S’pore helper arrested after being caught on video allegedly dipping employer’s child’s hand into pot on stove

This is the stuff of nightmares that plague parents with toddlers.

One Amy Low Mei Liang took to Facebook on Tuesday night (Jan. 21) about her 16-month-old daughter whose hand was severely scalded — allegedly by her 30-year-old domestic helper, who Low says was caught on video dipping her hand inside a pot on the stove.

The reason? Low claims that the helper told her she wanted to go home.

Toddler suffered burn

On Jan. 14, Low’s 8-year-old daughter called Low’s husband and told him that her younger sister, who according to Low is 16 months old, had suffered a burn.

Low wrote that the toddler was rushed to a clinic but the doctor thought the burn was too serious, directing them to a hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) department instead.

She said the domestic helper, who was with both girls at home at the time of the incident, told Low she was cooking in the kitchen and carrying the toddler at the same time when the latter touched a pot on her own. The helper, Low added, claimed that it was an accident.

Low posted images of her toddler’s injured hand. Be warned though, the burns are severe and these images may be distressing for some readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We chose to believe her even when the doctor at A&E had some doubts in the cause of the burnt wounds,” wrote Low.

Low wrote that she assured her helper that she was not to blame for the incident, but the next morning, the domestic helper had apparently packed all her belongings and was ready to return to the maid agency Low had hired her from.

Low said that the helper insisted on returning, and when she called the agency, staff there said they could transfer the helper out.

Domestic helper confessed to burning toddler

“I felt something was amiss and I decided to check the CCTV footage at home while waiting for the maid to be picked up. And what I saw was horrifying. The maid, she did it on purpose!!! It was never an accident! She took my daughter’s hand and dipped her hand inside a boiling pot,” wrote Low.

Do note that the video below might be distressing for some readers:

Low wrote that she was shaking as she watched the video. She made a police report and called the maid agency.

Strangely, the agent allegedly became agitated and insisted that the domestic helper be returned immediately.

The helper, on the other hand, confessed to her alleged offence when she was confronted by Low.

Low wrote that the helper told her she wanted to go home and claimed that her friends and her agent told her that this will allow her to do so.

“The maid came to work for us for about a month and she did mention that she wanted to go home two weeks ago, but all was settled after the agent met and spoke to her. Did the agent teach her to do that when they met?” Low wrote.

Allegedly harassed by agency

It didn’t end there. Low claimed that the agent kept threatening and harassing her, accusing her of being a bad employer who abused her domestic helper.

Low made another police report against the agent.

“I was really frightened that the agent would do something to my family,” she wrote. But according to Low, the police said that they cannot take further action unless the agent harasses her family again.

Ending her post, Low said that she will not disclose information about the agency, but hopes that people will keep a close watch on their domestic helpers.

Helper arrested

Here’s the police’s statement on the case, shared with Mothership:

“On 15 January 2020 at about 10.50am, the Police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means at Blk 992B Buangkok Link. A 30-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.”

You can read the English part of Low’s full post, written in both English and Mandarin, below:

Long post alert* I never thought this would happened to my daughter. Because of commitments in life, both my husband and I have to work, hence we decided to hire a maid, to look after our 16 month old girl. Little did we know, this was the beginning of our nightmare. It happened on 14 Jan, 5.13pm. The maid was at home with both my daughters, 8year old and 16month old. At 5.20pm, my 8year old called my husband up and told him that my 16month old had suffered a burnt. We were shocked and rushed our girl to a nearby clinic, but the doctor thought it was too serious a burn wound hence referred us to hospital a&e instead. Since the maid started working, we had told her that her priority is always to look after our girl and never to bring our girl into the kitchen. We can always take away dinner and there is no need for her to cook. I questioned the maid and she explained that it was an accident.

She was carrying my girl while cooking in the kitchen and that my daughter ‘touched’ the pot by herself and the maid didn’t expect it to happen as it happened too quick. We chose to believe her even when the doctor at a&e had some doubts in the cause of the burnt wounds. Next day morning, the maid packed all her belongings and insisted to go back to the agency. I kept assuring her that we never blamed her, as it was just an accident, she can still stay on and work for us. But she was very insistent hence I called the agency up. The agent told me that he would get someone to pick up the maid, and take it as a transfer case (to transfer the maid out to another family), so that the 6 months loan that I have paid for the maid could be returned to me. I chose to believe and listen to the agent. I felt something was amissed and I decided to check the CCTV footage at home while waiting for the maid to be picked up. And what I saw was horrifying. The maid, she did it on purpose! ！！It was never an accident! She took my daughter’s hand and dipped her hand inside a boiling pot. I was shaking throughout and made a police report immediately. While waiting for the police, I notified the agent of what had happened. The agent started to be agitated and insisted that we should return the maid to agency and end it just like that. Before the police arrived, I questioned the maid why did she do that to my daughter. She said she wants to go home, she said that her friends taught her to do it, so that she could go home.

And when I asked if the agent was also involved, she said yes – he said that I could go home if I do this! How horrifying! (The maid came to work for us for about a month and she did mention that she wants to go home 2 weeks ago, but all was settled after the agent met and spoke it her. Did the agent teach her to do that when they met?) During this period, the agent kept threatening and harassing me. Accused me that I am a bad employer – that I abuse the maid hence the maid wanted to leave, which I never do.

The agent’s behavior had gone way over the boundaries hence I made another police report, as I was really frightened that the agent would do something to my family. But the outcome was disappointing, the police mentioned that unless the agent harassed us again, else they won’t be taking any further action.

I always thought that the police is for the people, this is Singapore, this is supposed to be one of the safest countries in the world, but no, the police can’t do much unless something fatal happened? I chose to believe in the maid, and she hurt my daughter.

I chose to believe in the agent, and he could be the one who is behind all these.

I chose to have faith in the law and the police force but all I get is to wait for something else to happen before they could really take any further action. There is nothing I want more than justice for my daughter, is that too much?

I won’t be disclosing further information of the agency. But I plea that all of you to keep a close eye on your domestic helpers.

Top images via Amy Low Mei Liang/Facebook.