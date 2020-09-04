Capitol S’pore's online mooncake fair has over 20 brands to shop from & free islandwide delivery till Oct.1

Capitol Singapore's annual Mooncake Fair is back and is now held online till Oct. 1, 2020.

There are over 20 mooncake brands to shop from, ranging from luxury hotel brands to home-grown establishments, and the mooncake purchases even come with free islandwide delivery.

Customers who place their orders between now till Sept. 6 will stand to enjoy early bird savings of up to 50 per cent off their mooncakes.

SPH subscribers and DBS/POSB cardholders will also be able to get additional discounts. Wew.

Here are some mooncake offerings to look out for:

Luxury Hotel Brands

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore has recently launched a range of six mini snowskin mooncakes and four mini baked mooncakes.

Baked options include the Baked Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel while snowskin options include the hotel's signature Plantation 1840, creamy Tiramisu, as well as flavours like Salted Caramel, Lychee Rose, Valrhona 70% and Mao Shan Wang Durian.

The best part? You can even mix and match the flavours to your choosing.

Each of these bite-sized mooncakes also come presented in a stunningly designed, limited edition jewellery box:

Snowskin mooncakes (all except Mao Shan Wang Durian)

Usual Price: S$78 for eight pieces

Mooncake Fair price: S$66.30 for eight pieces

Snowskin Mao Shan Wang Durian

Usual Price: S$86 for eight pieces

Mooncake Fair price: S$73.10 for eight pieces

Baked Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel:

Usual Price: S$74 for eight pieces

Mooncake Fair price: S$62.90 for eight pieces

Savings: Up to S$12.90 (15 per cent off)

To find out more about the hotel's full range of mooncakes, click here.

Carlton Hotel

Another notable hotel specialty this year is the Carlton Hotel’s Mini Black Forest Snowskin Mooncakes.

With a base made from Valrhona Chocolate, fresh cherry pieces and cherry ganache, this decadent mooncake is suitable for mooncake-lovers of all ages.

What's more, the mooncakes also come in a quirky tingkat carrier with bunny motifs.

Usual price: S$72.75 for eight pieces

S$72.75 for eight pieces Mooncake Fair price: S$54.56 for eight pieces

S$54.56 for eight pieces Savings: S$18.19 (25 per cent off)

To find out more about the hotel's full range of mooncakes, click here.

Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Alternatively, consider having a family reunion over these traditional baked mooncakes from Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

The Shang Palace Four Treasures, for instance, houses four pieces of the hotel's best-selling baked mooncake flavours:

Double Yolk Single Yolk Plain White Lotus Seed Paste Mixed Nuts with Chicken Ham

Apart from being competitively priced, the mooncakes are also packed in an intricately designed box that comes in two colours: nostalgic red or elegant turquoise.

Usual price: S$80 for four pieces

S$80 for four pieces Mooncake Fair price: S$64 for four pieces

S$64 for four pieces Savings: S$16 (20 per cent off)

To find out more about the hotel's full range of mooncakes, click here.

Home-grown Brands

TWG Tea

This year, luxury tea brand TWG Tea has come up with a limited edition Sky Lantern Tea Mooncake gift box that is both competitively priced and perfect for gifting.

Each Sky Lantern Tea Mooncake gift box features two traditional mooncakes, a tin of Sky Lantern Tea and a reusable Cotton Tea Filter, as well as a fork and knife.

Usual price: S$70

S$70 Mooncake Fair price: S$56

S$56 Savings: S$14 (20 per cent off)

To find out more about TWG Tea's full range of mooncake sets, click here.

FLOR Pâtisserie

FLOR Pâtisserie is a Japanese-styled patisserie serving authentic Japanese-inspired French pastries.

Pastry lovers may be keen to try their Teochew-Japanese style Mangetsu Yam Pie mooncake, which comes wrapped in a thin layer of creme d'amades, baked in flaky puff pastry and a crisp almond dacquoise top.

Do note that the Mangetsu Yam Pie is available in a single yolk version, no yolk version, or half-half combination.

No Yolk: S$48.15 for four pieces

S$48.15 for four pieces Half & Half: S$53.50 for four pieces

S$53.50 for four pieces Single Yolk: S$58.85 for four pieces

To find out more about FLOR Pâtisserie's mooncakes, click here.

Kele

Those looking for something fruity can consider opting for Kele’s Signature Snowskin Mooncakes in the flavours of Tropical Fruits (Avocado Macadamia and Mulberry).

Innovated with a divine blend of premium ingredients, these snowskin mooncakes are 100 per cent handmade and contain nutrient-dense fillings encased in a delicate and slightly sweetened snow skin.

Usual price: S$68 for four pieces

S$68 for four pieces Early bird price (till Sept. 20): S$51 for four pieces

S$51 for four pieces Savings: $17 (25 per cent off)

To find out more about Kele's full range of mooncakes, click here.

Mdm Ling Bakery

Started in 2017, Mdm Ling Bakery is a locally-owned F&B brand that specialises in curating and bringing food from around Asia to Singapore.

The brand is currently retailing a series of cookie-inspired mooncakes in four different flavours:

Local Kopi Siew Dai Pink Himalayan Salt Chocolate Almond Purple Sweet Potato with Pandan Lotus Paste Mung Bean with Sesame-Lotus Paste

These cookie-inspired mooncakes are also vegetarian and halal-certified, so no worries about your vegetarian or Muslim friends missing out.

Usual price: S$56 for four pieces

S$56 for four pieces Early bird price (till Sept. 13): S$42 for four pieces

S$42 for four pieces Savings: S$14 (25 per cent off)

To find out more about Mdm Ling Bakery's full range of mooncakes, click here.

Besides the aforementioned brands, other mooncake brands at the fair include the following:

Fairmont Singapore

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Aroma Truffle

Art d’vent

Bee Cheng Hiang

Chang Ho Sek

Chinatown Tai Chong Kok

Eccellente by HAO mart

Gin Thye

Golden Moments

i’mable Collective

NOW Bakery

Party Forte

Sindy Durian

Tea Century

teapasar

The Connoisseur Concerto (TCC)

Wu Pao Chun Bakery

Promotions

Self-Collection

The first 500 shoppers who opt to pick up their mooncakes at Capitol Singapore will receive a S$10 Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES voucher.

Exclusive Promotions

Additionally, SPH subscribers may enjoy an extra five per cent off their purchase with a promo code available exclusively on the SPH Rewards EDM and the SPH Rewards App.

From now to Oct. 1, DBS/POSB cardholders will also be entitled to a S$5 discount with a minimum online purchase of S$100, limited to the first 1,000 redemptions.

Simply key in the promo code “DBS5” and the first six digits of your DBS/POSB card number at the checkout page.

For more information on these promotions, click here.

