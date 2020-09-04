68-year-old M'sian bakery sells handcrafted mooncakes from S$4.90, has delivery & self pick-up options in S’pore

Founded in 1952, Tong Ah Cake House is a Malaysian mooncake brand that is based in Johor Bahru.

Over the years, the old-school bakery has steadily grown in popularity amongst both locals and Singaporeans, and now sustains a loyal base of returning customers.

What makes Tong Ah's mooncakes stand out, perhaps, is the fact that they are traditionally handcrafted and contain no artificial flavourings or preservatives.

On top of this, the bakery also delivers to Singapore, and even has self pick-up options at Choa Chu Kang and Punggol (but more on this later).

If you're thinking of ordering some mooncakes from them this Mid-Autumn festival, here's what you should check out:

Shanghai Golden Salted Egg Custard (S$6.50)

Since its debut in 2016, the Shanghai Golden Salted Egg Custard Mooncake has been one of Tong Ah Cake House's best sellers.

Unlike traditional baked mooncakes, these Shanghainese mooncakes are encased in a fragrant, buttery pastry.

We especially loved the mooncake's custard paste centre, which contained soft, yet distinct bits of salted egg.

Jade Pearl (S$6.50)

Another one of the bakery's best sellers would be Jade Pearl.

Featuring a salted egg yolk core, custard filling, and “Golden Jade” pandan, this mooncake fuses the sweet and savoury profiles well.

We enjoyed the tasteful combination of the three flavours, and would definitely recommend this to anyone who enjoys a good salted egg yolk and pandan mooncake.

Momoyama Charcoal Oolong (S$6.50)

Made with 100 per cent fresh ingredients such as lotus seeds, melon seeds and grounded oolong tea, the Momoyama Charcoal Oolong Mooncake is one of Tong Ah Cake House's signature vegetarian creations.

What really appealed to us, in particular, is how the mooncake's skin is made from a traditional Japanese recipe that is famous for its smooth and silky texture. Yum.

Momoyama Taro (S$6.50)

Another vegetarian creation would be the Momoyama Taro Mooncake, which is made with lotus seeds, melon seeds and grounded purple yam.

Being Japanese dessert lovers, we delighted in the sweet and earthy tones of purple yam, as well as crunchy and fragrant lotus and melon seeds.

Definitely one of our favourites on this list.

Value Box (S$20.20)

This year, Tong Ah Cake House has also come up with a "Value Box" consisting of six mooncakes in these three flavours:

Classic Red Bean Lotus Paste Golden Jade

For folks who want to try a variety of traditional mooncake flavours but can't decide which one to get, this is a great option.

Free gift with a minimum purchase of S$49

Apart from these recommended mooncakes, Tong Ah Cake House has more than 20 other mooncake flavours available, with the cheapest mooncake retailing at only S$4.90.

Mothership readers who make a minimum purchase of S$49 will also get a free gift by quoting iwantfreegift upon checkout, valid till Sept. 16, 2020.

Currently, the bakery offers a variety of delivery and self pick-up options in both Singapore and Malaysia. To find out more about these rates, click here.

This sponsored article by Tong Ah Cake House made this writer hungry for mooncakes.

Top image via Tong Ah Cake House