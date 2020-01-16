Free one-year SAFRA EnergyOne Gym membership for pre-enlistees to train for IPPT & keep fit

For many pre-enlistees, getting called up for National Service (NS) is understandably daunting because they find that they might not be able to adapt to the physical rigour of Basic Military Training (BMT) overnight.

If you’re a pre-enlistee who wishes to prepare for your IPPT and subsequent National Service then you might want to give SAFRA’s PRe-Enlistees Exercise Programme for National Service (or PREP4NS) a shot.

This is a trial programme between SAFRA and MINDEF, that gives you access to EnergyOne’s gym facilities across all six SAFRA clubs including swimming pools, steam rooms, jacuzzi and more. Best of all, it’s completely free.

Top 3 fitness equipment to train for IPPT

Like many commercial gyms, EnergyOne gyms at SAFRA clubs carry a wide range of equipment, including free weights and resistance-based machines.

If the range of equipment seems slightly intimidating, resident personal trainer Muhammad Muzzamil bin Mansor says you can always approach the EnergyOne customer service counter and request advice on which equipment or exercise you should start with for a beginner.

But here, we have shortlisted three main equipment and exercises that you should consider focusing on if you’re training for your IPPT.

The Incline Press or Chest Press are good for training your chest muscle (more specifically, your pectorals) strength for push-ups.

Three sets of 10 repetitions are good, says Muzzamil. Feeling unsure as to which weight you should load up for your presses? His guidance is you should feel that you’re exerting your body by the eighth repetition.

The Ab-X is for sit-up training.

If you are unable to do a sit-up on your own, this machine is particularly useful because you can use the handles to push your upper body forward to simulate a sit-up.

If you’re a beginner, Muzzamil advises that you stick to 10 to 15 repetitions. “The most important thing is that you execute the movement right,” he says.

Lastly, you can use the treadmills to practise your running.

One special feature of the treadmills here is that they come with an IPPT preset that takes into account your weight and running speed.

Most common mistake is not asking for help

According to Muzzamil, one of the most common mistakes new gym-goers make is not asking for help when they need it:

“When you don’t have the knowledge and you’re embarrassed to ask your trainer, and then you perform the exercise just by monkey-see-monkey-do. Then you get injured. That’s the most common mistake.”

As a personal trainer, he has also seen his fair share of injuries in the gym, often from misuse of gym equipment.

Muscle strain, Muzzamil says, is the most common — it’s caused by a variety of factors including improper technique, overexertion, and overtraining. Prolonged muscle strain can affect your posture and gait too.

Aside from equipment, the EnergyOne SAFRA gyms come equipped with shower rooms, as well as a jacuzzi, a pool, and a steam room.

They also provide lockers, towels, and shower gels. All you need to bring is a change of clothes, your shoes, and yourself.

Free Metabolic Conditioning and IPPT Prep classes

The state-of-the-art equipment at the gym is great if you are confident and know how to use them. But for those who might be a bit blur in the gym, or are afraid of gym equipment in general, there are free classes you can take that are specially designed for IPPT training.

They include metabolic conditioning classes (which are designed to make your body burn maximum calories during and after your workout) and IPPT classes that target push-ups, sit-ups, and running.

Group workouts if you don’t want to exercise alone

If you find that you exercise better in groups, you can also join the gym’s group high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes. Within 30 minutes, you will experience a full-body workout over a mix of six stations that change every week.

When I visited the gym at SAFRA Toa Payoh, the HIIT class for the week consisted of the Plank, the Bomber’s Push Up, the Lateral Lunge, a standing-shoulder weighted plate lift, a Standing Pull Up, and a Side Shuffle.

Who is eligible for PREP4NS?

You are eligible for this free EnergyOne gym membership if you:

Have registered for National Service but have not enlisted. Have been assessed to be medically fit for National Service.

How to register for the free gym membership?

Head over to SAFRA here, click on “Register Now” and fill in the required details.

If your application is successful, you will receive an email and SMS notification within eight weeks. Upon confirmation of application, download the mSAFRA app to access the EnergyOne e-Card.

The registration period is open until Apr. 30, 2020.

Where are the EnergyOne gyms located?

The EnergyOne gyms are located at all SAFRA clubs — at Mount Faber, Yishun, Tampines, Jurong, Toa Payoh and Punggol. They are available to PREP4NS members on weekdays (6.30am to 5pm, 10.30pm to 1am) and weekends (6.30am to 1pm, 8pm to 1am).

Top image by Joshua Lee.