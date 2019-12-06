Up to 50% off ZARA, Pull&Bear, Bershka & more from Dec. 20 2019, prices from S$11.90
Can shop for New Year clothes.
December is here, which means the end-of-year sales are near.
Great news for all shopaholics because plenty of Fall/Winter deals are up for grabs from brands such as ZARA, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and OYSHO.
From Dec. 20, 2019, the above brands will be offering attractive discounts off their clothing, bags and shoes, with prices starting from just S$11.90, while stocks last.
Items from ZARA will be available both online and in-store, while items from the other five brands will be available in-store.
Here are some top picks to look out for:
ZARA
Sequined Feather Effect Top
- Retail price: S$49.90
- Sale price: S$39.90
Ruffled Metallic Thread Dress
- Retail price: S$59.90
- Sale price: S$39.90
Check Overshirt with Faux Shearling
- Retail price: S$89.90
- Sale price: S$45.90
Corduroy Overshirt
- Retail price: S$89.90
- Sale price: S$45.90
Massimo Dutti
Shimmer Print Dress
- Retail price: S$295
- Sale price: S$205
Oversized Cupro Blouse
- Retail price: S$135
- Sale price: S$95
Heathered Cotton Polo Shirt with Shirt Collar
- Retail price: S$89
- Sale price: S$65
Regular Fit Chinos
- Retail price: S$95
- Sale price: S$65
Navy Blue Velveteen Coat
- Retail price: S$525
- Sale price: S$265
Pull&Bear
White ‘Venice Bay’ T-shirt
- Retail price: S$29.90
- Sale price: S$11.90
Darted Slouchy Jeans
- Retail price: S$69.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Stretchy Maroon Mini Cross Bag
- Retail price: S$35.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Urban Trainers with Trims
- Retail price: S$79.90
- Sale price: S$39.90
Khaki Sweater with Matching Trims
- Retail price: S$59.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Ripped Relaxed Fit Jeans with Chain
- Retail price: S$79.90
- Sale price: S$39.90
White Urban Trainers
- Retail price: S$69.90
- Sale price: S$39.90
Coloured Hiking Backpack
- Retail price: S$69.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Bershka
Metallic Thread Top with Bow
- Retail price: S$39.90
- Sale price: S$25.90
Vinyl Jogging Trousers
- Retail price: S$69.90
- Sale price: S$49.90
Chico Camiseta
- Retail price: S$39.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Chico Jeans
- Retail price: S$69.90
- Sale price: S$45.90
Stradivarius
David Bowie Sweatshirt
- Retail price: S$59.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Slouchy Front Yoke Jeans
- Retail price: S$59.90
- Sale price: S$35.90
Belted Jacket
- Retail price: S$49.90
- Sale price: S$35.90
Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap
- Retail price: S$45.90
- Sale price: S$35.90
OYSHO
Subtle Floral Nightdress
- Retail price: S$69.90
- Sale price: S$55.90
Subtle Floral Strappy Camisole
- Retail price: S$49.90
- Sale price: S$35.90
Subtle Floral Shorts
- Retail price: S$39.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Landscape Shirt
- Retail price: S$55.90
- Sale price: S$39.90
Landscape Trousers
- Retail price: S$45.90
- Sale price: S$29.90
Lace Nightdress
- Retail price: S$69.90
- Sale price: S$39.90
Top image by Chandel Tan
All other images via ZARA, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius and OYSHO
