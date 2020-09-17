Thick-cut sashimi pieces, fried soft shell crab & more from S$1.80 per plate at new sushi joint in CityLink mall

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Magic Touch, a new sushi joint that has recently opened at CityLink Mall.

The restaurant prides itself on affordable pricing and an efficient 'Shinkansen' ordering system, which made me interested to find out if their sushi dishes really lived up to all the hype.

When I visited the outlet on a weekday afternoon, what stood out to me was how clean and bright the interiors were, complete with pastel pink leather seats and terrazzo tables.

The restaurant was also pretty spacious, which is great for safe distancing and even introverts like me, who need their own personal space when eating.

Additionally, the outlet staff were friendly and courteous in addressing all my queries, which really gave my experience there that magic touch.

Here are some dishes I tried that satisfied my tastebuds:

Salmon and Scallop Sashimi (S$8.50)

If you're a fan of raw fish, you'll definitely be delighted by Magic Touch's Salmon and Scallop Sashimi, which are fresh and come in thick-cuts.

Assorted Shell Sashimi (S$8.50)

Likewise, the Assorted Shell Sashimi is ideal if you're dining with a group of friends or family.

Each plate consists of a few pieces of arctic surf clam, ark shell and scallops, which is great for sharing.

Although I'm not a huge fan of raw seafood myself, I can definitely understand the appeal of this dish.

Snow Crab Gunkan (S$3)

Another dish to try would be the Snow Crab Gunkan, which is made of snow crab meat, honey miso crab roe and sushi rice.

Can I just say, I absolutely loved the creamy texture and buttery accents of this sushi.

As this was my first time trying honey miso crab roe, I was pleasantly surprised by how well all the ingredients came together.

It also paired extremely well with the light and airy snow crab meat and made me want to reach for seconds.

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (S$3.50)

The next thing I ate was the Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks.

As a huge fan of cheese, I was really taken in by the chewy pull of the mozzarella, which was encased within a coating of deep-fried bread crumbs.

However, I'd advise eating the cheese sticks as soon as they arrive as the cheese will harden if left in the open for too long.

Seared Beef (S$4)

Moving along, Magic Touch's Seared Beef sushi consists of sushi rice that is topped with beef striploin that has been lightly seared.

The beef was tender and easy-to-bite, and I loved its savoury, grilled aftertaste.

As my favourite dish of the lot, this sent me to food heaven (probably also because I'm partial to beef hurhur).

Sweet Potato Chestnut Croquette (S$3)

Another one of my favourites was the Sweet Potato Chestnut Croquette, which is made of deep-fried mashed sweet potatoes and chestnuts.

As I don't like my savoury items too sweet, I appreciated this croquette's soft blend of sweet yet subtle flavours.

The exterior of the croquette, especially, packed a delightful crunch when bitten into and did not get soggy even after being left on the table for some time.

Jumbo Crab Meat with Cheese (S$2.50)

The Jumbo Crab Meat with Cheese features sushi rice topped with jumbo crab meat and lightly torched cheese.

The crabstick was big and fleshy, and it didn’t have an artificial, processed aftertaste.

For its size, it's also more tasty and value-for-money than regular crab meat sushi.

Fried Soft-Shell Crab (S$7.50)

Although the Fried Soft-Shell Crab is touted as one of Magic Touch's specialities, it somehow paled in comparison to the other items on the menu.

Nevertheless, this dish is a good pick if you love deep-fried soft-shell crab, complete with a light seasoning of lemon pepper and crab fat in its cavities.

Must-try: Desserts (S$2 - S$3.50)

One thing I have to point out about Magic Touch is that their desserts are amazing.

They're on par with what you can find at specialty dessert shops or patisseries, and priced at a fraction of what you can find elsewhere.

At just S$2 per plate, the Mochi Ice Cream was a satisfactory reprieve from the savoury dishes I tried earlier on.

Made with chewy mochi skin and oozy vanilla ice cream, I enjoyed the sweet and milky flavours of this dessert.

I also appreciated how the ice cream retained its texture despite being left out in the open, and did not melt into a puddle.

Another highlight was the Flourless Chocolate Cake (S$3.50) which was both rich and chocolatey, although I'd recommend eating this on a lighter stomach because it can get quite jelak towards the end.

Similarly, the Brown Sugar Milk Pudding (S$2.50) was unlike anything I've ever tasted before and had a kind of 'oomph' and melt-in-your-mouth consistency that really impressed.

Compared to previous experiences with stiff and rubbery pudding at other restaurants, I could also tell that the milk and cream used in this pudding was of premium quality.

Promotions and free gifts

From Sept. 7 to 30, diners will be able to enjoy the following food items at these discounted prices:

Baked Boston Lobster (S$9.90)

Deep Fried Tofu (S$3.50)

Jumbo Scallop with Mentaiko S($2.50)

You'll also get to play a game and win a free mystery gift with a minimum spend of S$25 at the restaurant.

For those who enjoy desserts, simply flash this article to the staff to get a free Brown Sugar Milk Pudding, with a minimum spend of S$50. Wew.

How to go

Address: 1 Raffles Link, CityLink Mall #B1-23, Singapore 039393

Opening Hours: 11am to 8pm (Mon to Sun)

This sponsored article by Magic Touch let this writer eat some seriously delicious sushi for free.

Top image via Melanie Lim