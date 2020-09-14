S'pore durian brand selling auspicious S$888 premium Truffle Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake with 5-layer gold foil & 24k gold bar

Mid-Autumn Festival is fast approaching and what better way to celebrate this occasion than to partake in what Singaporeans do best — eating.

Of course, nothing says Mid-Autumn better than mooncakes.

Local durian brand Golden Moments, hailed as the next durian revolution, will be launching several mooncake flavours to whet our appetites, but these come with a modern twist.

Exquisite flavours

Best known for their durian snowskin mooncakes, Golden Moments which was founded in 2017, will be releasing a line-up of new mooncake flavours to help restore some festive cheer amidst this admittedly trying period.

Their range of exquisite snowskin mooncakes are healthier with no added sugar, and includes the Docello Hazelnut Chocolate Mao Shan Wang.

Encased in a bamboo charcoal snowskin, the mooncake features a crunchy hazelnut chocolate bar in the centre surrounded by Mao Shan Wang durian purée, and costs S$108 for a box of four.

If you’re not a fan of the bittersweet taste of Mao Shan Wang, you can try the Premium D24 snowskin mooncake.

The mooncake is covered by white snowskin with a smattering of gold dust and consists of durian purée.

A box of four is now going for S$66.60 (U.P. S$88.80).

For those averse to durians, fret not. Golden Moments will be launching their very first non-durian snowskin mooncake — the Lychee Martini.

It consists of lotus paste and two spheres of white chocolate martini truffle.

Each box of four mooncakes is now going for S$66.60 (U.P. S$88.80).

Ultra luxe

If you’re looking to up the ante even further and pamper yourself a little more, you can opt for the most luxurious mooncake to ever grace your tastebuds.

Enter Golden Moments’ limited edition Truffle Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake.

The mooncakes are embellished with five layers of 24K gold foil for that real taste of opulence, and consists of Mao Shan Wang durian filling. At its centre is a chocolate shell filled with ganache infused with Australian winter black truffles.

Accompanying the treats is a golden serveware set, and as part of Golden Moments’ collaboration with SK Jewelry, a branded 99.9 24K pure gold bar.

The whole set costs S$888.

Good for corporate gifts, a present for your fussy in-laws, or really, if you’re just feeling like spoiling yourself.

One-for-one promotion

Golden Moments will be having a one-for-one promotion from Aug. 1 to Sep. 30. for their Docello Hazelnut Chocolate Mao Shan Wang snowskin mooncake.

For every two boxes purchased, customers will get a free spa-pass to Spa Nes.

Aside from mooncakes, Golden Moments sells a variety of other durian products — they carry the most number of durian products in Singapore.

Other treats include the Mao Shan Wang durian puffs, durian cakes, Hokkaido durian cheesecake as well as their bestseller The Golden QQ, chewy balls filled with Mao Shan Wang durian puree.

“We have adopted a relentless approach in the research and development of our products, ensuring they are of the highest standard and quality,” Golden Moments founder Josiah Jeremy said.

With these durian treats, Josiah hopes that those in Singapore can make time for their family and loved ones in this fast-paced society, and create ‘golden moments’.

Islandwide delivery

With safe distancing in place at numerous places and more people ordering in, Golden Moments has made sure that customers can have their mooncakes from the safety of their homes, by implementing islandwide delivery.

During this period, the brand has made moves to bolster their online presence, and is able to carry out around 300 deliveries per day.

When checking out with your order, you can choose a specific delivery date and delivery time slot to suit your availability. There’s also the option to add multiple delivery addresses.

Delivery fees cost S$9.90.

Golden Moments has also scaled down the number of physical pop-up booths to only six this year.

The pop-up booths are located at:

TANGS Orchard Level 4 from Sep. 10 to Oct. 1

BHG Bugis Level 1 from Sep. 7 to Oct. 1

Robinson Raffles City, Level 3 from Aug. 21 to Sep. 30

Velocity Level 1 (Between Body Shop and UOB) from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30

Raffles Place Basement 1 from Sep. 7 to Oct. 1 (excluding weekend)

The products are also available at FairPrice Finest and Shell.

Golden Moments products can be purchased from their website.

Mothership readers can use the promo code "GMXMS5" for five per cent off all snowskin mooncakes when shopping online.

