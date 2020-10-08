Win a 2D1N staycation at Shangri-La & Fullerton Hotel, Lenovo tablet & more during ShopBack's 10.10 sale

Online shoppers and deal hunters rejoice, as ShopBack’s Annual 10.10 Sale will be back on Oct. 10, 2020.
You can look forward to plenty of attractive deals and challenges taking place throughout the day, such as upsized cashback on popular merchants, giveaways and more.
What's more, those who take part in ShopBack's 10.10 Perfect Livestream can stand to win a 2D1N staycation at the Shangri-La Hotel for three lucky winners, or up to S$4,000 worth of prizes.
If your interest has been piqued, here's what you need to know to prepare for the upcoming 10.10 sale:
10.10 Facebook Perfect Livestream
Tune in to ShopBack SG on Facebook on Oct. 9 at 9pm to find out how you can win the following prizes:
LIVE staycation giveaway
- 2D1N at Shangri-La Hotel for three lucky winners (worth S$1,000++)
50 per cent cashback on S$10 vouchers from:
- GrabFood
- GrabCar
- Foodpanda
- Shopee
- Qoo10
- Golden Village
- Cathay Cineplexes
Lenovo Tab M10 (worth S$309)
Lookfantastic Christmas Advent Calendar (worth S$149)
MyProtein Package (worth S$180)
Pedro Leather Bag (worth S$79.90)
Kinohimitsu 30-day Package (worth S$69.90)
Braun TexStyle 7 Pro Steam Iron SI 7042 (worth S$159)
Braun MultiQuick 9 Hand Blender (worth S$189)
Click here to RSVP.
10.10 Flash Hour Deals
Besides the 10.10 Facebook Perfect Livestream, there will also be epic giveaways and special deals during specific timings of the day.
Here are some deals you can look forward to:
- GongCha Bubble Tea at only S$1 (limited quantity)
- Flash Giveaways
- Epic Hourly Sales
- ShopBack’s Perfect 10 Challenge
- ShopBack’s Better Together Challenge
And here are the specific timings to look out for:
- Magic Hour Giveaway (12 midnight - 1am)
- Lunch Hour Giveaway (12pm - 2pm)
- Last Hour Giveaway (10pm - 12 midnight)
Click here for more details.
10.10 Flash Giveaway
For a chance to win prizes worth up to S$6,000, make any purchase with ShopBack within these three time frames:
- 12 midnight - 1am
- 12pm - 2pm
- 10pm - 12 midnight
After which, post a photo of your purchase(s) on Instagram or Facebook and tag ShopBack on either platform for a higher chance to win.
Here are some of the prizes that are up for grabs:
2D1N staycation at Fullerton Hotel (X3)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (X2)
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 (X1)
Microsoft Surface Buds (X1)
Prism+ X290 (X2)
Winners will be announced on Oct. 13 so do keep a lookout on both Facebook and Instagram.
ShopBack 10.10 Truth & Dare
That's not all.
From now till 11:59pm on Oct. 10, participate in the #ShopBack1010TruthDare mission and stand a chance to win a cashback prize of S$1,010.
Click here to find out more.
10.10 Epic Hourly Cashback: Deals and Vouchers
You can also get upsized cashback on the following brands when you shop at these specific timings:
- Dyson: 12 midnight - 2am
- Enfagrow: 8am - 10am
- Charles & Keith: 10am - 12pm
- iHerb: 12pm - 2pm
- Myprotein & Shopee: 2pm - 4pm
- Shopee: 4pm - 6pm
- Lookfantastic: 6pm - 8pm
- Decathlon: 8pm - 10pm
Or upsized cashback on the following vouchers when you shop at these specific timings:
- Pupsik (7 per cent): 8am - 10am
- Foodpanda (8 per cent): 10am - 12pm
- FairPrice (2 per cent): 12pm - 2pm
- GrabCar (12 per cent): 2pm - 4pm
- GrabFood (12 per cent): 4pm - 6pm
- Shell (10 per cent): 6pm - 8pm
- Qoo10 (2 per cent): 8pm - 10pm
- ZALORA (23 per cent): 10pm -12 midnight
If you're shopping on desktop or web, download the ShopBack Chrome extension and get exclusive ShopBack promo codes that you can apply at checkout.
10.10 All-day Upsizes and Deals
Alternatively, those who don't want to camp for hourly cashback deals can also get all-day upsized cashback deals with the following merchants and vouchers:
Cashback for Merchants (vouchers)
- Cathay Cineplexes: 7 per cent
- Fairprice: 2 per cent
- FoodPanda: 7 per cent
- Golden Village: 7 per cent
- GrabCar: 11 per cent
- GrabExpress: 11 per cent
- GrabFood: 11 per cent
- GrabMart: 11 per cent
- Pupsik Studio: 6 per cent
- Qoo10: 1.5 per cent
- Sift & Pick: 7 per cent
- Sephora: 4 per cent
- STEAM: 4 per cent
- ZALORA: 20 per cent
- ComfortDelgro: 7 per cent
- Amazon: 1.5 per cent
- Shell: 9 per cent
Cashback for Merchants
- Acer: up to 8.5 per cent
- HP: up to 14 per cent
- Dyson: up to 10 per cent
- Charles & Keith: up to 10 per cent
- JD Sports: up to 7 per cent
- Zalora: 8 per cent
- iHerb: 8 per cent
- Lookfantastic: up to 17 per cent
- Enfagrow: 12 per cent
- KKday: 5 per cent
- Booking: 12 per cent
- Tiqets: 5 per cent
10.10 DBS, Citibank and Standard Chartered Partnership
Plus, receive the following perks when you shop with your DBS, Citibank and Standard Chartered credit cards:
DBS
- An additional 5 per cent cashback on selected merchants, capped at S$5, S$10 and S$20
Click here to find out more.
Citibank
- An additional 3 per cent cashback for purchase of vouchers and store credits
Click here to find out more.
Standard Chartered
- An additional 5 per cent cashback on selected merchants, capped at S$20
Click here to find out more.
Refer a Friend
From now till Oct. 11, you can also refer a friend to ShopBack and get S$5 bonus cashback as well as an extra S$2 Lazada coupon on your next Lazada order.
Here's how it works:
- Share your referral link with your friend
- Your friend signs up using your referral link and makes a purchase from Oct. 5 to 11
- You both receive S$5 in your ShopBack account instantly
- You both qualify for the bonus reward and receive an app push by Oct. 15 to collect the S$2 Lazada Coupon
Happy shopping!
