveaway (12pm - 2pm)

Last Hour Giveaway (10pm - 12 midnight)

Click here for more details.

10.10 Flash Giveaway

For a chance to win prizes worth up to S$6,000, make any purchase with ShopBack within these three time frames:

12 midnight - 1am

12pm - 2pm

10pm - 12 midnight

After which, post a photo of your purchase(s) on Instagram or Facebook and tag ShopBack on either platform for a higher chance to win.

Here are some of the prizes that are up for grabs:

2D1N staycation at Fullerton Hotel (X3)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (X2)

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 (X1)

Microsoft Surface Buds (X1)

Prism+ X290 (X2)

Winners will be announced on Oct. 13 so do keep a lookout on both Facebook and Instagram.

ShopBack 10.10 Truth & Dare

That's not all.

From now till 11:59pm on Oct. 10, participate in the #ShopBack1010TruthDare mission and stand a chance to win a cashback prize of S$1,010.

Click here to find out more.

10.10 Epic Hourly Cashback: Deals and Vouchers

You can also get upsized cashback on the following brands when you shop at these specific timings:

Dyson: 12 midnight - 2am

12 midnight - 2am Enfagrow: 8am - 10am

8am - 10am Charles & Keith: 10am - 12pm

10am - 12pm iHerb: 12pm - 2pm

12pm - 2pm Myprotein & Shopee: 2pm - 4pm

2pm - 4pm Shopee: 4pm - 6pm

4pm - 6pm Lookfantastic: 6pm - 8pm

6pm - 8pm Decathlon: 8pm - 10pm

Or upsized cashback on the following vouchers when you shop at these specific timings:

Pupsik (7 per cent): 8am - 10am

(7 per cent): 8am - 10am Foodpanda (8 per cent): 10am - 12pm

(8 per cent): 10am - 12pm FairPrice (2 per cent): 12pm - 2pm

(2 per cent): 12pm - 2pm GrabCar (12 per cent): 2pm - 4pm

(12 per cent): 2pm - 4pm GrabFood (12 per cent): 4pm - 6pm

(12 per cent): 4pm - 6pm Shell (10 per cent): 6pm - 8pm

(10 per cent): 6pm - 8pm Qoo10 (2 per cent): 8pm - 10pm

(2 per cent): 8pm - 10pm ZALORA (23 per cent): 10pm -12 midnight

If you're shopping on desktop or web, download the ShopBack Chrome extension and get exclusive ShopBack promo codes that you can apply at checkout.

10.10 All-day Upsizes and Deals

Alternatively, those who don't want to camp for hourly cashback deals can also get all-day upsized cashback deals with the following merchants and vouchers:

Cashback for Merchants (vouchers)

Cathay Cineplexes: 7 per cent

7 per cent Fairprice: 2 per cent

2 per cent FoodPanda: 7 per cent

7 per cent Golden Village: 7 per cent

7 per cent GrabCar: 11 per cent

11 per cent GrabExpress: 11 per cent

11 per cent GrabFood: 11 per cent

11 per cent GrabMart: 11 per cent

11 per cent Pupsik Studio: 6 per cent

6 per cent Qoo10: 1.5 per cent

1.5 per cent Sift & Pick: 7 per cent

7 per cent Sephora: 4 per cent

4 per cent STEAM: 4 per cent

4 per cent ZALORA: 20 per cent

20 per cent ComfortDelgro: 7 per cent

7 per cent Amazon: 1.5 per cent

1.5 per cent Shell: 9 per cent

Cashback for Merchants

Acer: up to 8.5 per cent

up to 8.5 per cent HP: up to 14 per cent

up to 14 per cent Dyson: up to 10 per cent

up to 10 per cent Charles & Keith: up to 10 per cent

up to 10 per cent JD Sports: up to 7 per cent

up to 7 per cent Zalora: 8 per cent

8 per cent iHerb: 8 per cent

8 per cent Lookfantastic: up to 17 per cent

up to 17 per cent Enfagrow: 12 per cent

12 per cent KKday: 5 per cent

5 per cent Booking: 12 per cent

12 per cent Tiqets: 5 per cent

10.10 DBS, Citibank and Standard Chartered Partnership

Plus, receive the following perks when you shop with your DBS, Citibank and Standard Chartered credit cards:

DBS

An additional 5 per cent cashback on selected merchants, capped at S$5, S$10 and S$20

Click here to find out more.

Citibank

An additional 3 per cent cashback for purchase of vouchers and store credits

Click here to find out more.

Standard Chartered

An additional 5 per cent cashback on selected merchants, capped at S$20

Click here to find out more.

Refer a Friend

From now till Oct. 11, you can also refer a friend to ShopBack and get S$5 bonus cashback as well as an extra S$2 Lazada coupon on your next Lazada order.

Here's how it works:

Share your referral link with your friend Your friend signs up using your referral link and makes a purchase from Oct. 5 to 11 You both receive S$5 in your ShopBack account instantly You both qualify for the bonus reward and receive an app push by Oct. 15 to collect the S$2 Lazada Coupon

Happy shopping!

This sponsored article by ShopBack made this writer aware of all of the wonderful 10.10 deals and giveaways.

Top image via Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Fullerton Hotel Singapore and ShopBack