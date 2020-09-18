Dinner cruise, Mega Adventure Park among things in Sentosa you may have missed out on during your last visit

With popular attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore and the S.E.A. Aquarium, you might believe you’ve conquered all there is to do at Sentosa.

You might be surprised to know though, that there’s still plenty to do and explore on this island — that is about half the size of a Toa Payoh town — to alleviate your cabin fever.

Perhaps, you have even been missing out on some undiscovered fun on Sentosa island.

To that end, here are some activities that you might travel overseas for but actually are available at the State of Fun for you to try out so you won’t go stir-crazy at home.

1. Obstacle course for the adventurous

If you’re looking for something as thrilling as the roller coasters at USS, how about participating in this high-stakes outdoor obstacle course?

Mega Adventure Park is tucked away on Imbiah Hill, and has a whole host of activities to stretch one’s muscles.

Conquer your fear of heights at the treetop obstacle course, also called the MegaClimb, which is designed to challenge your strength and bravery.

The course, which includes a total of 36 obstacles, ranges from 5m to 15m in height.

Test yourself by maneuvering across tightropes, rope ladders and floating wooden planks.

Ever wished you could fly? Well, you can get pretty close with the MegaZip.

Strapped onto a harness, zip 450m over treetops and the ocean at speeds of up to 60kph and at a height of 75m.

Along the way, admire the breathtaking views of the horizon and beaches spread out beneath you as you feel the wind in your hair.

More information on both the MegaClimb and MegaZip here.

2. Treks for the nature lovers

Go for a short trek on the nature trails in Sentosa if you’re looking to experience the more tranquil side of the island.

The Nature Discovery trail is a short walk away from Imbiah Station. Start at the gallery with interactive exhibits where one can learn more about the eight natural habitats found on Sentosa as well as some of the various flora and fauna that call this island home.

Head to the walking trail once you’re done to test your newfound knowledge and see if you’re lucky enough to spot any resident critters for yourself.

Resident birds on the island include the Oriental Magpie Robin, Great Billed Heron, Grey Heron, Collared Kingfisher, Pink-necked Green Pigeon, Brahminy Kite, and White-bellied Sea Eagle.

In 2017, the island drew numerous birdwatchers hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare pair of Asian Emerald Cuckoos spotted near Fort Siloso.

Sentosa also draws various other migratory birds such as the Large Hawk-Cuckoo and the Indian Cuckoo.

The walking trail is open from 9am to 5pm and admission is free.

3. Banana boating for the adrenaline junkies

You might have heard of Tanjong Beach Club at Sentosa, but what about Ola Beach Club?

Not only do they serve up some sumptuous Hawaiian cuisine (for those truly tropical vibes), members of the public can go participate in various water sports.

If you’ve never been banana boating before, now is the time. Sit atop an inflatable boat shaped like a banana (haha) as you get tugged along by a speedboat.

It’s guaranteed fun for friends and family, and fret not about bringing your kids into the water. Everyone will be outfitted with lifejackets and you can tell the speedboat drivers to slow down whenever.

For those looking for something more slow-paced, try stand up paddleboarding.

Watch the sunset as you calmly ride the waves and enjoy the sea breeze. No experience is required for this either.

Make your advance reservations for banana boating and stand up paddleboarding here.

4. Exploring Fort Siloso for history buffs

Sentosa might be all fun and games, but visitors might forget that the island has a pretty macabre history.

During the Second World War, Sentosa — back then known as Pulau Blakang Mati which means “Island of Death Behind” — was a British military fortress, and subsequently became a prisoner of war camp housing Australian and British soldiers by the Japanese in 1942.

Now, Fort Siloso has been converted into a museum, containing various war memorabilia and the remains of fortified military structures and tunnels.

Check out Singapore’s last remaining restored coastal gun battery.

Inside the museum, travel back in time to the 1940s with the wax replicas of soldiers and villagers.

In the Surrender Chambers, witness the moment Japanese forces surrendered to the British after three years of occupation.

Wander through the network of underground tunnels and witness the events through the lens of a WWII soldier.

Aside from historical remnants and monuments, visitors can also marvel at Singapore artist Yip Yew Chong’s largest mural ever, at the Wave of the Straits.

Rippling over 230m of Fort Siloso Rd, the murals document the history of the Singapore Straits.

5. Dinner cruise for the refined

Be it a special celebration, an anniversary gift for a loved one or simply if you’re looking for an activity that’s a little more atas, Royal Albatross’ luxury dinner cruise is the activity of choice.

Enjoy a perfect view of the sky and sea from the ship’s deck as it sets sail from Resorts World Sentosa.

There are two dinner cruises — the Sunset Sail and City Lights.

The former, as the name suggests, takes place in the evening so guests can snap those perfect shots of themselves lounging on the ship as the sun dips beneath the horizon. The ship will also maneuver through St. John’s and Lazarus Islands.

Meanwhile, the City Lights dinner cruise will bring guests along Singapore’s southern coastline to catch a view of the Marina Bay skyline.

Guests get to enjoy a complimentary alcoholic beverage, and be served a three-course dinner at their own private table.

The ship has three decks — Upper, Main and Lower. The Upper deck has its own outdoor bar, while the Main deck consists of the Grand Salon and Breezeway Lounge.

Do note though that with safe distancing measures in place, the ship is only accepting groups of up to five people.

You can book your cruise here.

Get 25% off Sentosa Fun Pass

To kickstart your ‘holiday’, try out the Sentosa Fun Pass. Get 25 per cent off the Fun Pass (60 Tokens) when you purchase it online or at any of Sentosa’s ticketing counters.

With the Fun Pass, you get up to 60 per cent off as compared to when you buy tickets on their own.

Different attractions and activities, as well as food and beverages and retail packages cost between five and 110 tokens.

Some of the activities and attractions include the GoGreen Segway Eco Adventure, iFly package, Singapore Cable Car and Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The 25 per cent discount is only available for Singaporeans, Permanent Residents and local residents only.

Get your Fun Pass here. It will be valid until Mar. 2021, so what better time than now to start holidaying.

Don’t forget to stay safe

While everyone is here to let down their hair and have some fun, do note that safe management measures are still in place throughout the island.

Visitors have to wear masks at all times except when eating, drinking, or engaging in strenuous exercise.

SafeEntry is also required at premises on Sentosa, including its beaches and nature trails.

And of course, stick to groups of not more than five, and avoid mingling with other groups.

