Up to 50% off ZARA, Pull&Bear, Bershka & more from Dec. 20 2019, prices from S$11.90

Can shop for New Year clothes.

Melanie Lim |Sponsored | December 20, 12:05 pm

December is here, which means the end-of-year sales are near. 

Great news for all shopaholics because plenty of Fall/Winter deals are up for grabs from brands such as ZARA, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and OYSHO.

From Dec. 20, 2019, the above brands will be offering attractive discounts off their clothing, bags and shoes, with prices starting from just S$11.90, while stocks last.

Items from ZARA will be available both online and in-store, while items from the other five brands will be available in-store. 

Here are some top picks to look out for:

ZARA

Sequined Feather Effect Top

  • Retail price: S$49.90
  • Sale price: S$39.90


Ruffled Metallic Thread Dress

  • Retail price: S$59.90
  • Sale price:  S$39.90


Check Overshirt with Faux Shearling

  • Retail price: S$89.90
  • Sale price: S$45.90

Corduroy Overshirt

  • Retail price: S$89.90
  • Sale price: S$45.90


Massimo Dutti

Shimmer Print Dress

  • Retail price: S$295
  • Sale price: S$205

Oversized Cupro Blouse

  • Retail price: S$135 
  • Sale price: S$95

Heathered Cotton Polo Shirt with Shirt Collar

  • Retail price: S$89
  • Sale price: S$65

Regular Fit Chinos

  • Retail price: S$95
  • Sale price: S$65


Navy Blue Velveteen Coat

  • Retail price: S$525
  • Sale price: S$265


Pull&Bear

White ‘Venice Bay’ T-shirt 

  • Retail price: S$29.90
  • Sale price: S$11.90

Darted Slouchy Jeans 

  • Retail price: S$69.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90


Stretchy Maroon Mini Cross Bag

  • Retail price: S$35.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90

Urban Trainers with Trims 

  • Retail price: S$79.90
  • Sale price: S$39.90

Khaki Sweater with Matching Trims 

  • Retail price: S$59.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90


Ripped Relaxed Fit Jeans with Chain 

  • Retail price: S$79.90
  • Sale price: S$39.90

White Urban Trainers 

  • Retail price: S$69.90
  • Sale price: S$39.90

Coloured Hiking Backpack

  • Retail price: S$69.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90


Bershka

Metallic Thread Top with Bow

  • Retail price: S$39.90
  • Sale price: S$25.90


Vinyl Jogging Trousers

  • Retail price: S$69.90
  • Sale price: S$49.90


Chico Camiseta 

  • Retail price: S$39.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90


Chico Jeans

  • Retail price: S$69.90
  • Sale price: S$45.90


Stradivarius

David Bowie Sweatshirt

  • Retail price: S$59.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90

Slouchy Front Yoke Jeans

  • Retail price: S$59.90
  • Sale price: S$35.90


Belted Jacket

  • Retail price: S$49.90
  • Sale price: S$35.90


Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap

  • Retail price: S$45.90
  • Sale price: S$35.90


OYSHO

Subtle Floral Nightdress

  • Retail price: S$69.90
  • Sale price: S$55.90


Subtle Floral Strappy Camisole

  • Retail price: S$49.90
  • Sale price: S$35.90

Subtle Floral Shorts

  • Retail price: S$39.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90



Landscape Shirt

  • Retail price: S$55.90
  • Sale price: S$39.90

Landscape Trousers

  • Retail price: S$45.90
  • Sale price: S$29.90



Lace Nightdress

  • Retail price: S$69.90
  • Sale price: S$39.90

This article was brought to you by Al-Futtaim Group, and makes this writer want to shop till she drops. 

Top image by Chandel Tan

All other images via ZARA, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and OYSHO

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

