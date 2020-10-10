Amazon Prime Day to take place in S’pore from Oct. 13-14, has massive discounts on electronics, groceries, beauty products & more

If you’re itching to spend some of the money you budgeted for your annual winter holiday that’s no longer happening, this is it.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day will be happening on Oct. 13 to 14. The third edition of Amazon Prime Day in Singapore will feature deals from Amazon.sg for the first time.

Prime members can expect promotions on electronics, groceries, alcohol, personal care items, baby products, pet products and products from small and medium-sized businesses, including some local ones.

Don’t rush to close the tab if you’re not a Prime member — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and enjoy the sale.

With thousands of deals across every category, there’s guaranteed to be some sweet treats to be discovered, no matter your shopping persona.

If you’re confused about your shopping persona, take this nifty quiz to find out more.

Lobang hunter

You wouldn’t spend an additional cent if you didn’t have to, and you get high from getting the most bang for your buck? I can relate on a spiritual level.

Here are some of the steepest discounts you can look forward to during Amazon Prime Day.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O, 500ml

Get it at up to 50 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera & Photo Printer

Get it at up to 40 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Braun Series 3 300s Electric Shaver for Men/Rechargeable Electric Razor, Black

Get it at up to 60 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Tip: Amazon’s Outlet Store or Today’s Deal page are your best friends if you want even more deals to browse from. You’ll also be elated to find out that there will be new deals launching every four to six hours.

True lobang kings and queens would know the difference between the different types of deals on Amazon. Don’t worry if you’re a newbie bargain hunter, we sorted them out for you.

Lightning deals: Limited time deals

Deals of the day: Curated selection of daily deals that lasts for 24 hours

Spotlight deals: Deals with the deepest discounts, and are available for a longer period of time

Kiasu shopaholic

If you give yourself a pat on the back with a shopping spree and mend your heartache with, well, another shopping spree, I have bad news.

Amazon Prime Day might just put you on an impulsive shopping frenzy — again.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, 50ml

Get it at up to 30 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

PORCELAIN Hydrocare Bio-Cellulose Mask (6Pc)

Get it at up to 30 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo Switch, Windows, Mac OS, Android, Steam with Thumb Stick Grips Cap (G Classic Edition)

Get it at up to 40 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Tip: If you still have itchy fingers after shopping for yourself, check out Amazon’s Gift Finder, where you can get ideas on how to shower your family and friends with presents.

Craving for instant gratification? Check the ‘Prime - Ships from Singapore’ box to receive your purchases within two to three days (free next-day delivery is available for Prime members).

The informed buyer

If your pet phrase is, “Wait, lemme Google for reviews first” and you die a little inside when your kiasu shopaholic friends make impulsive buys, you know you’re a true researcher.

Chances are you’re drawn to prominent, tried-and-tested brands approved by your fellow intensive researchers to minimise unpleasant surprises.

Here are some of the most popular brands participating in Amazon Prime Day.

Dyson Hair Dryer, Pink

Get it at up to 15 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Chivas Regal 12 Year Old Scotch Whisky Bottle, 700ml

Get it at up to 35 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker, Black

Get it at up to 35 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Tip: Utilise Amazon’s countless product filtering options, which include average customer review, brand, and price to fish out the information you need.

Alternatively, Amazon’s Best Sellers page would give you an idea of brands trusted by thousands across the world.

The practical buyer

You live by the staunch discipline of essentialism, and you fervently believe that less is more.

Remove all superfluous items in the cart, please — when you shop, you only cart out the bare necessities.

If you find yourself nodding vigorously, you’ll appreciate the low prices of daily essentials and household necessities during Amazon Prime Day.

La Roche Posay Effaclar Foaming Purifying Gel, 200ml

Get it at up to 50 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice, 5kg

Get it at 30 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Happyganics Natural & Safe Baby Laundry Detergent Liquid (Fresh Hydrangea)

Get it at up to 20 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Tip: Amazon’s wide range of categories help you sieve through what you need — the pages for Groceries, Health, Household and Personal Care, or Home and Kitchen are a practical buyer’s greatest help.

There’s also the newly launched Pet Supplies category that is perfect for pawrents.

Otherwise, enlist the help of Amazon’s Wish List function to keep track of your shopping list, recurring purchases and items you’re camping for during Amazon Prime Day.

What else can I look forward to?

There are ten new categories with millions of products added to Amazon’s selections for you to enjoy during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon also launched e-Gift Cards for an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience. Prime members who purchase a minimum of S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single transaction between Oct. 13 and 14 can receive a bonus S$10 Gift Card. Terms and conditions apply.

All Prime members are also entitled to a S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card with a minimum spend of S$150 on Amazon.sg when using

A Mastercard credit card for purchases on 13 October and/or A DBS/POSB credit card on 14 October.

The S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card will be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks last.

Terms and conditions for Mastercard here and for DBS here.

What can I do with a Prime membership?

Prime members can enjoy:

Unlimited access to movies and TV episodes with Prime Video

Free monthly games and video game benefits with Prime Gaming

Unlimited fast and free shipping (two-hour delivery on Prime Now, and one-day delivery on Amazon.sg)

Free international delivery with orders over S$60

Prime Early Access, with lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else

After the 30-day free trial, Prime membership costs only S$2.99 per month — markedly more affordable than your daily bubble tea.

You can enjoy Amazon Prime Day on Amazon.sg (available on desktop, mobile and the Amazon shopping app), or on the Amazon Prime Now app.

Time to kickstart your holiday shopping!

Top photo composite via Amazon.sg.

This article sponsored by Amazon.sg makes this writer lose sight of her savings goal.