Comprehensive 1-day itinerary for domestic travel in S’pore with discounts to maximise your time & savings

Thanks to Covid-19, domestic travel is now the only form of leisure travel in Singapore.

And as more Singaporeans turn to online platforms for places they can explore, a number might be disappointed by run-of-the-mill locations that have been suggested a little too often.

On the other hand, some Singaporeans might not even know how to get started on domestic travel, or have the misconception that touristy places are expensive and out of their budget.

To tackle some of these sentiments, we've come up with our very own one-day itinerary for readers to try out, filled with a mix of popular attractions and lesser-visited places in the country.

10am - 1pm: Gardens by the Bay + Fennel Cafe

First on the list is a morning stroll at Gardens by the Bay, where you'll get to appreciate a wide range of exotic plants and seasonal blooms from temperate countries.

Feel refreshed by the mist from the world's tallest indoor waterfall at the Cloud Forest, or see thousand-year-old olive trees and giant baobabs at the Flower Dome.

View this post on Instagram Peace A post shared by @ niwlya on Sep 21, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

Get discounted prices on tickets to both the Flower Dome and the Cloud Forest with the Grab Attractions tile, accessible via mobile here.

What's more, you can also use the promo code GRABKLOOKSG and get S$5 off any activity if you spend a minimum of S$50 on Klook from now till Oct. 31.

Once you're done exploring, consider popping by Fennel Cafe for a scrumptious meal.

Located within the Flower Dome, Fennel Cafe is a casual all-day dining restaurant that serves tapas style dishes, drinks and sweets.

While their afternoon tea set only starts at 3pm, you can try their selection of Mediterranean dishes for lunch instead.

Click here to book a table in advance.

Approximate time spent: 3 hours

Gardens by the Bay

Opening hours: Mon - Sun, 9am - 9pm

Mon - Sun, 9am - 9pm Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Fennel Cafe

Opening hours: Wed - Sun, 10am - 8pm

Wed - Sun, 10am - 8pm Address: Level 2 Flower Dome, Marina Gardens Dr, #01-09, Singapore 018953

Getting there in comfort and safety:

Book a GrabCar to enjoy a private ride in comfort and safety. At the start of the day, all you'll want to do is sit back and relax.

If you're taking the little ones out, don't forget to book the GrabFamily service too.

1:30pm - 2:30pm: SkyPark Observation Deck at Marina Bay Sands

Next up is a visit to the SkyPark Observation Deck at Marina Bay Sands.

Here, you'll get to soak in panoramic views of Singapore's iconic skyline and marvel at national icons like the Singapore Flyer or Supertree Grove.

You'll also be able to capture stunning photos of both the deck and city while 200 metres above the ground, making for great Instagram memories.

If you're interested in discounted tickets and hassle-free entry, head over to Grab eMall on your mobile Grab app to purchase the Explore SG Pass.

With this pass, you can visit two STB-approved attractions (including the SkyPark Observation Deck) for one flat fee.

The pass is also valid for several months till Dec. 31, 2020.

Approximate time spent: 1 hour

Opening hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

To get there while fuelling your steps tracker:

It is a 14 minute walk on foot from Gardens by the Bay to the SkyPark Observation Deck, navigable here.

3pm - 4pm: Apple Store at Bayfront Avenue

Located just a short distance away from the SkyPark Observation Deck is the Apple Store, the next location on our itinerary.

Here, you'll not only be able to take Instagram-worthy photos of the iconic dome, but also be one of the first few people in the world to visit and explore it's interiors.

Approximate time spent: 1 hour

Opening hours:

Mon - Thurs, 12pm - 8pm

Fri - Sun, 12pm - 9pm

Address: 2 Bayfront Avenue, #B2-06, Singapore 018972

To get there with a short workout:

It is a 16 minute walk on foot from the SkyPark Observation Deck to the Apple Store, navigable here.

4:30pm - 6:30pm: NERF Action Xperience at Marina Square

If you don't overrun your time at the Apple Store, you may want to pop by the NERF Action Xperience (NAX) at Marina Square, where you can get your adrenaline pumping through a series of exciting challenges.

Besides mastering the basic techniques of handling a NERF blaster and improving your blasting accuracy, you'll also get to scale high terrains and conquer harsh conditions inside multiple-themed activity zones.

Those who have previously purchased the Explore SG Pass can use it to pay for this attraction, or purchase tickets directly via mobile on the Grab Attractions tile (U.P: S$29).

Approximate time spent: 2 hours

Opening hours: Mon - Sun, 12pm - 8pm (last admission: 4:45pm)

Address: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Getting there safely and affordably:

Book a JustGrab to get a car or taxi that's nearest to you. With an upfront fixed fare, you'll know how much your trip costs before you book a ride.

GrabProtect measures will also ensure that your ride has high safety and hygiene standards.

Alternatively, you can take the train from Bayfront MRT station and alight at City Hall MRT Station. Walk through CityLink Mall, turn right and get on the escalator when you see the directional signage indicating Marina Square.

You can also alight at Esplanade MRT Station and access Marina Square via the basement integrated walkway, Marina Link, which is located just next to it.

7pm - 9pm: Minjiang at Dempsey Road

Alas, night is here and you're probably famished after all that physical activity.

Take this chance to visit a lesser-frequented part of Singapore by opting to have your dinner at Dempsey Road.

Located just a few minutes from Orchard Road, this charming enclave is home to a myriad of cafes, fine-dining restaurants, luxury boutiques and more.

We'd recommend checking out Min Jiang restaurant for contemporary Szechuan and Cantonese fare, where you'll be able to feast on a selection of Chinese delights like artisanal dim sum, roast meats and even Beijing duck.

Apart from being housed in a majestic colonial building, the back lawn of the restaurant is also a popular photo spot.

Approximate time spent: 2 hours

Opening hours:

Lunch: 11:30am - 2:30pm

Dinner: 6:30pm – 10:30pm

Address: 7A & 7B Dempsey Road, Singapore 249684

Getting there in air-conditioned luxury:

Book a GrabCar Premium to enjoy a luxurious ride after a long day out.

Besides getting a specialised driver in a high-end vehicle, you'll also be able to charge your phone, and even pick your choice of music.

Bonus: Marina Barrage + Wooftopia Pet Cafe

If you're a pet owner who would like to spend more time with your fur-kid, why not bring him/her to Marina Barrage for a walk?

You can also choose to end the day with dinner at Wooftopia Pet Cafe and meet other paw-some pet lovers.

Opening hours:

Mon, Wed - Fri, 12pm - 10pm

Sat & Sun: 11am - 10pm

Address: Wooftopia Pet Cafe, 200 Turf Club Rd, #01-29, Singapore 287994

Getting there with your fur-kid:

Book a pet-friendly car ride via GrabPet. Not only will your driver be certified in pet-handling, you'll also be entitled to insurance covering your pet's safety.

Save time and money when you explore Singapore with Grab

As you explore Singapore, maximise both your time and money by using Grab for it's variety of promotional deals and transport services.

GrabProtect measures will also ensure that you won't ever have to worry about your ride's safety or hygiene.

For fun ways to earn more GrabRewards points, look out for Grab Bonanza+ in your mobile Grab app for exciting challenges this coming October.

This sponsored article by Grab made this writer want to explore Singapore.

Top image via gnits and sing.along.with.kai on Instagram