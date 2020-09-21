Up to 70% off beauty products from Estee Lauder, Lancome & more in NOVELA sale

NOVELA will be having a beauty sale from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27 as part of its NOVELA’s 2020 Member Day.

Don’t worry, if you’re not a member, you can sign up for free and enjoy the sale.

More promotions will also be available both online and in NOVELA’s physical stores.

NOVELA, which was established in 2013, maintains has four stores in Singapore as of 2020.

By May 2020, it had launched the omnichannel strategy to provide shopping privileges for its members, both on its website and at WeChat Commerce.

The NOVELA sale will include a variety of beauty items such as skincare, makeup and perfumes from 82 top brands.

Here’s a list of all the brands:

Skincare

If you feel like your stress levels have taken a toll on your skin, the following products will help to give it the boost it needs.

Filorga

This is the Filorga Pres Lift Struct Radiance (50ml), which will be selling for S$98.80 instead of its usual selling price of S$130.

Filorga will also be giving out free gifts if you spend a minimum of S$150 or S$250 on its products.

Bioeffect

One of its products, the Bioeffect EGF Serum (15ml), will be sold for S$204.30, down from its usual selling price of S$227.

With every purchase of the EGF Serum, customers will be eligible to receive a free gift.

Additionally, if you spend a minimum of S$299 on Bioeffect products, you will also receive some free gifts.

Clarins

This product retails for S$340 but will be on sale at S$225.90.

Cle De Peau

Or if you’re looking for good quality cleansers that aren’t too harsh on your skin, these will do the job.

This cleansing foam will only cost $69.90, down from its usual selling price of S$89.

Fresh

This product usually retails for S$69, but will be on sale for S$55.90.

The cleanser, on the other hand, usually costs S$63, but will be on sale at S$45.90.

For those looking for a firmer and smoother skin texture, you can try these serums:

Guerlain

This bundle set is usually sold for S$533.

But during the NOVELA sale, you can get it for S$389.90.

Guerlain will also be giving out free gifts if you spend a minimum of S$150 or S$300 on its products.

La Prairie

This item will sell for S$667.50, down from its S$890 usual selling price.

And the Y.A.C Serum will be on sale at S$369.90 instead of S$548.

And don’t forget to take care of your undereyes too.

Consider these products:

Lancome

This product usually retails for S$650, but will be on sale for S$96.90.

Shiseido

This cream will only cost S$107.25, down from its S$143 usual retail price.

Lamer

This product will be on sale for S$259.90 instead of S$330.

Emma Hardie

If your skin tends to be dry, take a look at this cleansing balm:

This product, which smoothes and moisturises the skin, will only cost S$62.30, instead of its usual selling price of S$89.

And if you spend a minimum of S$100 on Emma Hardie products, you’ll receive a free gift.

You can also try this facial cream:

Kiehls (ULTRA FACIAL CREAM 125ML)

There are also some skincare sets for the whole face:

Whoo

The Whoo Bichup Special Set will be sold at S$186.90 instead of S$295.

Caudalie

This item will be on sale for only S$59.90, down from its usual price of S$99.

SK-2

Other skincare brands include Origins and Estee Lauder.

Beauty devices

Tripollar

This is the Tripollar Stop V, a facial skin renewal device intended for tightening and smoothing the skin on the face, neck, and hands.

It will go for S$567 instead of its usual retail price of S$810.

And for every Tripollar device purchase, you’ll receive a free top gel and pouch.

You can also try out the Foreo Luna Mini 3 to get a much gentler cleanse.

Foreo Luna

This device will be selling for S$188 instead of S$235.

In addition, you will get a free gift if you spend a minimum of S$180 on Foreo products.

Perfumes

Jo Malone

The JM Wild Blue Bell perfume will cost only S$75.60, instead of its usual selling price of S$108.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Carolina Herrera

Chloe

Coach

Prada

Makeup

Anna Sui

Bobbi Brown

By Terry

Caudalie

Chanel

Chantecaille

Charlotte Tibury

Cle De Peau

Dior

Estee Lauder

Giorgio Armani

Givenchy

Guerlain

Helena Rubinstein

Hourglass

Lamer

Lancome

Laura Mercier

MAC

NARS

Shiseido

Shu Uemura

Stila

Suqqu

Tom Ford

Urban Decay

YSL

If you purchase the makeup products in NOVELA’s physical stores, you can enjoy these promos:

Purchase one item at 10% off

Purchase two items at 15% off

Purchase three items at 25% off

All makeup products in the store are eligible for the promos, except for:

NARS Light Reflecting Setting Pressed Powder #5894 Translucent 10G

CPB Correcting Cream Veil 36ML

Lancome Grandiose Mascara Set

Extra promos

1. Rebate vouchers

If you spend a minimum of S$300 in a single receipt at Novela, you will receive a S$10 cash voucher.

You can also spend a minimum of S$500 in a single receipt to receive a S$25 cash voucher.

And if you spend a minimum of S$800 in a single receipt, you’ll get a S$50 cash voucher.

2. Gifts of Purchase Tier

Customers who spend a minimum of S$200 in a single receipt at the NOVELA store will receive:

Pitta Mask 1pack, or

Molton Brown body wash 50ml 1pc + Peter Thomas Roth mask 14ml 1pc

If you spend a minimum of S$650 in a single receipt, you’ll get:

Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Shine EDT 30ML

NOVELA Outlets

If you’re thinking of heading down to the shop, here are all the NOVELA outlets in Singapore:

SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

NorthPoint: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01 - 182 / 183 / 184, Singapore 769098

IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, 02 - 41, Singapore 609601

YUEHWA: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

Opening Hours

Monday - Sunday, 10:30am to 10pm, except Yue Hwa (Monday to Friday & Sunday: 11am to 9pm and 11am to 10pm on Saturday)

For more details of the sale, head over to NOVELA’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or visit their official website.

