RWS offers lunch set meals from $39++, 4th diner dines free till Nov. 30

If you’re rushing to clear your annual leave this year, here’s some good news.

From now until Nov. 30 2020, three restaurants owned by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will be running an exclusive special lunch set menu promotion for Mastercard® cardholders, where one dines free with every three paying adults.

RWS needs no further introduction — especially if you’ve been contributing to the tourism industry by paying to sleep in another bed.

It’s one of the few places you can go to feel like you’re overseas whilst international travel is halted in the midst of a pandemic.

Naturally, my colleague and I leapt at the opportunity to attend a food tasting session by the three restaurants with promotional set menus — Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, Feng Shui Inn, and Ocean Restaurant.

Goodbye boss, and hellooooo, free food!

Osia Steak & Seafood Grill

Located within walking distance from the Sentosa Express Resorts World Station, Osia Steak & Seafood Grill is a restaurant that serves modern grilled Australian meat and seafood dishes.

Appetiser

The crispy dried pineapple garnish gave a nice accent to the taste of the dish, whilst the sweetness of the coconut foam — resting atop the barramundi — balanced out the overall savouriness of the dish, creating a fascinating taste profile.

Our waiter explained that the dish should be eaten by topping the rye biscuit with the tarragon purée and beef. When eaten this way, the fragrant rye biscuit created a new dimension to the dish.

If you’re a fan of having different textures in your food and enjoy raw meat or fish, the Cured Barramundi and Black Angus Beef Steak Tartare would be ideal for you.

Main course

The fish was tender with a crispy top, pan-fried and seasoned to perfection.

The salted cod brandade beneath the fish was a nice touch to complete the seafood theme of the entire dish. It cod not get more so-fish-ticated than this.

I was amused by how the chef used potato mousseline (a form of mashed potato) to hold the gravy. Cute.

Although I’m not usually a fan of lamb, this dish didn’t have the strong and distinctive gaminess I usually associate it with. In fact, the braised lamb shoulder was cooked well and was tender-to-bite.

The candied quandong matched surprisingly well with the savoury lamb, and the citrus added to the dish created a tangy aftertaste, which made the dish lighter.

Dessert

I was most excited about the hot chocolate soup (whaaat…?), served with a scoop of black peppered ice cream.

As someone who finds the slightest tinge of pepper spicy, I was frankly intimidated initially. Thankfully, the black pepper was mild and acted more as an accent flavour to its vanilla base.

The ice cream had a smooth and creamy consistency, and tasted like cooled, sweet milk.

And the hot chocolate soup? It’s similar to the rich liquid chocolate centre of a lava cake.

When put together, the richness of the chocolate soup was balanced nicely by the mild vanilla ice cream. Voila.

Cost

Two-courses set meal: $39++

Three courses set meal: $49++

Ala carte options are also available.

Make your booking here.

Feng Shui Inn

Feng Shui Inn is best known for its exceptional selection of Cantonese cuisine, from all-time favourite dim sum to nourishing double-boiled soups.

Appetiser

The abalone was served on top of lemon sauce, giving it a citrusy, refreshing new take. The black truffle sauce was also skillfully drizzled on top of the prawn to ensure its crispiness even when left out for a while.

Notice the little bonito flakes on the dish? Try pairing them with the abalone or fruits to elevate their flavours.

I was told Feng Shui Inn is famous for their soups, and I completely understand why.

The soup was sweet, rich and flavourful — despite my stomach threatening to burst at this point, I finished the whole bowl.

The fish maw was as soft as a piece of jelly. Souper yummy.

Main course

The pork was succulent and scallops were fresh. Interestingly, the dish was also served with raspberry and blackberry, which added a nice contrast in flavours.

Dessert

We ended off the meal with a sweet and rejuvenating dessert, a mango treat that incorporated a generous portion of bird’s nest.

Remembering the nutrients in this delicacy, I slurped up the bird’s nest — its sweetness was reminiscent of rock candy.

Feng Shui Inn was also liberal with their ingredients, and ample mango pieces were found inside.

Cost

Six-course set meal: $108++ or $138++

Ala carte options are also available.

Make your booking here.

Ocean Restaurant

If you’re active on social media, you might have experienced the searing pain of jealousy when an acquaintance posted photos of his/her meal at Ocean Restaurant.

Now it’s your turn to get close to these adorable marine creatures at Southeast Asia’s only underwater dining restaurant, which serves modern seafood creations procured from sustainable sources.

Ocean Restaurant currently features a limited-time Four-Hands Collaboration menu by local resident chefs of Ocean Restaurant and Forest森.

Appetiser

The presentation of the Thai style whelk salad reminded me of the streamlined shape of the fishes swimming in the background.

Unlike land snails, which sometimes produce an earthly flavour, whelks — a type of sea snail — tastes milder, and have a pleasantly chewy mouthfeel.

When paired with the tomato and ikura from the dish, the whelks deliver an unexpected burst of flavours.

The capellini that came with the cold appetiser was cooked well, retaining bouncy texture while not being too soft.

The chicken meatballs, part of the hot appetiser menu, were really tender. There’s a tinge of chilli oil at the bottom layer for an added punch — younger kids may find the dish mildly spicy, but it should be a faultless, fuss-free order for teenagers and adults alike.

All in all, there’s nothing not to like about this subtle dish.

Main course

The tom yum flavour was surprisingly mild, allowing me to indulge in the tom yum flavour without downing countless cups of water (my spice tolerance is practically zero).

In fact, it’s the very first time I managed to try a tom yum dish, alluding to the difficulty of balancing between the fragrance of tom yum and spiciness. It’s a work of art, I tell you.

The clams, squids and sea bass all smelt and tasted fresh.

The pork belly was succulent, and soft enough that it was easily separated.

The char siew gravy packed a punch, and was the perfect comfort food coupled with the Japanese pearl rice that accompanies every main course.

The chye sim, carrots and radish on the side balanced the strong flavours of the braised meat.

Instead of a jelak, sweetened treat, I was delighted to find that the vanilla espuma (whipped foam on top of the dessert) was lighter and fluffier than I expected.

The parfait that nestled beneath had a scoop of milk tea ice cream incorporated within; the tea-based ice cream created a slightly bitter aftertaste that I thoroughly enjoyed. Can I have another serving, please?

Of course, the atmosphere at Ocean Restaurant was unbeatable.

Tip: To get front-row seats, make your reservations early and request to be seated near the viewing panel.

Cost

Three-course set meal: $45++

Four-course set meal: $55++

Make your booking here.

Four for the price of three

From now till Nov. 30 2020, one gets to dine free with every three paying adults when you quote MTSRWS1F during your booking. This promotion is exclusive to Mastercard® cardholders only, and is only available for weekday lunch reservations at Osia Steak & Seafood Grill, Feng Shui Inn, or Ocean Restaurant.

Other terms and conditions apply.

Come November, RWS restaurants will also be introducing new festive lunch menus in time for Christmas.

Top image composite via Pek Yi Tsing.

This article sponsored by Resorts World Sentosa brought this writer on a gastronomic adventure.