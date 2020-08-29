If fried tau kee is your favourite part of vegetarian bee hoon, this snack is for you.

It’s a typical Monday afternoon, and I’m queuing up at my neighbourhood vegetarian stall.

After a gruelling wait, I end up with a piping hot plate of vegetarian bee-hoon.

However, you might be surprised to learn that I don’t actually like eating vegetables.

In fact, I spent my lunchtime scarfing down all the Tau Kee on my plate, and trying my best to pick out the abundance of vegetables that I ordered.

I am a grown adult that still hates eating his vegetables

“Huh? Then what on earth were you doing at the vegetarian stall?”

Let me explain myself.

Ever since I was a kid, I hated eating my vegetables (like many young children out there).

The main difference is, I never grew out of my habit.

Hence, now I’m a 25-year-old working adult who never grew up, and still hates eating his vegetables.

I spend a significant amount of time making custom food orders (one Double cheeseburger, no pickles, please!) and trying to ensure no stray veggies end up on my plate (and trying to pick them out one by one).

However, despite my best efforts, there are times where I am forced to confront my worst enemy.

You see, despite mostly being carnivorous, I am also a big fan of bean curd skin, or more commonly known as tau kee in Singapore.

Unfortunately, from my experience, most stalls that sell really good tau kee in Singapore also tend to be vegetarian stalls. If this sounds somewhat unfamiliar to you, understand that they call it zai er or vegetarian mock goose. Does it ring a bell now?

The best way to get my Tau Kee fix is the vegetarian stall

But what does that mean for me? Well, it means that in order for me to get my tau kee fix, I often have to go to the nearest vegetarian stall, and order myself a plate of vegetarian bee boon.

This is not an optimal situation, considering how I have to spend time to pick the vegetable I hate the least to go with my meal (while being stressed out when I cannot make the decision fast enough).

In a way, this situation is akin to me just choosing the lesser of two evils, in order for me to get my prized tau kee.

Or I could just order bee hoon with only the fried tau kee, and risk getting judged by everybody.

Luckily for me, a good friend of mine recommended something that can curb my cravings for tau kee, without having to order vegetarian bee hoon: beancurd skin snacks.

Tastes just like the real thing

The solution to my problem turned out to be so shockingly simple, I almost hit myself for not thinking of it earlier.

Eating beancurd skin snacks is the best way for me to curb my tau kee cravings, without having to even leave my house.

I would no longer have to stammer awkwardly in front of the aunty manning the vegetarian stall (uhm...I’ll have this, I guess…), and best of all, I won’t have to order an entire plate of vegetarian bee hoon just for my tau kee fix.

Introducing Crusty’s Soyskin Crisps, which is by far my favourite mid-day snack right now.

The crisps are a good blend of sweet and savoury flavours, and are crispier than most normal chips, giving me a really satisfactory crunch with every bite.

Crusty’s crisps taste very much like the actual tau kee that I love, and being able to casually grab a few while working is a godsend.

In addition, the snack is also coated with Crusty’s signature salted egg yolk sauce, which is balanced in spice, and blends perfectly with the taste of the tau kee, without overpowering it.

In fact, the only criticism I have about the snack is that it’s really bad for my productivity, given how often I stop my work to grab a few more crisps!

You can check out Crusty’s Soyskin Crisps (and other delicious snacks) on their Facebook page.

Crusty’s Soyskin Crisps is now available at all the NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets as well as Cheers convenience stores.

I guess my neighbourhood vegetarian stall aunty will be getting a little less business from now on.

Top image via Crusty’s.

This sponsored post by Crusty’s made the writer wish he discovered beancurd skin snacks way earlier in his life.