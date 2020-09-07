7 best mooncake deals in 2020, sorted by popular flavours, lowest pricing & nicest packaging

Mid-Autumn festival falls on October 1 this year but celebrations are bound to be different.

For one, it's unlikely that we'll be able to gather with extended family to celebrate the occasion, given that the size of social gatherings are restricted.

As an alternative to physical meet-ups, why not gift your friends and relatives some mooncakes instead?

Here are seven places you can pre-order mooncakes in Singapore, sorted by popular flavours, lowest pricing and nicest packaging.

Popular Flavours

1) Golden Moments

Hailed as the "next durian revolution", Golden Moments is a local F&B brand that specialises in handcrafted durian delicacies.

This year, they have come up with four new mooncake variations for customers to sink their teeth into:

Premium D24 Snowskin (S$88.80 for a box of four) Premium Lychee Martini (S$88.80 for a box of four) Docello Hazelnut Chocolate Mao Shan Wang (S$108 for a box of four) Assorted Flavours Snowskin (S$108 for a box of four)

The brand has also brought back their best-selling Signature Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake (S$108 for a box of four), which contains 100 per cent pure Mao Shan Wang durian encased in bamboo charcoal snow skin and sprinkled with gold dust.

To celebrate their fourth year anniversary, Golden Moments will be having a 1-for-1 promotion for these mooncake flavours from now till Sept. 6, 2020:

Purchasing any two boxes of these mooncakes will entitle one to a free spa-pass at a 5-star luxury spa — Spa Nes, with an à la carte buffet and other dining vouchers.

The brand has also tied up with SK Jewellery to exclusively design and produce the limited edition 24K Truffle Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake with a Gold Gift set at S$888.

Click here to order or find out more.

2) Awfully Chocolate

Another popular contender this year is Awfully Chocolate, which has come up with a luscious array of Classic Baked Mooncakes and Chocolate Truffle Mooncakes.

The Classic Baked Mooncakes come in four different flavours, individually packaged in wooden lid brushed gold tins with gold fork-knives:

Dark Chocolate Brownie Six Treasures in White Lotus Shanghai White Lotus Double Yolk Shanghai Golden Custard Single Yolk

Awfully Chocolate's Chocolate Truffle Mooncakes also come in four different varying flavours, comprising two each of:

Chocolate Autumn Berries Matcha Dark Chocolate Dark Milk Espresso Caramel Calamansi

Each set of Classic Baked Mooncakes and Chocolate Truffle Mooncakes are beautifully presented in handcrafted wooden chests painted shades of warm cherry and dark oak and cost S$88 per box.

You can pre-order a matching set of mooncakes online or at all of Awfully Chocolate's stores. Walk-in purchases will also be available at the following locations from Sept. 1 onwards:

Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate at 131 East Coast Road

Great World City

Greenwich V

ION Orchard

Raffles City

The Star Vista

Tampines 1

Vivo City

Sinpopo Brand Coffee (Funan)

Sinpopo Brand Grocer (Square 2)

Sinpopo Brand Grocer (Paragon)

Self-collection and next-day islandwide delivery are available as well.

Lowest Pricing

3) Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium has recently launched a range of premium mooncakes that are baked by Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant.

Two new snowskin mooncake flavours have made their debut this year:

While bestsellers from previous years are also available:

To top it all off, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is currently having a 1-for-1 promotion for all their mooncakes from now till Sept. 29, 2020.

This means that you'll be paying only S$33 to S$37 per box of mooncakes.

Value for money? We think so too.

To order, click here or make your way down to the hotel directly.

Address: Level 4 of Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, 317 Outram Road Singapore 169075

4) Thye Moh Chan

Thye Moh Chan is a local heritage brand that specialises in traditional handcrafted Teochew pastries.

This year, they've come up with two new mooncake flavours which are exclusively available at their Chinatown Point and Paragon outlets:

Assorted Nuts White Lotus (S$42.80 for a box of four) Lychee Rose White Lotus (S$42.80 for a box of four)

The following mooncake classics will also be making a return:

Salty Tau Sar with Salted Egg Yolk (S$35.80 for a box of four) Sweet Tau Sar with Melon Seeds (S$35.80 for a box of four) Yuan Yang with Salted Egg Yolk (S$35.80 for a box of four) Red Bean with Salted Egg Yolk (S$35.80 for a box of four)

From now till Sept. 16, customers who make their purchase at any Thye Moh Chan outlet and Bread Talk or Toast Box outlet will also get:

S$3 off each box of mooncakes or

S$4 off each box of mooncakes with minimum purchase of two boxes

What a steal.

Click here to order or find out more.

5) Swensen's

Making their mochi-snowskin debut this year is Swensen's, who are offering eight delectable flavours of Swensen's ice cream encased in mochi-snowskin.

These first-of-its-kind mooncakes come in four new flavours:

Salted Gula Melaka Kueh Salat Grapefruit Lotus Paste

And four signature flavours:

Sticky Chewy Chocolate Cookies 'N' Cream Durian King Yam

Each mochi-snowskin ice cream mooncake costs S$10.90 per piece or S$39.80 for a set of four.

They will be available for purchase from now till Oct. 1, 2020 at 22 Swensen's outlets islandwide, as well as for delivery via Grabfood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

Click here to find out more.

Nicest Packaging

6) Intercontinental Singapore

InterContinental Singapore has recently debuted a heritage collection of snowskin mooncakes.

Inspired by classic Peranakan desserts, these mooncakes come in a blooming rose mould and four unique flavours:

Chendol Pulut Hitam Durian Pengat Pandan and Coconut Kaya

Each snowskin mooncake costs S$84 for a set of four, and are presented in elegant tingkat carriers with Peranakan design motifs.

The blush and turquoise hues of the tingkat carriers look perfect to store items like trinkets and accessories.

From now till Oct. 1, customers can either purchase these mooncakes online or at the Man Fu Yuan Shoppe, located at the level one entrance of the InterContinental Singapore.

7) Raffles Hotel Singapore

For a slightly classier option, consider getting your mooncakes from Raffles Hotel Singapore.

This year, the hotel has come up with two new mooncake flavours:

At S$76 for a box of eight, the mooncakes are exquisitely presented in a gold and ivory tin box designed with lotus flowers and palm leaves.

The hotel's signature Champagne Truffle Snowskin Mooncakes are also back this season at S$78 for a box of eight.

From now till Sept. 25, customers will be able to purchase these mooncakes and more online.

Alternatively, the Raffles mooncake booth will be open daily for purchase or collection at the North Bridge Road Atrium from now till Sept. 28, 2020.

This sponsored article by Golden Moments, Awfully Chocolate and Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium made this writer feel like eating all the mooncakes on this list.

Top image via Golden Moments, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium and Awfully Chocolate