Up to 70% off beauty products from Estee Lauder, Lancome & more in NOVELA sale

NOVELA will be having a beauty sale from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27 as part of its NOVELA’s 2020 Member Day.
Don’t worry, if you’re not a member, you can sign up for free and enjoy the sale.
More promotions will also be available both online and in NOVELA’s physical stores.
NOVELA, which was established in 2013, maintains has four stores in Singapore as of 2020.
By May 2020, it had launched the omnichannel strategy to provide shopping privileges for its members, both on its website and at WeChat Commerce.
The NOVELA sale will include a variety of beauty items such as skincare, makeup and perfumes from 82 top brands.
Here’s a list of all the brands:
Skincare
If you feel like your stress levels have taken a toll on your skin, the following products will help to give it the boost it needs.
- Filorga
This is the Filorga Pres Lift Struct Radiance (50ml), which will be selling for S$98.80 instead of its usual selling price of S$130.
Filorga will also be giving out free gifts if you spend a minimum of S$150 or S$250 on its products.
- Bioeffect
One of its products, the Bioeffect EGF Serum (15ml), will be sold for S$204.30, down from its usual selling price of S$227.
With every purchase of the EGF Serum, customers will be eligible to receive a free gift.
Additionally, if you spend a minimum of S$299 on Bioeffect products, you will also receive some free gifts.
- Clarins
This product retails for S$340 but will be on sale at S$225.90.
- Cle De Peau
Or if you’re looking for good quality cleansers that aren’t too harsh on your skin, these will do the job.
This cleansing foam will only cost $69.90, down from its usual selling price of S$89.
- Fresh
This product usually retails for S$69, but will be on sale for S$55.90.
The cleanser, on the other hand, usually costs S$63, but will be on sale at S$45.90.
For those looking for a firmer and smoother skin texture, you can try these serums:
- Guerlain
This bundle set is usually sold for S$533.
But during the NOVELA sale, you can get it for S$389.90.
Guerlain will also be giving out free gifts if you spend a minimum of S$150 or S$300 on its products.
- La Prairie
This item will sell for S$667.50, down from its S$890 usual selling price.
And the Y.A.C Serum will be on sale at S$369.90 instead of S$548.
And don’t forget to take care of your undereyes too.
Consider these products:
- Lancome
This product usually retails for S$650, but will be on sale for S$96.90.
- Shiseido
This cream will only cost S$107.25, down from its S$143 usual retail price.
- Lamer
This product will be on sale for S$259.90 instead of S$330.
- Emma Hardie
If your skin tends to be dry, take a look at this cleansing balm:
This product, which smoothes and moisturises the skin, will only cost S$62.30, instead of its usual selling price of S$89.
And if you spend a minimum of S$100 on Emma Hardie products, you’ll receive a free gift.
You can also try this facial cream:
- Kiehls (ULTRA FACIAL CREAM 125ML)
There are also some skincare sets for the whole face:
- Whoo
The Whoo Bichup Special Set will be sold at S$186.90 instead of S$295.
- Caudalie
This item will be on sale for only S$59.90, down from its usual price of S$99.
- SK-2
Other skincare brands include Origins and Estee Lauder.
Beauty devices
- Tripollar
This is the Tripollar Stop V, a facial skin renewal device intended for tightening and smoothing the skin on the face, neck, and hands.
It will go for S$567 instead of its usual retail price of S$810.
And for every Tripollar device purchase, you’ll receive a free top gel and pouch.
You can also try out the Foreo Luna Mini 3 to get a much gentler cleanse.
- Foreo Luna
This device will be selling for S$188 instead of S$235.
In addition, you will get a free gift if you spend a minimum of S$180 on Foreo products.
Perfumes
- Jo Malone
The JM Wild Blue Bell perfume will cost only S$75.60, instead of its usual selling price of S$108.
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- Carolina Herrera
- Chloe
- Coach
- Prada
Makeup
- Anna Sui
- Bobbi Brown
- By Terry
- Caudalie
- Chanel
- Chantecaille
- Charlotte Tibury
- Cle De Peau
- Dior
- Estee Lauder
- Giorgio Armani
- Givenchy
- Guerlain
- Helena Rubinstein
- Hourglass
- Lamer
- Lancome
- Laura Mercier
- MAC
- NARS
- Shiseido
- Shu Uemura
- Stila
- Suqqu
- Tom Ford
- Urban Decay
- YSL
If you purchase the makeup products in NOVELA’s physical stores, you can enjoy these promos:
- Purchase one item at 10% off
- Purchase two items at 15% off
- Purchase three items at 25% off
All makeup products in the store are eligible for the promos, except for:
- NARS Light Reflecting Setting Pressed Powder #5894 Translucent 10G
- CPB Correcting Cream Veil 36ML
- Lancome Grandiose Mascara Set
Extra promos
1. Rebate vouchers
If you spend a minimum of S$300 in a single receipt at Novela, you will receive a S$10 cash voucher.
You can also spend a minimum of S$500 in a single receipt to receive a S$25 cash voucher.
And if you spend a minimum of S$800 in a single receipt, you’ll get a S$50 cash voucher.
2. Gifts of Purchase Tier
Customers who spend a minimum of S$200 in a single receipt at the NOVELA store will receive:
- Pitta Mask 1pack, or
- Molton Brown body wash 50ml 1pc + Peter Thomas Roth mask 14ml 1pc
If you spend a minimum of S$650 in a single receipt, you’ll get:
- Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Shine EDT 30ML
NOVELA Outlets
If you’re thinking of heading down to the shop, here are all the NOVELA outlets in Singapore:
- SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600
- NorthPoint: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01 - 182 / 183 / 184, Singapore 769098
- IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, 02 - 41, Singapore 609601
- YUEHWA: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805
Opening Hours
- Monday - Sunday, 10:30am to 10pm, except Yue Hwa (Monday to Friday & Sunday: 11am to 9pm and 11am to 10pm on Saturday)
For more details of the sale, head over to NOVELA’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit their official website.
