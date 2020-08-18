Reusable mask comes with inner pouch for fragrance sachet, available in S’pore

Wearing masks have become part of the new normal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

And while this is to protect ourselves and others around us, it’s not exactly a comfortable experience.

It’s hard to breathe with the extra material over your nose, and Singapore’s sweltering climate doesn’t make things easier.

Not to mention the potentially *ahem* pungent aftereffects of a flavourful meal.

Choose between three fragrances

But instead of popping mints and gargling mouthwash all the time for fear of suffocating from your own breath, how about a mask that always smells fresh?

Enter the BeCooL face masks with its changeable fragrances.

When you buy a BeCooL face mask, you get three different fragrances—Peppermint for when you need to feel cool and refreshed, Jasmine for a calm and soothing aroma, and Orange for something more zesty and invigorating.

Depending on your mood, you can swap between the three fragrances.

Each packet of fragrance includes 10 sachets, each of which you can slip into a small hand sewn pouch specially designed to fit between the nose and the mouth, on the inside of the mask.

The fragrance from each sachet lasts for about 24 hours, but if you’re only using your mask for a few hours, you can simply remove the sachet and store it back in its packaging for reuse later.

If you decide that you prefer a certain fragrance out of the three after your purchase, you can get a refill pack of your favourite fragrance, which includes 10 more sachets.

Mask comes in different sizes and colours

BeCooL’s masks come in either black or white. There are three sizes (small, medium or large) as well so it is likely you’ll be able to find a size that fits your face snugly.

The outer layer of the masks are also water repellant, and made of polyester and spandex, which ensures the mask is stretchy and durable. Each mask can thus last through about 30 washes.

The inner layers of the mask are 100 per cent cotton and treated with Agion® Silver Antimicrobial, which has been clinically proven to inactivate and kill 99.99 per cent of viruses and bacteria.

One mask, which comes with three packets of different fragrances, costs S$13.70. There’s free shipping for any domestic orders from Aug. 18 to Aug. 31 too.

No more worrying about the garlic in your meals.

You can purchase the masks online here.

