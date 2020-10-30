Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs launch bubble tea ice cream floats in three flavours from S$5.50 each

Boba fans rejoice, Gong Cha and Häagen-Dazs have collaborated to release a Bubble Tea Float series.

The result is an indulgent concoction comprising Gong Cha’s bubble tea and Häagen-Dazs’ creamy ice cream.

The Bubble Tea Float series is part of their “Don’t Hold Back” campaign that entices you to celebrate indulgence, love and happiness, which each of the three flavours represent:

Indulgence: Caramel Choc Bubble Tea Float (S$5.50)

Love: Berry-Tea Bloss Bubble Tea Float (S$5.80)

Happiness: Sunshine Mango Bubble Tea Float (S$5.80)

Here’s what they have on offer:

Caramel Choc Bubble Tea Float (Indulgence)

The Caramel Choc Bubble Tea Float (S$5.50) is a sweet and salty concoction made of Gong Cha’s Rich Chocolate Malt drink, with caramel drizzle and topped with Häagen-Dazs Salted Caramel ice cream.

Right off the bat, I was surprised at how reasonably priced the drink was. For S$5.50, you get a generous scoop of ice cream and a sizeable cup of Gong Cha’s Rich Chocolate Malt drink.

But it isn’t just any ice cream, it’s Häagen-Dazs Salted Caramel ice cream which had chewy caramel bits that melted in my mouth.

The drink itself was sweet and savoury but not too overwhelmingly so, while the consistency was satisfyingly creamy.

Sweet tooths looking for something decadent to indulge yourself will not regret opting for this drink. It also makes for a great dessert option.

Berry-Tea Bliss Bubble Tea Float (Love)

The Berry-Tea Bliss Bubble Tea Float (S$5.80) features Gong Cha’s Milk Tea with bits of heart-shaped nata de coco jelly. The drink is topped with Häagen-Dazs Strawberry ice cream.

Strawberry and milk tea lovers will want to get your hands on this. The taste of Häagen-Dazs Strawberry ice cream went well with the Gong Cha Milk Tea and wasn’t too sweet.

After the ice cream melted a little, it blended into the Gong Cha Milk Tea and created a creamy Strawberry milkshake-like consistency.

This Instagram-worthy drink looks just as good as it tastes too. The inside of the cup is drizzled with strawberry syrup before being filled with Gong Cha’s Milk Tea.

Another thing that captured my attention was the chewy heart-shaped nata de coco jelly which definitely complemented this drink’s representation of “love”.

Sunshine Mango Bubble Tea Float (Happiness)

Those who prefer a more fruity drink can opt for the Sunshine Mango Bubble Tea Float (S$5.80). It features Gong Cha’s Jasmine Green Tea, topped with a scoop of Häagen-Dazs Mango Sorbet and laced with star-shaped pieces of nata de coco jelly.

This refreshing drink was the pick-me-up I needed after a long day of work and is a great non-creamy option for those who prefer that.

Personally, it tasted more like a delicious fruit tea than Jasmine Green Tea, which I didn’t mind one bit.

The Mango Sorbet also took a little longer than the other two ice cream to melt which is perfect if you’re planning to take your time.

Details

The drinks exceeded my expectations.

It took a full year for Gong Cha and Häagen-Dazs to formulate the recipe and match the ice cream with a drink.

The end result was the perfect pairing of drinks and ice cream suited for various occasions.

When you need a refreshing pick-me-up, go for the Sunshine Mango Bubble Tea Float, if you like strawberries and milk tea, go straight for the Berry-Tea Bliss Bubble Tea Float.

Alternatively, go for the Caramel Choc Bubble Tea Float when you feel like having dessert.

The Bubble Tea Floats will be available at 21 selected Gong Cha outlets in Singapore from Oct. 23, 2020.

Here are the outlets:

313 Somerset

Ang Mo Kio

Causeway Point

Century Square

CompassOne

Funan Mall

Hougang Mall

Lot1

Marina Square

NEX

Northpoint

NUS Frontier

NUS UTown

Paya Lebar Quarter

Plaza Singapura

SingPost Centre

SMU

Takashimaya

Toa Payoh

Westgate

Woodlands MRT

From Nov. to Dec. 2020, you might also stand a chance to win S$15 Gong Cha vouchers when you:

Post and share your Bubble Tea Float on Instagram

Tag @gongchasgofficial and @haagendazsg with the hashtag #DontHoldBackSG

A total of 10 winners will be chosen every week.

